Lockheed Martin Selects KVH Fiber Optic Gyro for Upgraded Infrared Search and Track System

/EIN News/ -- MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), is pleased to announce that Lockheed Martin has selected KVH to develop and deliver the next-generation multi-axis fiber optic gyro (FOG) sensor for the IRST21 sensor system, which Boeing and the U.S. Navy are integrating into the F/A-18 E/F combat aircraft. KVH was chosen after a competitive process.



A passive, long-range sensor system, IRST21 uses infrared and other sensor technologies to detect and track airborne threats with weapon-quality accuracy, increasing pilot reaction time and improving survivability.



“We are thrilled that Lockheed Martin has chosen us to develop the next-generation fiber optic gyros (FOGs) for their IRST21 sensor system,” says Sean McCormack, KVH’s senior director for global inertial systems sales. “It reinforces the value of our patented FOG technology and proven performance of the DSP-1760, while also giving us the opportunity to contribute to the success of an important military program.”



KVH’s DSP-1760 FOG is designed to deliver high-speed, highly accurate pitch, roll, and yaw data, with FOG performance characteristics that include superior bias stability, scale factor, and angle random walk. A high-bandwidth, low-noise sensor within the IRST21, the DSP-1760 FOG can help ensure precise long-range detection of incoming threats.

KVH is a leading innovator for assured navigation for manned and autonomous platforms requiring high accuracy using high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems. KVH’s widely fielded TACNAV® systems are currently in use by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps as well as many allied militaries around the world. KVH’s FOGs and FOG-based inertial measurement units (IMUs) are in use today in a wide variety of applications ranging from optical, antenna, and sensor stabilization systems to mobile mapping solutions and aerial, maritime, and ground-based autonomous platforms.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding our anticipated revenue and the impact of our future initiatives on revenue, competitive positioning, profitability, and product orders. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Factors that might cause these differences include, but are not limited to: delays in the receipt of anticipated orders for our products and services, or the potential failure of such orders to occur at all; continued substantial fluctuations in defense sales, including to foreign customers; the unpredictability of defense budget priorities as well as the order timing, purchasing schedules, and priorities for defense products and services, including possible order cancellations; the uncertain impact of potential budget cuts by government customers; the need for, or delays in, qualification of products to customer or regulatory standards; export restrictions, delays in procuring export licenses, and other international risks. These and other factors are discussed in more detail in KVH’s most recent Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on October 31, 2019. Copies are available through its Investor Relations department and website, http://investors.kvh.com. KVH does not assume any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect new information and developments.

KVH Industries, Inc., has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the U.S.A. and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH and TACNAV. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

