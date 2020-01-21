AGTC Announces Agenda for R&D Day on January 28, 2020 in New York

/EIN News/ -- Management and External Thought Leaders to Discuss Data from XLRP and ACHM Phase 1/2 Clinical Trials



Webcast Scheduled from 7:30 am – 12:00 pm ET

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that it will host an R&D Day beginning at 7:30 am ET on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in New York.

AGTC’s R&D Day will include a review of the recently reported positive interim data from the company’s ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) as well as data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials in achromatopsia (ACHM), which the company expects to report later this month. The event will also include a review of the company’s manufacturing capabilities and pre-clinical programs and will feature discussions with management, patients and key opinion leaders.

“The positive interim six-month data that we reported earlier this month from our XLRP Phase 1/2 trial demonstrates our ability to develop innovative therapies with the potential to transform patients’ lives. We are confident in our abilities to execute the clinical and regulatory steps necessary to advance those therapies to pivotal trials,” said Sue Washer, President and Chief Executive Officer of AGTC. "We look forward to reviewing with you both the XLRP and ACHM programs and providing physician and patient perspectives about ongoing needs in the treatment of these diseases. We will also discuss our exciting preclinical pipeline candidates, which provide opportunities to expand our ophthalmology portfolio and leverage our gene therapy expertise into new disease areas. We expect that we will have multiple opportunities to build value for patients and shareholders alike in 2020 and are excited to begin the year with the R&D Day.”

As reported on January 9, 2020, interim six-month data from the XLRP Phase 1/2 trial demonstrated a favorable safety profile in all 25 patients dosed to date, with improvements in visual sensitivity for four of eight evaluable centrally dosed patients and stable or improving visual acuity trends in all nine centrally dosed patients.

AGTC R&D Day Featured Discussion Topics:

Corporate Overview

° Sue Washer, AGTC President & CEO



° Rachelle Lin, OD, MS, FAAO, Assistant Professor at Marshall B. Ketchum University and Low Vision Rehabilitation and Acquired Brain Injury clinician at the University Eye Center at Ketchum Health in Anaheim, CA

° Paul Castle, diagnosed with XLRP



° Dr. David G. Birch, PhD, Director of the Rose-Silverthorne Retinal Degeneration Laboratory, Scientific Director at the Retina Foundation of the Southwest, adjunct professor of ophthalmology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. Member of the ophthalmology scientific advisory board at AGTC

° Dr. Mark Shearman, AGTC Chief Scientific Officer



° Rachelle Lin, OD, MS, FAAO, Assistant Professor at Marshall B. Ketchum University and Low Vision Rehabilitation and Acquired Brain Injury clinician at the University Eye Center at Ketchum Health in Anaheim, CA

° Alison Lynch, diagnosed with ACHM



° Dr. Paul Yang, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at the Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health & Science University in Portland

° Dr. Mark Shearman, AGTC Chief Scientific Officer



° Andy K. Lauer, MD, Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology at the Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health & Science University in Portland



° Dr. Dave Knop, AGTC Executive Director, Process Development

° Dr. Mark Shearman, AGTC Chief Scientific Officer

A live audio webcast of the presentation with accompanying slides can be accessible by visiting ir.agtc.com/events-and-presentations . Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Members of the institutional investment community interested in attending can RSVP by clicking the RSVP link in the Events & Presentations page of the investor section at AGTC.com.

The archived webcast and slide presentation will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company's website.

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that uses a proprietary gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its initial focus is in the field of ophthalmology, in which it has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 & ACHM CNGA3). In addition to its clinical trials, AGTC has preclinical programs in optogenetics; adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), which is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), and other CNS, ophthalmology, and otology indications. The optogenetics program is being developed in collaboration with Bionic Sight. AGTC has a significant intellectual property portfolio and extensive expertise in the design of gene therapy products, including capsids, promoters, and expression cassettes, as well as expertise in the formulation, manufacture and physical delivery of gene therapy products.

IR/PR CONTACTS:

David Carey (IR) or Glenn Silver (PR)

Lazar FINN Partners

T: (212) 867-1768 or (646) 871-8485

david.carey@finnpartners.com or glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

Corporate Contacts:

Bill Sullivan

Chief Financial Officer

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

T: (617) 843-5728

bsullivan@agtc.com

Stephen Potter

Chief Business Officer

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

T: (617) 413-2754

spotter@agtc.com



