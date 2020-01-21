Global Electric Powertrain Market Set to Exceed $191 Billion by 2027 - Key Players are Bosch, Mitsubishi Electric, Magna, Continental and Hitachi

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Powertrain Market by Component (Motor, 12V, HV/48V Battery, BMS, 48V ISG, Controller, PDM, DC/AC Inverter, DC/DC Converter & Others), Type (BEV, MHEV, Series, Parallel & Parallel-Series), Vehicle Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric powertrain market is projected to reach USD 191.4 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 62.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.9 %.

All major players such as Bosch (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Magna (Canada), Continental AG (Germany), and Hitachi (Japan) are moving toward electromobility by showcasing their developments and business strategies in the electric powertrain market.



A decrease in emissions limits and attractive government incentives for EV buyers are significant factors for the growth of the electric powertrain market globally

There are various factors propelling the electric powertrain market. The major factor being the emission norms across regions. For instance, the introduction of Euro VI, China VI, and PROCONVE P8 have driven the electric powertrain market by pushing automakers to come up with advanced electrified powertrain technologies. Also, attractive government incentives such as tax rebates and subsidies for buyers have also propelled the market growth.



On-board charger segment is witnessing the highest CAGR in the HEV/PHEV powertrain market



PHEVs use an on-board charger to recharge their battery. The increase in PHEV sales will drive the on-board charger market. In the US, various government incentives such as exemptions from sales taxes, tax credits, and rebates are driving the PHEV market. The presence of various PHEV models offered by BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Porsche, Kia, and Hyundai is also driving the HEV/PHEV electric powertrain market. In China, the PHEV market is dominated by SAIC and BYD. Various developments such as Dana TM4's bidirectional charger inverter that can function both as a charger as well as an inverter will drive the on-board charger market.



BEV is expected to remain the segment in the electric powertrain market, by vehicle type



BEV sales are increasing at a rapid rate because of various government measures. The incentives on the purchase of BEVs are higher than any other type of electric vehicle. Growing charging infrastructure and better performance of BEVs over PHEVs are driving the BEV powertrain market. Stringent emission standards for vehicles and developments in electric powertrain products such as in Lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and power distribution modules are also driving the BEV powertrain market.



Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific electric powertrain market is estimated to be the fastest market. In Asia Pacific, China and India are estimated to be experiencing the highest CAGRs. In China, the government is providing subsidies to promote electric vehicles and cut down on pollution levels. The rise of electric vehicles for ride-sharing has increased their adoption in China. In India, BS VI is set to be rolled out by 2020, pushing the automakers to come up with new electrified powertrain technologies. Various ride-sharing companies such as Uber and Ola have been directed by the Indian government to have a 40% electric vehicle fleet by 2026.



The electric powertrain market comprises major manufacturers such as Bosch (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Magna (Canada), Continental (Germany), and Hitachi (Japan).



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Electric Powertrain Market

4.2 Electric Powertrain Market, By Region

4.3 HEV/PHEV Powertrain Market, By Component

4.4 BEV Powertrain Market, By Component

4.5 MHEV Powertrain Market, By Component

4.6 Electric Powertrain Market, By Powertrain Type

4.7 Electric Powertrain Market, By Vehicle Type

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Years Considered for the Study

5.3 Package Size

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Stringent Emission Norms

5.4.1.2 Growing Vehicle Electrification Demand in Automotive Industry

5.4.1.3 Lack of Infrastructure for Electric Vehicle Charging

5.4.1.4 Emerging Competing Technologies in Conventional Engines

5.4.2 Opportunities

5.4.2.1 Developments in Lithium-Ion Batteries

5.4.3 Challenges

5.4.3.1 High Cost of Electrical Components

5.4.3.2 Technological Challenges With Electric Powertrains

5.5 Revenue Missed: Opportunities for Electric Powertrain Manufacturers

5.6 Eletric Powertrain Market, Scenarios (2018-2027)

5.6.1 Electric Powertrain Market, Most Likely Scenario

5.6.2 Electric Powertrain Market, Optimistic Scenario

5.6.3 Electric Powertrain Market, Pessimistic Scenario

5.7 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth

6 Electric Powertrain Market, By Vehicle Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Research Methodology

6.1.2 Assumptions

6.1.3 Industry Insights

6.2 Operational Data

6.2.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries Requirement for Various Vehicle Type

6.3 HEV/PHEV

6.3.1 Higher Fuel Efficiency and Incresing Demand of Downsized Engines Will Drive the HEV/PHEV Powertrain Segment

6.4 BEV

6.4.1 Innovations in Batteries Will Drive the BEV Powertrain Segment

6.5 48v Mild Hybrid Vehicle

6.5.1 Easier Integration of MHEV Architecture Will Drive the 48v MHEV Powertrain Segment

7 HEV/PHEV Powertrain Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions

7.1.3 Industry Insights

7.2 Motor/Generator

7.2.1 Developments in Motor/Generator Will Drive the Motor/ Generator Market

7.3 Battery

7.3.1 Ongoing Developments in Batteries Will Drive the Battery Market

7.4 Battery Management System (BMS)

7.4.1 Safety Risks Associated With Battery Will Drive the Battery Management System Market

7.5 Controller

7.5.1 Inovations in Motor Electronics Will Drive the Controller Market

7.6 Inverter/Converter

7.6.1 Rapid Technological Developments Will Drive the Inverter/ Converter Market

7.7 Power Distribution Module

7.7.1 Need Or Proper Maintenance of Different Control Units Will Drive the Power Distribution Module Market

7.8 Idle Start-Stop

7.8.1 Demand for Reduction of Vehicular Emissions Will Drive the Idle Start-Stop Market

7.9 On-Board Charger

7.9.1 Dual Role of On-Board Chargers Will Drive the On-Board Charger Market

7.1 Regenerative Braking

7.10.1 Inovations in Types of Braking Systems Will Drive the Regenerative Braking Market

8 BEV Powertrain Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Industry Insights

8.2 Motor/Generator

8.2.1 Increase in Number of Motors/Generators Will Drive the Motor/Generator Market

8.3 Battery Pack

8.3.1 Ongoing Developments in Lithium-Ion Batteries Will Drive the Battery Pack Market

8.4 Battery Management System (BMS)

8.4.1 Innovations Will Drive the Battery Management Market

8.5 Controller

8.5.1 Increase in Number of Motors Used to Improve BEV Performance Will Drive the Controller Market

8.6 Inverter/Converter

8.6.1 Innovations in Inverters/Converters Will Drive the Inverter/Converter Market

8.7 Power Distribution Module

8.7.1 Safety of Drivers and Proper Functioning of Electronic Components Will Drive the Market

8.8 On-Board Charger

8.8.1 Need for Safe and Effective Charging of the Battery Will Drive the On-Board Charger Market

8.9 Regenerative Braking

8.9.1 Demand for Improved Fuel Performance Will Drive Regenerative Braking Market

9 48v MHEV Powertrain Market, By Component

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 Industry Insights

9.2 Operational Data

9.2.1 MHEV Passenger Car Sales By Region

9.3 Battery

9.3.1 Developments in Lithium-Ion Battery Technology Will Drive the Battery Market for 48v MHEV Architecture

9.4 Battery Management System

9.4.1 Necessity to Maintain Optimum Temperature and Pressure Will Drive the Market for Battery Management System

9.5 Inverter/Converter

9.5.1 Innovations in Power Electronics Will Drive the Inverter/ Converter Market

9.6 48v Isg/Bsg

9.6.1 Increase in Demand for Engine Performance Will Drive the 48v Isg/Bsg Market

9.7 Idle Start-Stop

9.7.1 Demand for Higher Fuel Economy Will Drive the Idle Start Stop Market

9.8 Regenerative Braking

9.8.1 Electrification in Braking Systems Will Drive the Regenerative Braking Market

10 Electric Powertrain Market, By Powertrain Type

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.1.3 Industry Insights

10.2 BEV Powertrain

10.2.1 Increase in BEV Sales Will Drive the BEV Powertrain Market

10.3 MHEV Powertrain

10.3.1 Ease of Integration of 48v MHEV Powertrain Architecture in Existing Ice Architecture Will Drive This Segment

10.4 Series Hybrid Powertrain

10.4.1 Higher Power Applications in the Future Will Drive the Series Hybrid Powertrain Market

10.5 Parallel Hybrid Powertrain

10.5.1 Better Performance During Highway Driving Will Drive the Parallel Hybrid Powertrain Market

10.6 Series-Parallel Hybrid

10.6.1 Advantage of Dual Operation Mode Will Drive the Series-Parallel Powertrain Market

11 Electric Powertrain Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia-Pacific

11.3 Europe

11.4 North America

11.5 RoW

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Electric Powertrain Market: Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Terminology

12.3.2 Visionary Leaders

12.3.3 Innovators

12.3.4 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.5 Emerging Companies

12.3.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.3.7 Business Strategy Excellence

12.4 Competitive Scenario

12.4.1 New Product Developments/Launch

12.4.2 Expansions

12.4.3 Acquisitions

12.4.4 Partnerships/Contracts

12.5 Right to Win

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Bosch

13.1.2 Mitsubishi Electric

13.1.3 Magna

13.1.4 Continental AG

13.1.5 Hitachi

13.1.6 Borgwarner

13.1.7 ZF

13.1.8 Denso

13.1.9 Dana Incorporated

13.1.10 Valeo Group

13.2 Asia-Pacific

13.2.1 Nidec Corporation

13.2.2 Magneti Marelli Ck Holdings

13.2.3 Toyota Industries Corporation

13.2.4 Panasonic

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Brusa Electronik

13.3.2 CC Power Electronics

13.4 North America

13.4.1 Curtis Instruments

13.4.2 Kelly Controls

13.4.3 Filtran LLC

13.5 RoW

13.5.1 Moura Batteries

14 Recommendations

14.1 Asia-Pacific Will Be the Major Market for Electric Powertrains

14.2 BEV Powertrain Components can Be a Key Focus for Manufacturers

14.3 Conclusion

