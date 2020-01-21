Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng attended Chinese New Year Gala

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya and Permanent Representative to UNEP and UN-Habitat Wu Peng attended the UN 2020 New Year Gala for the Chinese community on January 16th, 2020. The gala was co-hosted by the UNEP and UN-Habitat, and attended by nearly 60 Chinese and their family members from the UNEP and UN-Habitat. Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to UNEP Xia Yingxian and Deputy Permanent Representative to UN-Habitat Tong Guichan were present.

Amb. Wu expressed festival wishes to the Chinese employees and their families on behalf of the Chinese embassy and representative offices to the UNEP and UN-Habitat, and encouraged them to work hard to make greater contribution to the building of an international community of shared future for a bright future for mankind.

The Chinese nationals and staff of the representative offices gave a wonderful performance at the gala.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.