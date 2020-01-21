Hui Newnham of Momentum Management LLC Received 2020 XBiz Award for Progressive Leadership

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Management LLC, a global leader in personal care and sexual health solutions, is proud to announce Hui Newnham, Chief Operating Officer for the company, has received the 2020 XBiz Progressive Leadership Award for his accomplishments for the company.



"After 33 years in the business, this is not my first award, but it is certainly the most precious,” says Newnham. “It represents recognition and acclaim from my peers in my adoptive home, Los Angeles, for which I thank them all very much.”

The 2020 XBiz retail industry award winners were announced Wednesday night during an exclusive ceremony at the W Hotel Hollywood. The newly introduced XBiz Honors awards gala presented categories from the annual XBiz Exec Awards and select Retail & Distribution categories from the flagship XBiz Awards show, turning a deserved spotlight on the most outstanding executives and industry brands.

Momentum Management LLC has had incredible success in 2019, in particular with its Dynamo Delay® prolonged intimacy spray in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East, and is currently working with distribution partners and health authorities to fulfill demand in these far-reaching new territories.

Closer to home, Momentum’s products have been enjoying the benefits of online distribution via top mass-appeal vendors such as CVS.com, Rite Aid.com and Target.com, and the company promises to maintain its commitment to superior quality and state-of-the-art development as it extends its retail range.

After 15 years, Momentum has emerged as an essential player among sexual wellness heavyweights, and is well-positioned to fulfill consumers’ increasing demands for high-quality, affordable goods that are readily available thanks to continued development, corporate alliances, licensing deals, marketing channels, sales and support within its global operations.

ABOUT MOMENTUM MANAGEMENT LLC:

Headquartered in Torrance, California, Momentum Management LLC is the established leader in the sexual health and well-being products industry. Since its launch in 2005, the company has achieved sales and distribution of more than 25 million products.

Momentum Management established self-imposed superior standards for its company practices, operations and production. The company’s pioneering steps regarding quality and product warranties have led overall improvement in the sexual health and well-being industry. Momentum’s (OTC) FDA-regulated products are best-sellers based on long-term brand recognition, trust and reliability.

Momentum Management brings a wealth of accumulated experience with sophisticated process management capabilities and core competencies to the industry marketplace. All of Momentum’s new products go through a state-of-the-art testing process to ensure the safety of all of the materials used, providing the highest level of quality, performance and dependability in the industry.

