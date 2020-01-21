Built Technologies Acquires lienwaivers.io As It Expands Its Reach from Construction Lending to Construction Spending

/EIN News/ -- lienwaivers.io accelerates Built’s mission to improve the way money flows through the construction ecosystem from lender to vendor



NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Built Technologies, the leading provider of construction finance software, today announced the completion of its agreement to acquire lienwaivers.io, a leading provider of lien waiver management and payment solutions for commercial and residential construction. With the acquisition of lienwaivers.io, Built becomes the first full-stack construction finance platform to provide solutions for all key stakeholders involved in the construction finance process. Together, the companies will continue to expand and build software and services to improve the way money flows into and throughout the industry.

With this acquisition, Built will create a new division, Built for Contractors, led by lienwaivers.io CEO, Geoff Arnold. The division will focus on developing innovative solutions to help commercial real estate owners, commercial general contractors, residential homebuilders, specialty contractors, title companies, and lenders manage the construction payment process. The lienwaivers.io platform will be the first product focus of the Built for Contractors division under a new name, Lienwaivers powered by Built.

“Six years ago, we set out with one goal in mind - to change the way the world gets built. Today, I am incredibly proud of the strides Built has taken towards achieving that goal. To date, more than 100 of the nation’s leading construction lenders have utilized Built to efficiently and effectively manage over $34 billion in construction loans,” said Chase Gilbert, co-founder and CEO of Built Technologies. “We began with tackling the challenges that have plagued construction lenders and their borrowers for decades, but knew we needed to expand further downstream in order to truly solve the industry’s problems. lienwaivers.io is the perfect partner as we advance our mission.”

“Since we launched lienwaivers.io in 2015, we’ve been laser focused on increasing efficiencies and trust in the construction payment process,” said Geoff Arnold, co-founder and CEO of lienwaivers.io. “Joining Built will allow us to link two areas of the construction finance process that have never been linked before and accelerate innovation and growth. I couldn’t be more excited for what lies ahead.”

About Built Technologies

Built is the leading provider of construction finance technology. Built connects commercial and consumer construction lenders, commercial real estate owners, commercial general contractors, residential homebuilders, specialty contractors, title companies, and vendors to improve the flow of capital through the construction ecosystem - from lender to vendor. By connecting all key stakeholders involved in the construction process in real-time, the platform helps mitigate risk, power faster draws and payments, ensure compliance, and inspire customer loyalty. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Built is used by more than 100 of the nation’s leading construction lenders and thousands of contractors to manage over $20 billion of construction project value annually. For more information, visit: www.getbuilt.com , or follow Built on LinkedIn and Twitter .

