Plug Power to Host Business Update Conference Call on January 30, 2020 to Discuss Preliminary 2019 Results and 2020 Growth Plans

/EIN News/ -- LATHAM, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, today announced the access details for its January 30, 2020 business update conference call. On this call, CEO, Andy Marsh, will discuss preliminary results for the full year of 2019, as well as expansion and growth plans for 2020.



Join the call:

Date: January 30, 2020

Time: 10:00 am ET

Toll-free: 877-407-9221

International: 201-689-8597

Direct webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1280299&tp_key=45bdcf7b92

The webcast can also be accessed directly from the Plug Power homepage (www.plugpower.com). A playback of the call will be available online for a period of time following the call.

About Plug Power Inc.

The architects of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology, Plug Power has revolutionized the industry with its simple GenKey solution, elements of which are designed to increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints in a reliable, cost-effective way. Plug Power’s GenKey solution couples together all the necessary elements to power, fuel and service a customer. Plug Power is the partner that customers trust to take their businesses into the future. For more information about Plug Power, visit www.plugpower.com.

Media Contact

Ian Martorana

The Bulleit Group

‪(415) 237-3681

plugpower@bulleitgroup.com



