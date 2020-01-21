Toxys Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of CBO and COO Positions

LEIDEN, The Netherlands, January 21, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- Today, Toxys announces the appointment of a Chief Business Officer (CBO) and a Chief Operating Officer (COO). Toxys BV is a biotech company based in Leiden, The Netherlands, that provides innovative, high-fidelity in vitro toxicity screening solutions to identify carcinogenic and other hazardous properties of compounds for the pharmaceutical, chemical, cosmetics and food industries. With this strengthened leadership, Toxys will further accelerate business growth to become an industry-leader in animal-free chemical safety testing.

“Paula and Remco are valuable additions to the senior Toxys Management Team. Their proven experience and expertise in business development, sales, customer relations and lab management will further boost the growth of Toxys” said Giel Hendriks, CEO of Toxys BV.

About Toxys Toxys is a Dutch biotech company that offers a broad spectrum of innovative in vitro toxicology solutions. Toxys was founded in 2014 as a spin-off from the Leiden University Medical Center and has its state-of-the-art laboratory facilities located at the Leiden BioScience Park. We are experts in the field of genetic and developmental toxicology with a focus on Mode-of-Action. We are dedicated to bringing relevant information to our clients on potential human health hazards of novel and existing drugs, chemicals and other substances. Toxys is currently working with 7 of the Top10 global Pharma companies and several major chemical, cosmetics and food multinationals.

Toxys has developed the unique ToxTracker® and ReproTracker® assays. ToxTracker is a high-throughput stem cell-based reporter suite of assays that allows reliable identification of genotoxic carcinogens. ToxTracker provides mechanistic insight into undesired properties of chemicals. ReproTracker® is currently under development and its commercial launch (planned for early 2020) will allow in vitro developmental toxicity hazard identification. These assays can be particularly useful in Mode-of-Action and Adverse Outcome Pathway (AOP) approaches for chemical safety assessment.

We offer ToxTracker and ReproTracker as tailored service to our customers, often in combination with standard toxicology assays or under license and as kits for use in partner’s own laboratories. Toxys is highly valued for its scientific expertise, high quality results and responsiveness.

Contact

Giel Hendriks CEO +31 71 3322474 g.hendriks@toxys.com

Media Contact

Paula van Rossum CBO +31 71 3322470 p.vanrossum@toxys.com

Keywords: Humans; Carcinogens; Chemical Safety; Cosmetics; Carcinogenesis; Industry; Food Industry; DNA Damage; Drug-Related Side Effects and Adverse Reactions; Mutagenicity Tests; Biotechnology

