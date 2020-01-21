Ebix Inks “Powered by Ebix” Sponsorship Deal for New Zealand-India Cricket Series

/EIN News/ -- NOIDA, India and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries, today announced that it has signed a sponsorship for India’s Tour of New Zealand 2020. Ebix, as part of the deal for the NZC Home Series, will have the status of the ‘Powered By’ sponsor for India’s entire six-week tour of New Zealand.



The Virat Kohli-led India will play Kane Williamson led New Zealand in five T20 Internationals, three One Day Internationals and two Test matches between January 24 and March 4 on their tour of New Zealand. The brand EBIX will have a strong presence on ground across venues during all the three series.

NZ Cricket Board in a statement said, “It’s been an exciting home season for the BLACKCAPS and with teams now looking forward to the T20 World Cup later this year, the five Match T20 Series with India is not only an ideal preparation for our squad but also a tremendous opportunity for fans to enjoy high quality T20 Cricket. We are also looking forward to the One Day and Test sides competing for supremacy to cap off an incredible home season for us where in England, India and Australia have toured our shores. We want to thank the series partners that recognize the global nature of the game and support cricket across boundaries.”

Ebix Chairman and CEO Robin Raina said, “We are delighted to be among the sponsors for the New Zealand-India series. Cricket in India has been the best marketing vehicle for brands. When Virat Kohli and Kane Williams lead two international teams out in the middle, cricket will invoke its ultimate fever. Ebix Group has worked hard to grow up as a reliable brand. We have with us commitment of millions of our committed users across the world. As we are aggressively expanding to new territories and new client base, we are glad to be associated with the Black Caps and New Zealand Cricket as sort of marketing associates in the growth.”

Ebix has businesses in many cricket loving nations like India, New Zealand, Australia and UK etc. and thus engages in sports advertising and promotion to promote its B2C and B2B businesses. India will start their New Zealand tour with the first T20 International on 24th January in Auckland.

About Ebix, Inc.

With 50+ offices across 5 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, the Company’s main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administrative and risk compliance, across the world.

Through its various SaaS-based software platforms, Ebix employs thousands of domain-specific technology professionals to provide products, support and consultancy to thousands of customers on six continents. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebix.com

CONTACT:

Darren Joseph

678 -281-2027 or IR@ebix.com

David Collins or Chris Eddy

Catalyst Global - 212-924-9800 or ebix@catalyst-ir.com



