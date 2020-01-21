Corn Starch Market size is estimated to emerge at a healthy CAGR of 8.34% through 2026

Global Corn Starch Market

2020 Corn Starch Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report to 2026- Growth Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for corn starch in food and beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical& chemical industries, animal feed, textile, paper & corrugates and others to drive the market growth.

Further, usage of corn starch in treating glycogen storage disease (GSD)to have a positive impact on the corn starch market growth over the forecast period 2020-2026.

In addition, food producers to reduce the production cost by adding a varying amount of corn starch in foodto boost the market value.

Advancement in the field of biotechnology for increased production of value-added substances for cosmetics and the discovery of new fermentation organisms to create profuse opportunities for the market players.

Recently, Finnair launched Chinese new year amenity kit that contains cosmetics from Swedish natural and organic skincare brand L:ABruket along with an almond or coconut lip balm, a bio-plastic toothbrush containing cornstarch among others.

Usage of corn starch as an abundant raw material used in the capsule, and thymol which acts as an antimicrobial and can block the spread and proliferation of microorganisms in water containers.

For instance, in 2019, Capsules made of thyme oil and corn starch developed by a team at Brazil's University of Campinasused to kill mosquito larvae when placed in small bodies of water where Aedes aegypti lay their eggs.

manufacturers are now utilizing corn starch-derived polymers to manufacture products like poly bags, diapers, water bottles, plates, containers, cups, straws and cutlery. Rising environmental concerns have led users to adopt these sustainable products instead of their plastic counterparts.

Furthermore, growing replacement trend of petroleum with ethanol is the major factor driving the market growth.

However, substitution risk from starch in the food industry to impose a significant challenge for the production of cornin the Corn Starch Market.

Regional prospects of Corn Starch Market

North America to drive the largest market share for corn starch market owing to increasing consumption of processed food products and progression in technology. Additionally, the accessibility of corn as raw material and low prices of Corn starch to boost the market size.

Furthermore, growing acquisition of corn starch as a good preference among the health-conscious consumers in the North American region as it is gluten free in nature and wide usage among the vegan population to drive the market growth.

Instead, Asia-Pacific to emerge during the forecast period 2020-2026 owing to the rising population and increase in the living lifestyle of the consumers in emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil.

Further, in India, OruIlappothi used corn starch packets for the banana leaf-wrapped meals To reduce single-use plastics.

Additionally, the usage of cornstarch as an industrial starch particularly in the manufacturing of paper and packaging for its natural adhesive quality cornstarch to pose a positive impact regionally.

Therefore, coating of paper with the help of starch for the production of the products for providing stiffness to the clothes in textile factories helps in generating the market demand.

Stiff competition, product launches across key market players to trigger the market growth

Increasing focus on production capacity expansion, new progresses, and innovations by the key players to boost the market development. For instance, in 2019, PT Tereos FKS Indonesiais boosted its production capacity to soaring domestic demand for corn starch and other corn by-products

In addition, Ukraine in total increased the export of corn starch by 24% to USD 20 million over the 9 months of 2019.

Further, in 2019, a 30-year old young entrepreneur in India is producing eco-friendly carry bags with corn starch to protect the environment by making packaging material using corn starch.

Additionally, in 2019, a newly developed product from BioBag Australia uses corn starch substances to keep veggies fresh.

Moreover, in 2019, Corn starch as a cheap and biodegradable raw material is the basis for a novel larvicide developed by researchers at the University of Campinas (UNICAMP) in São Paulo State, Brazil.

Key players in the corn starch market include Cargill Incorporated, Grain Processing Corporation, Croda international, Akzo Nobel NV, Bayer AG, Ajinomoto Company Incorporated, Henkel KGaA, Associated British Foods plc, Calpis Company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, DuPont (EI) de Nemours, BASF among others.

