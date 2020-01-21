PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019
- Net Earnings of $117.9 Million, or $0.98 Per Diluted Share
- Loan and Lease Production of $1.0 Billion; $111 Million of Net Loan Growth
- Core Deposits Represents 84% of Total Deposits
- Cost of Average Total Deposits Decreased 12 Basis Points from Q3 to 71 Basis Points
- Net Charge-offs to Average Loans of Two Basis Points
Full Year 2019 Highlights
- Net Earnings of $468.6 Million, or $3.90 Per Diluted Share
- Loan and Lease Production of $4.9 Billion; $889 Million of Net Loan Growth or 5%
- Net Charge-offs to Average Loans of Nine Basis Points; 62% Lower for 2019 Compared to 2018
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW) today announced net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $117.9 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to net earnings for the third quarter of 2019 of $110.0 million, or $0.92 per diluted share. The increase in net earnings in the fourth quarter was primarily due to lower income tax expense, of which $9.1 million related to benefits from changes in state apportionment. Net earnings for the full year 2019 were $468.6 million, or $3.90 per diluted share, compared to net earnings for the full year 2018 of $465.3 million, or $3.72 per diluted share.
Matt Wagner, President and CEO, commented, “We finished the year with strong earnings and continued improvement in our credit quality metrics and credit costs reflected by our fourth quarter net charge-offs ratio of two basis points. Our fourth quarter results produced a return on assets of 1.77% and a return on tangible equity of 19.98%.”
Mr. Wagner continued, “The strong fourth quarter capped a year of profitable growth and continued our solid operating performance resulting in a 2019 return on assets of 1.80% and return on tangible equity of 20.66%. The de-risking strategy initiated in 2017 has proven to be successful as our net charge-offs ratio decreased from 40 basis points in 2017 to nine basis points in 2019, while the provision for credit losses declined by 63% from $59.0 million for non-PCI loans in 2017 to $22.0 million in 2019. Our strategy and these outstanding operating results allowed us to return $444 million to our stockholders in 2019 through stock repurchases and dividends. Our earnings per share for the full year 2019 increased by 5% over the prior year to $3.90.”
Mr. Wagner added, “In 2019, we successfully completed the rebranding of all of our operating groups under one brand as Pacific Western Bank. As we head into 2020, we will continue to focus on profitable growth and increasing the value of our franchise for our stockholders.”
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|At or For the
|At or For the
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|Increase
|December 31,
|Increase
|Financial Highlights
|2019
|2019
|(Decrease)
|2019
|2018
|(Decrease)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Net earnings
|$
|117,881
|$
|110,026
|$
|7,855
|$
|468,636
|$
|465,339
|$
|3,297
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.98
|$
|0.92
|$
|0.06
|$
|3.90
|$
|3.72
|$
|0.18
|Return on average assets
|1.77
|%
|1.65
|%
|0.12
|1.80
|%
|1.91
|%
|(0.11
|)
|Return on average
|tangible equity (1)
|19.98
|%
|19.01
|%
|0.97
|20.66
|%
|21.22
|%
|(0.56
|)
|Net interest margin ("NIM")
|(tax equivalent)
|4.33
|%
|4.46
|%
|(0.13
|)
|4.54
|%
|5.05
|%
|(0.51
|)
|Yield on average loans and
|leases (tax equivalent)
|5.67
|%
|5.91
|%
|(0.24
|)
|6.00
|%
|6.22
|%
|(0.22
|)
|Cost of average total
|deposits
|0.71
|%
|0.83
|%
|(0.12
|)
|0.77
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.33
|Efficiency ratio
|44.8
|%
|42.3
|%
|2.5
|42.7
|%
|41.0
|%
|1.7
|Total assets
|$
|26,770,806
|$
|26,724,627
|$
|46,179
|$
|26,770,806
|$
|25,731,354
|$
|1,039,452
|Loans and leases held
|for investment,
|net of deferred fees
|$
|18,846,872
|$
|18,735,543
|$
|111,329
|$
|18,846,872
|$
|17,957,713
|$
|889,159
|Noninterest-bearing
|demand deposits
|$
|7,243,298
|$
|7,441,185
|$
|(197,887
|)
|$
|7,243,298
|$
|7,888,915
|$
|(645,617
|)
|Core deposits
|$
|16,187,287
|$
|16,471,264
|$
|(283,977
|)
|$
|16,187,287
|$
|16,346,671
|$
|(159,384
|)
|Total deposits
|$
|19,233,036
|$
|19,733,203
|$
|(500,167
|)
|$
|19,233,036
|$
|18,870,501
|$
|362,535
|As percentage of total
|deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|demand deposits
|38
|%
|38
|%
|-
|38
|%
|42
|%
|(4
|)
|Core deposits
|84
|%
|84
|%
|-
|84
|%
|87
|%
|(3
|)
|Equity to assets ratio
|18.51
|%
|18.41
|%
|0.10
|18.51
|%
|18.75
|%
|(0.24
|)
|Tangible common equity
|ratio (1)
|9.79
|%
|9.65
|%
|0.14
|9.79
|%
|9.60
|%
|0.19
|Book value per share
|$
|41.36
|$
|41.06
|$
|0.30
|$
|41.36
|$
|39.17
|$
|2.19
|Tangible book value per
|share (1)
|$
|19.77
|$
|19.43
|$
|0.34
|$
|19.77
|$
|18.02
|$
|1.75
|(1) Non-GAAP measure.
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Net Interest Income
Net interest income decreased by $5.6 million to $246.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $252.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 due mainly to a lower yield on average loans and leases and a lower balance of average loans and leases. The tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was 5.67% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 5.91% for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in the yield on average loans and leases was due principally to the repricing of variable-rate loans causing lower coupon interest in addition to lower loan fee income in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter, offset partially by higher loan prepayment fees. The prepayment fees added seven basis points to the fourth quarter yield on average loans and leases and five basis points to the third quarter yield on average loans and leases.
The tax equivalent NIM was 4.33% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 4.46% for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in the NIM was due mainly to the repricing of variable-rate loans causing lower coupon interest and lower loan fee income, offset partially by the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
The cost of average total deposits decreased to 0.71% for the fourth quarter of 2019 from 0.83% for the third quarter of 2019 due mainly to a lower cost of average interest-bearing deposits, offset partially by a lower average balance of noninterest-bearing deposits. Our cost of average total deposits has declined from a 2019 peak of 86 basis points in the month of July to a 2019 low of 66 basis points in the month of December. The lower cost of average interest-bearing deposits reflected actions taken to reduce deposit rates in light of the fed funds target rate cuts during the second half of 2019.
Provision for Credit Losses
The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|Increase
|Provision for Credit Losses
|2019
|2019
|(Decrease)
|(In thousands)
|Addition to allowance for loan and lease losses
|$
|1,000
|$
|8,000
|$
|(7,000
|)
|Addition (reduction) to reserve for unfunded
|loan commitments
|2,000
|(1,000
|)
|3,000
|Total provision for credit losses
|$
|3,000
|$
|7,000
|$
|(4,000
|)
The increase in the provision for unfunded commitments was the result of significant growth in unfunded construction loan commitments in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Noninterest Income
The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|Increase
|Noninterest Income
|2019
|2019
|(Decrease)
|(In thousands)
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|$
|3,611
|$
|3,525
|$
|86
|Other commissions and fees
|10,170
|10,855
|(685
|)
|Leased equipment income
|10,648
|9,615
|1,033
|Gain on sale of loans and leases
|23
|765
|(742
|)
|Gain on sale of securities
|184
|908
|(724
|)
|Other income:
|Dividends and (losses) gains on equity investments
|(794
|)
|14
|(808
|)
|Warrant income
|1,240
|3,936
|(2,696
|)
|Other
|2,094
|3,811
|(1,717
|)
|Total noninterest income
|$
|27,176
|$
|33,429
|$
|(6,253
|)
Noninterest income decreased by $6.3 million to $27.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $33.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 due primarily to a $2.7 million decrease in warrant income, a $1.7 million decrease in other income, a $0.8 million decrease in dividends and gains on equity investments, a $0.7 million decrease in gain on sale of loans and leases, and a $0.7 million decrease in gain on sale of securities, offset partially by a $1.0 million increase in leased equipment income. The decrease in warrant income was due to lower gains resulting from exercised warrants. The decrease in other income was due mainly to lower gains from lease terminations. The decreases in gain on sale of loans and leases and gain on sale of securities were attributable to a lower level of sales activity in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase in leased equipment income was due primarily to a higher average balance of leased equipment in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter.
Noninterest Expense
The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|Increase
|Noninterest Expense
|2019
|2019
|(Decrease)
|(In thousands)
|Compensation
|$
|74,637
|$
|71,424
|$
|3,213
|Occupancy
|14,541
|14,089
|452
|Data processing
|6,770
|7,044
|(274
|)
|Other professional services
|4,261
|4,400
|(139
|)
|Insurance and assessments
|4,168
|4,100
|68
|Intangible asset amortization
|4,153
|4,833
|(680
|)
|Leased equipment depreciation
|6,856
|5,951
|905
|Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net
|(3,446
|)
|8
|(3,454
|)
|Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs
|(269
|)
|-
|(269
|)
|Customer related expense
|3,952
|3,539
|413
|Loan expense
|2,967
|3,628
|(661
|)
|Other
|5,138
|7,793
|(2,655
|)
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|123,728
|$
|126,809
|$
|(3,081
|)
Noninterest expense decreased by $3.1 million to $123.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $126.8 million for the third quarter of 2019 attributable primarily to a $3.5 million increase in foreclosed assets income and a $2.7 million decrease in other expense, offset partially by a $3.2 million increase in compensation expense. Foreclosed assets income increased due to a $3.3 million gain on the sale of a repossessed asset. Other expense decreased due primarily to a $1.7 million reversal of previously accrued merger costs and a $1.1 million credit adjustment to franchise tax expense for refunds related to state apportionment changes. Compensation expense increased due mainly to higher bonus expense of $2.9 million.
Income Taxes
The overall effective income tax rate was 19.8% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 27.5% for the third quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter 2019 effective tax rate was lower due primarily to $9.1 million of benefits related to changes in state apportionment net of the federal tax effect. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 26.0% and for the full year 2020 is currently estimated to be in the range of 26-28%.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Loans and Leases
The following table presents roll forwards of loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, for the periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|Roll Forward of Loans and Leases Held
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|for Investment, Net of Deferred Fees (1)
|2019
|2019
|2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance, beginning of period
|$
|18,735,543
|$
|18,472,852
|$
|17,957,713
|Additions:
|Production
|1,021,334
|1,230,817
|4,863,288
|Disbursements
|1,317,389
|1,288,111
|5,092,219
|Total production and disbursements
|2,338,723
|2,518,928
|9,955,507
|Reductions:
|Payoffs
|(816,134
|)
|(1,390,883
|)
|(4,669,530
|)
|Paydowns
|(1,406,475
|)
|(837,551
|)
|(4,262,977
|)
|Total payoffs and paydowns
|(2,222,609
|)
|(2,228,434
|)
|(8,932,507
|)
|Sales
|(43
|)
|(21,302
|)
|(76,335
|)
|Transfers to foreclosed assets
|(83
|)
|-
|(120
|)
|Charge-offs
|(4,659
|)
|(6,501
|)
|(32,262
|)
|Transfers to loans held for sale
|-
|-
|(25,124
|)
|Total reductions
|(2,227,394
|)
|(2,256,237
|)
|(9,066,348
|)
|Net increase
|111,329
|262,691
|889,159
|Balance, end of period
|$
|18,846,872
|$
|18,735,543
|$
|18,846,872
|Weighted average rate on production (2)
|4.73
|%
|5.28
|%
|5.06
|%
|(1) Includes direct financing leases but excludes equipment leased to others under operating leases.
|(2) The weighted average rate on production presents contractual rates on a tax equivalent basis
|and excludes amortized fees. Amortized fees added approximately 22 basis points to loan
|yields in 2019.
Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, increased by $111.3 million, or 2.4% annualized, in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $18.8 billion at December 31, 2019. The net loan growth in the fourth quarter was primarily from the income producing and other residential real estate mortgage loan portfolio class and the residential real estate construction loan portfolio class. For the year ended December 31, 2019, loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, increased by $889.2 million or 5.0%.
The following table presents the composition of loans and leases held for investment by loan portfolio segment and class, net of deferred fees, as of the dates indicated:
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|% of
|% of
|% of
|Loan and Lease Portfolio
|Amount
|Total
|Amount
|Total
|Amount
|Total
|(In thousands)
|Real estate mortgage:
|Commercial
|$
|4,202,687
|22
|%
|$
|4,300,566
|23
|%
|$
|4,824,298
|27
|%
|Income producing and other
|residential
|3,770,060
|20
|%
|3,596,358
|19
|%
|3,093,843
|17
|%
|Total real estate mortgage
|7,972,747
|42
|%
|7,896,924
|42
|%
|7,918,141
|44
|%
|Real estate construction and land:
|Commercial
|1,082,368
|6
|%
|1,009,362
|6
|%
|912,583
|5
|%
|Residential
|1,655,434
|9
|%
|1,542,112
|8
|%
|1,321,073
|8
|%
|Total real estate construction
|and land
|2,737,802
|15
|%
|2,551,474
|14
|%
|2,233,656
|13
|%
|Total real estate
|10,710,549
|57
|%
|10,448,398
|56
|%
|10,151,797
|57
|%
|Commercial:
|Asset-based
|3,748,407
|20
|%
|3,810,741
|20
|%
|3,305,421
|18
|%
|Venture capital
|2,179,422
|12
|%
|2,209,649
|12
|%
|2,038,748
|11
|%
|Other commercial
|1,767,667
|9
|%
|1,858,167
|10
|%
|2,060,426
|12
|%
|Total commercial
|7,695,496
|41
|%
|7,878,557
|42
|%
|7,404,595
|41
|%
|Consumer
|440,827
|2
|%
|408,588
|2
|%
|401,321
|2
|%
|Total loans and leases held for
|investment, net of deferred fees
|$
|18,846,872
|100
|%
|$
|18,735,543
|100
|%
|$
|17,957,713
|100
|%
|Total unfunded loan commitments
|$
|8,183,158
|$
|7,790,796
|$
|7,528,248
Allowance for Credit Losses
The following tables present roll forwards of the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
|Allowance for
|Reserve for
|Total
|Allowance for Credit
|Loan and
|Unfunded Loan
|Allowance for
|Losses Rollforward
|Lease Losses
|Commitments
|Credit Losses
|(In thousands)
|Beginning balance
|$
|138,552
|$
|33,861
|$
|172,413
|Charge-offs
|(4,659
|)
|-
|(4,659
|)
|Recoveries
|3,892
|-
|3,892
|Net charge-offs
|(767
|)
|-
|(767
|)
|Provision
|1,000
|2,000
|3,000
|Ending balance
|$
|138,785
|$
|35,861
|$
|174,646
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
|Allowance for
|Reserve for
|Total
|Allowance for Credit
|Loan and
|Unfunded Loan
|Allowance for
|Losses Rollforward
|Lease Losses
|Commitments
|Credit Losses
|(In thousands)
|Beginning balance
|$
|135,037
|$
|34,861
|$
|169,898
|Charge-offs
|(6,501
|)
|-
|(6,501
|)
|Recoveries
|2,016
|-
|2,016
|Net charge-offs
|(4,485
|)
|-
|(4,485
|)
|Provision
|8,000
|(1,000
|)
|7,000
|Ending balance
|$
|138,552
|$
|33,861
|$
|172,413
|Allowance for Credit
|Year Ended December 31,
|Losses Rollforward
|2019
|2018
|(In thousands)
|Beginning balance
|$
|169,333
|$
|168,091
|Charge-offs
|(32,262
|)
|(59,042
|)
|Recoveries
|15,575
|15,284
|Net charge-offs
|(16,687
|)
|(43,758
|)
|Provision
|22,000
|45,000
|Ending balance
|$
|174,646
|$
|169,333
The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 0.93% at December 31, 2019 and 0.92% at September 30, 2019.
Gross charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $4.7 million and included $3.2 million for venture capital loans and $1.0 million for other commercial loans compared to gross charge-offs for the third quarter of 2019 of $6.5 million that included $4.4 million for venture capital loans and $1.7 million for other commercial loans.
Recoveries for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $3.9 million and included $1.8 million for other commercial loans, $0.9 million for asset-based loans, and $0.6 million for venture capital loans compared to recoveries for the third quarter of 2019 of $2.0 million that included $1.2 million for other commercial loans and $0.4 million for venture capital loans.
For the fourth quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2019, annualized net charge-offs to average loans and leases were 0.02% and 0.10%.
For the full year 2019, net charge-offs were $16.7 million, of which $10.9 million related to one asset-based loan, while $1.2 million related to venture capital loans, a decrease from the full year 2018 net charge-offs of $43.8 million that included $24.2 million for venture capital loans. This resulted in a decrease in net charge-offs to average loans for the venture capital portfolio from 1.17% in 2018 to 0.06% in 2019.
For the full years 2019 and 2018, net charge-offs to average loans and leases declined to 0.09% from 0.26%.
Deposits and Client Investment Funds
The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|% of
|% of
|% of
|Deposit Composition
|Amount
|Total
|Amount
|Total
|Amount
|Total
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|7,243,298
|38
|%
|$
|7,441,185
|38
|%
|$
|7,888,915
|42
|%
|Interest checking
|3,753,978
|19
|%
|3,645,660
|18
|%
|2,842,463
|15
|%
|Money market
|4,690,420
|24
|%
|4,870,344
|25
|%
|5,043,871
|27
|%
|Savings
|499,591
|3
|%
|514,075
|3
|%
|571,422
|3
|%
|Total core deposits
|16,187,287
|84
|%
|16,471,264
|84
|%
|16,346,671
|87
|%
|Non-core non-maturity deposits
|496,407
|3
|%
|479,732
|2
|%
|518,192
|3
|%
|Total non-maturity deposits
|16,683,694
|87
|%
|16,950,996
|86
|%
|16,864,863
|90
|%
|Time deposits $250,000 and under
|2,065,733
|11
|%
|2,282,976
|12
|%
|1,593,453
|8
|%
|Time deposits over $250,000
|483,609
|2
|%
|499,231
|2
|%
|412,185
|2
|%
|Total time deposits
|2,549,342
|13
|%
|2,782,207
|14
|%
|2,005,638
|10
|%
|Total deposits
|$
|19,233,036
|100
|%
|$
|19,733,203
|100
|%
|$
|18,870,501
|100
|%
At December 31, 2019, core deposits totaled $16.2 billion, or 84% of total deposits, including $7.2 billion of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, or 38% of total deposits. For the year ended December 31, 2019, total deposits increased by $362.5 million, or 2%, while core deposits decreased by $159.4 million, or 1%.
In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative non-depository cash investment options for select clients; these alternatives include investments managed by Pacific Western Asset Management Inc. (“PWAM”), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds at December 31, 2019 were $1.5 billion, of which $1.2 billion was managed by PWAM.
CREDIT QUALITY
The following table presents loan and lease credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:
|December 31,
|September 30,
|Increase
|Credit Quality Metrics
|2019
|2019
|(Decrease)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|NPAs and Performing TDRs:
|Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment (1)
|$
|92,353
|$
|99,113
|$
|(6,760
|)
|Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more
|-
|-
|-
|Foreclosed assets, net
|440
|1,366
|(926
|)
|Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")
|$
|92,793
|$
|100,479
|$
|(7,686
|)
|Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment
|to loans and leases held for investment
|0.49
|%
|0.53
|%
|Nonperforming assets to loans and leases
|held for investment and foreclosed assets
|0.49
|%
|0.54
|%
|Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment (1)
|$
|92,353
|$
|99,113
|$
|(6,760
|)
|Performing TDRs held for investment
|12,257
|16,329
|(4,072
|)
|Total impaired loans and leases
|$
|104,610
|$
|115,442
|$
|(10,832
|)
|Loan and Lease Credit Risk Ratings:
|Pass
|$
|18,348,004
|$
|18,279,011
|$
|68,993
|Special mention
|322,956
|267,925
|55,031
|Classified
|175,912
|188,607
|(12,695
|)
|Total loans and leases held for investment,
|net of deferred fees
|$
|18,846,872
|$
|18,735,543
|$
|111,329
|Classified loans and leases held for investment
|to loans and leases held for investment
|0.93
|%
|1.01
|%
|Allowance for Credit Losses:
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|174,646
|$
|172,413
|$
|2,233
|Provision for credit losses (for the quarter)
|$
|3,000
|$
|7,000
|$
|(4,000
|)
|Net charge-offs (for the quarter)
|$
|767
|$
|4,485
|$
|(3,718
|)
|Net charge-offs to average loans and leases
|(for the quarter)
|0.02
|%
|0.10
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases
|held for investment
|0.93
|%
|0.92
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
|and leases held for investment
|189.1
|%
|174.0
|%
|(1) Nonaccrual loans include guaranteed amounts of $17.5 million at December 31, 2019 and $15.4 million
|at September 30, 2019.
Nonaccrual, classified, and special mention loans and leases fluctuate from period to period as a result of loan repayments and our ongoing active portfolio monitoring.
During the fourth quarter of 2019, nonaccrual loans and leases decreased by $6.8 million, while classified loans and leases decreased by $12.7 million and special mention loans and leases increased by $55.0 million. There were no individually significant loan movements in the nonaccrual and classified loans and leases categories. The increase in special mention loans and leases in the fourth quarter was attributable to the downgrade of two security monitoring loans for $77.3 million, offset partially by the payoff of one security monitoring loan for $14.9 million and the net decrease in all other loans and leases of $7.4 million.
The following table presents nonaccrual loans and leases and accruing loans and leases past due between 30 and 89 days by loan portfolio segment and class as of the dates indicated:
|Nonaccrual Loans and Leases
|Accruing and
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|30-89 Days Past Due
|% of
|% of
|December 31,
|September 30,
|Loan
|Loan
|2019
|2019
|Amount
|Category
|Amount
|Category
|Amount
|Amount
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Real estate mortgage:
|Commercial
|$
|18,346
|0.4
|%
|$
|19,515
|0.5
|%
|$
|1,735
|$
|-
|Income producing and other
|residential
|2,478
|0.1
|%
|2,868
|0.1
|%
|2,094
|3,750
|Total real estate mortgage
|20,824
|0.3
|%
|22,383
|0.3
|%
|3,829
|3,750
|Real estate construction and land:
|Commercial
|364
|0.0
|%
|377
|0.0
|%
|-
|-
|Residential
|-
|0.0
|%
|-
|0.0
|%
|1,429
|2,622
|Total real estate
|construction and land
|364
|0.0
|%
|377
|0.0
|%
|1,429
|2,622
|Commercial:
|Asset-based
|30,162
|0.8
|%
|33,015
|0.9
|%
|19
|48
|Venture capital
|12,916
|0.6
|%
|20,131
|0.9
|%
|-
|-
|Other commercial
|27,594
|1.6
|%
|22,554
|1.2
|%
|2,258
|4,068
|Total commercial
|70,672
|0.9
|%
|75,700
|1.0
|%
|2,277
|4,116
|Consumer
|493
|0.1
|%
|653
|0.2
|%
|1,006
|795
|Total held for investment
|$
|92,353
|0.5
|%
|$
|99,113
|0.5
|%
|$
|8,541
|$
|11,283
STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM
During the fourth quarter of 2019, there were no stock repurchases. At December 31, 2019, the remaining amount that could be used to repurchase shares under the $225 million Stock Repurchase Program was $124.7 million.
ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP
PacWest Bancorp (“PacWest”) is a bank holding company with over $26 billion in assets with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”). The Bank has 74 full-service branches located in California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado. Our Community Banking group provides lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. We offer additional products and services through our National Lending and Venture Banking groups. National Lending provides asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. Venture Banking offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial or venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovative hubs across the United States. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains certain forward-looking information about PacWest that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on information available at the time of this communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risk factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
|PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|ASSETS:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|172,585
|$
|252,596
|$
|175,830
|Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions
|465,039
|483,405
|209,937
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|637,624
|736,001
|385,767
|Securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value
|3,797,187
|3,817,348
|4,009,431
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|40,924
|26,865
|32,103
|Total investment securities
|3,838,111
|3,844,213
|4,041,534
|Loans held for sale
|-
|-
|-
|Gross loans and leases held for investment
|18,910,740
|18,796,011
|18,026,365
|Deferred fees, net
|(63,868
|)
|(60,468
|)
|(68,652
|)
|Total loans and leases held for investment,
|net of deferred fees
|18,846,872
|18,735,543
|17,957,713
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(138,785
|)
|(138,552
|)
|(132,472
|)
|Total loans and leases held for investment, net
|18,708,087
|18,596,991
|17,825,241
|Equipment leased to others under operating leases
|324,084
|295,854
|292,677
|Premises and equipment, net
|38,585
|37,926
|34,661
|Foreclosed assets, net
|440
|1,366
|5,299
|Goodwill
|2,548,670
|2,548,670
|2,548,670
|Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
|38,394
|42,547
|57,120
|Other assets
|636,811
|621,059
|540,385
|Total assets
|$
|26,770,806
|$
|26,724,627
|$
|25,731,354
|LIABILITIES:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|7,243,298
|$
|7,441,185
|$
|7,888,915
|Interest-bearing deposits
|11,989,738
|12,292,018
|10,981,586
|Total deposits
|19,233,036
|19,733,203
|18,870,501
|Borrowings
|1,759,008
|1,253,031
|1,371,114
|Subordinated debentures
|458,209
|456,145
|453,846
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|365,856
|362,140
|210,305
|Total liabilities
|21,816,109
|21,804,519
|20,905,766
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1)
|4,954,697
|4,920,108
|4,825,588
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|26,770,806
|$
|26,724,627
|$
|25,731,354
|Book value per share
|$
|41.36
|$
|41.06
|$
|39.17
|Tangible book value per share (2)
|$
|19.77
|$
|19.43
|$
|18.02
|Shares outstanding
|119,781,605
|119,831,192
|123,189,833
|(1) Includes net unrealized gain (loss) on securities
|available-for-sale, net
|$
|78,658
|$
|95,887
|$
|(6,075
|)
|(2) Non-GAAP measure.
|
PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Interest income:
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Loans and leases
|$
|263,402
|$
|275,978
|$
|272,522
|$
|1,097,845
|$
|1,047,969
|Investment securities
|28,135
|28,806
|29,690
|115,569
|111,619
|Deposits in financial institutions
|2,056
|2,424
|527
|6,479
|2,082
|Total interest income
|293,593
|307,208
|302,739
|1,219,893
|1,161,670
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|34,802
|40,703
|28,834
|148,460
|80,140
|Borrowings
|5,189
|6,852
|4,602
|26,961
|11,985
|Subordinated debentures
|6,983
|7,417
|7,538
|29,843
|28,631
|Total interest expense
|46,974
|54,972
|40,974
|205,264
|120,756
|Net interest income
|246,619
|252,236
|261,765
|1,014,629
|1,040,914
|Provision for credit losses
|3,000
|7,000
|12,000
|22,000
|45,000
|Net interest income after
|provision for credit losses
|243,619
|245,236
|249,765
|992,629
|995,914
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|3,611
|3,525
|4,091
|14,637
|16,509
|Other commissions and fees
|10,170
|10,855
|11,114
|43,623
|45,543
|Leased equipment income
|10,648
|9,615
|9,384
|38,727
|37,881
|Gain on sale of loans and leases
|23
|765
|-
|1,114
|4,675
|Gain on sale of securities
|184
|908
|786
|25,445
|8,176
|Other income
|2,540
|7,761
|8,151
|19,016
|35,851
|Total noninterest income
|27,176
|33,429
|33,526
|142,562
|148,635
|Noninterest expense:
|Compensation
|74,637
|71,424
|69,299
|285,862
|282,568
|Occupancy
|14,541
|14,089
|13,356
|57,407
|53,223
|Data processing
|6,770
|7,044
|6,930
|27,556
|27,225
|Other professional services
|4,261
|4,400
|6,198
|17,803
|21,952
|Insurance and assessments
|4,168
|4,100
|4,202
|16,404
|20,705
|Intangible asset amortization
|4,153
|4,833
|4,986
|18,726
|22,506
|Leased equipment depreciation
|6,856
|5,951
|5,758
|24,016
|21,371
|Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net
|(3,446
|)
|8
|(311
|)
|(3,555
|)
|(751
|)
|Acquisition, integration and
|reorganization costs
|(269
|)
|-
|970
|349
|1,770
|Customer related expense
|3,952
|3,539
|2,933
|13,839
|10,353
|Loan expense
|2,967
|3,628
|2,991
|12,931
|10,569
|Other expense
|5,138
|7,793
|11,923
|30,913
|39,741
|Total noninterest expense
|123,728
|126,809
|129,235
|502,251
|511,232
|Earnings before income taxes
|147,067
|151,856
|154,056
|632,940
|633,317
|Income tax expense
|29,186
|41,830
|39,015
|164,304
|167,978
|Net earnings
|$
|117,881
|$
|110,026
|$
|115,041
|$
|468,636
|$
|465,339
|Basic and diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.98
|$
|0.92
|$
|0.93
|$
|3.90
|$
|3.72
|Dividends declared and paid per share
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.60
|$
|2.40
|$
|2.30
|PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|NET EARNINGS PER SHARE CALCULATIONS
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Basic Earnings Per Share:
|Net earnings
|$
|117,881
|$
|110,026
|$
|115,041
|$
|468,636
|$
|465,339
|Less: earnings allocated to unvested
|restricted stock (1)
|(1,458
|)
|(1,369
|)
|(1,219
|)
|(5,182
|)
|(5,119
|)
|Net earnings allocated to common
|shares
|$
|116,423
|$
|108,657
|$
|113,822
|$
|463,454
|$
|460,220
|Weighted-average basic shares and
|unvested restricted stock outstanding
|119,804
|119,831
|123,238
|120,468
|125,100
|Less: weighted-average unvested
|restricted stock outstanding
|(1,566
|)
|(1,622
|)
|(1,426
|)
|(1,502
|)
|(1,460
|)
|Weighted-average basic shares
|outstanding
|118,238
|118,209
|121,812
|118,966
|123,640
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.98
|$
|0.92
|$
|0.93
|$
|3.90
|$
|3.72
|Diluted Earnings Per Share:
|Net earnings allocated to common
|shares
|$
|116,423
|$
|108,657
|$
|113,822
|$
|463,454
|$
|460,220
|Weighted-average diluted shares
|outstanding
|118,238
|118,209
|121,812
|118,966
|123,640
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.98
|$
|0.92
|$
|0.93
|$
|3.90
|$
|3.72
|(1) Represents cash dividends paid to holders of unvested stock, net of forfeitures, plus
|undistributed earnings amounts available to holders of unvested restricted stock, if any.
|PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Balance
|Expense
|Cost
|Balance
|Expense
|Cost
|Balance
|Expense
|Cost
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Assets:
|Loans and leases (1)(2)
|$
|18,470,583
|$
|263,783
|5.67
|%
|$
|18,539,281
|$
|276,309
|5.91
|%
|$
|17,275,343
|$
|272,824
|6.27
|%
|Investment securities (3)
|3,811,216
|29,509
|3.07
|%
|3,809,243
|32,213
|3.36
|%
|3,899,520
|30,992
|3.15
|%
|Deposits in financial
|institutions
|498,068
|2,056
|1.64
|%
|445,152
|2,424
|2.16
|%
|94,500
|527
|2.21
|%
|Total interest-earning
|assets (1)
|22,779,867
|295,348
|5.14
|%
|22,793,676
|310,946
|5.41
|%
|21,269,363
|304,343
|5.68
|%
|Other assets
|3,600,872
|3,612,927
|3,515,099
|Total assets
|$
|26,380,739
|$
|26,406,603
|$
|24,784,462
|Liabilities and
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Interest checking
|$
|3,731,696
|10,031
|1.07
|%
|$
|3,598,698
|11,942
|1.32
|%
|$
|2,785,702
|7,932
|1.13
|%
|Money market
|5,117,553
|12,063
|0.94
|%
|5,121,856
|14,807
|1.15
|%
|5,107,468
|13,621
|1.06
|%
|Savings
|509,497
|204
|0.16
|%
|515,649
|218
|0.17
|%
|597,259
|273
|0.18
|%
|Time
|2,744,156
|12,504
|1.81
|%
|2,795,573
|13,736
|1.95
|%
|1,932,332
|7,008
|1.44
|%
|Total interest-bearing
|deposits
|12,102,902
|34,802
|1.14
|%
|12,031,776
|40,703
|1.34
|%
|10,422,761
|28,834
|1.10
|%
|Borrowings
|1,179,220
|5,189
|1.75
|%
|1,181,313
|6,852
|2.30
|%
|764,039
|4,602
|2.39
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|456,997
|6,983
|6.06
|%
|456,011
|7,417
|6.45
|%
|452,998
|7,538
|6.60
|%
|Total interest-bearing
|liabilities
|13,739,119
|46,974
|1.36
|%
|13,669,100
|54,972
|1.60
|%
|11,639,798
|40,974
|1.40
|%
|Noninterest-bearing
|demand deposits
|7,338,888
|7,487,555
|8,163,699
|Other liabilities
|372,550
|359,202
|222,564
|Total liabilities
|21,450,557
|21,515,857
|20,026,061
|Stockholders' equity
|4,930,182
|4,890,746
|4,758,401
|Total liabilities and
|stockholders' equity
|$
|26,380,739
|$
|26,406,603
|$
|24,784,462
|Net interest income (1)
|$
|248,374
|$
|255,974
|$
|263,369
|Net interest spread (1)
|3.78
|%
|3.81
|%
|4.28
|%
|Net interest margin (1)
|4.33
|%
|4.46
|%
|4.91
|%
|Total deposits (4)
|$
|19,441,790
|$
|34,802
|0.71
|%
|$
|19,519,331
|$
|40,703
|0.83
|%
|$
|18,586,460
|$
|28,834
|0.62
|%
|(1) Tax equivalent.
|(2) Includes discount accretion on acquired loans of $3.0 million, $2.6 million, and $6.9 million for the three months ended
|December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.
|(3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $1.4 million, $3.4 million, and $1.3 million for the three months ended
|December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018 related to tax-exempt income on
|investment securities. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
|(4) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total
|deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total
|deposits.
|PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|FIVE QUARTER BALANCE SHEET
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|ASSETS:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|172,585
|$
|252,596
|$
|185,075
|$
|224,758
|$
|175,830
|Interest-earning deposits in financial
|institutions
|465,039
|483,405
|422,663
|332,124
|209,937
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|637,624
|736,001
|607,738
|556,882
|385,767
|Securities available-for-sale
|3,797,187
|3,817,348
|3,807,244
|3,994,708
|4,009,431
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|40,924
|26,865
|43,146
|29,430
|32,103
|Total investment securities
|3,838,111
|3,844,213
|3,850,390
|4,024,138
|4,041,534
|Loans held for sale
|-
|-
|-
|25,124
|-
|Gross loans and leases held for investment
|18,910,740
|18,796,011
|18,532,740
|18,371,295
|18,026,365
|Deferred fees, net
|(63,868
|)
|(60,468
|)
|(59,888
|)
|(63,598
|)
|(68,652
|)
|Total loans and leases held for
|investment, net of deferred fees
|18,846,872
|18,735,543
|18,472,852
|18,307,697
|17,957,713
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(138,785
|)
|(138,552
|)
|(135,037
|)
|(136,281
|)
|(132,472
|)
|Total loans and leases held for
|investment, net
|18,708,087
|18,596,991
|18,337,815
|18,171,416
|17,825,241
|Equipment leased to others under
|operating leases
|324,084
|295,854
|300,668
|293,853
|-
|292,677
|Premises and equipment, net
|38,585
|37,926
|38,162
|37,783
|34,661
|Foreclosed assets, net
|440
|1,366
|1,472
|3,291
|5,299
|Goodwill
|2,548,670
|2,548,670
|2,548,670
|2,548,670
|2,548,670
|Core deposit and customer relationship
|intangibles, net
|38,394
|42,547
|47,380
|52,250
|57,120
|Other assets
|636,811
|621,059
|612,119
|610,731
|540,385
|Total assets
|$
|26,770,806
|$
|26,724,627
|$
|26,344,414
|$
|26,324,138
|$
|25,731,354
|LIABILITIES:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|7,243,298
|$
|7,441,185
|$
|7,299,213
|$
|7,712,409
|$
|7,888,915
|Interest-bearing deposits
|11,989,738
|12,292,018
|11,506,543
|11,573,518
|10,981,586
|Total deposits
|19,233,036
|19,733,203
|18,805,756
|19,285,927
|18,870,501
|Borrowings
|1,759,008
|1,253,031
|1,913,059
|1,481,087
|1,371,114
|Subordinated debentures
|458,209
|456,145
|456,112
|454,458
|453,846
|Accrued interest payable and other
|liabilities
|365,856
|362,140
|317,477
|311,684
|210,305
|Total liabilities
|21,816,109
|21,804,519
|21,492,404
|21,533,156
|20,905,766
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1)
|4,954,697
|4,920,108
|4,852,010
|4,790,982
|4,825,588
|Total liabilities and stockholders’
|equity
|$
|26,770,806
|$
|26,724,627
|$
|26,344,414
|$
|26,324,138
|$
|25,731,354
|Book value per share
|$
|41.36
|$
|41.06
|$
|40.49
|$
|39.86
|$
|39.17
|Tangible book value per share (2)
|$
|19.77
|$
|19.43
|$
|18.83
|$
|18.22
|$
|18.02
|Shares outstanding
|119,781,605
|119,831,192
|119,829,104
|120,201,149
|123,189,833
|(1) Includes net unrealized gain (loss) on
|securities available-for-sale, net
|$
|78,658
|$
|95,887
|$
|73,066
|$
|37,258
|$
|(6,075
|)
|(2) Non-GAAP measure.
|PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|FIVE QUARTER STATEMENT OF EARNINGS
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Interest income:
|Loans and leases
|$
|263,402
|$
|275,978
|$
|284,236
|$
|274,229
|$
|272,522
|Investment securities
|28,135
|28,806
|28,948
|29,680
|29,690
|Deposits in financial institutions
|2,056
|2,424
|1,349
|650
|527
|Total interest income
|293,593
|307,208
|314,533
|304,559
|302,739
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|34,802
|40,703
|38,720
|34,235
|28,834
|Borrowings
|5,189
|6,852
|7,210
|7,710
|4,602
|Subordinated debentures
|6,983
|7,417
|7,705
|7,738
|7,538
|Total interest expense
|46,974
|54,972
|53,635
|49,683
|40,974
|Net interest income
|246,619
|252,236
|260,898
|254,876
|261,765
|Provision for credit losses
|3,000
|7,000
|8,000
|4,000
|12,000
|Net interest income after
|provision for credit losses
|243,619
|245,236
|252,898
|250,876
|249,765
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|3,611
|3,525
|3,771
|3,730
|4,091
|Other commissions and fees
|10,170
|10,855
|11,590
|11,008
|11,114
|Leased equipment income
|10,648
|9,615
|9,182
|9,282
|9,384
|Gain on sale of loans and leases
|23
|765
|326
|-
|-
|Gain on sale of securities
|184
|908
|22,192
|2,161
|786
|Other income
|2,540
|7,761
|3,832
|4,883
|8,151
|Total noninterest income
|27,176
|33,429
|50,893
|31,064
|33,526
|Noninterest expense:
|Compensation
|74,637
|71,424
|68,956
|70,845
|69,299
|Occupancy
|14,541
|14,089
|14,457
|14,320
|13,356
|Data processing
|6,770
|7,044
|6,817
|6,925
|6,930
|Other professional services
|4,261
|4,400
|4,629
|4,513
|6,198
|Insurance and assessments
|4,168
|4,100
|4,098
|4,038
|4,202
|Intangible asset amortization
|4,153
|4,833
|4,870
|4,870
|4,986
|Leased equipment depreciation
|6,856
|5,951
|5,558
|5,651
|5,758
|Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net
|(3,446
|)
|8
|(146
|)
|29
|(311
|)
|Acquisition, integration and
|reorganization costs
|(269
|)
|-
|-
|618
|970
|Customer related expense
|3,952
|3,539
|3,405
|2,943
|2,933
|Loan expense
|2,967
|3,628
|3,451
|2,885
|2,991
|Other expense
|5,138
|7,793
|9,332
|8,650
|11,923
|Total noninterest expense
|123,728
|126,809
|125,427
|126,287
|129,235
|Earnings before income taxes
|147,067
|151,856
|178,364
|155,653
|154,056
|Income tax expense
|29,186
|41,830
|50,239
|43,049
|39,015
|Net earnings
|$
|117,881
|$
|110,026
|$
|128,125
|$
|112,604
|$
|115,041
|Basic and diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.98
|$
|0.92
|$
|1.07
|$
|0.92
|$
|0.93
|Dividends declared and paid per share
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.60
|PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Performance Ratios:
|Return on average assets (1)
|1.77
|%
|1.65
|%
|1.99
|%
|1.77
|%
|1.84
|%
|Return on average equity (1)
|9.49
|%
|8.93
|%
|10.66
|%
|9.48
|%
|9.59
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (1)(2)
|19.98
|%
|19.01
|%
|23.15
|%
|20.64
|%
|21.23
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|44.8
|%
|42.3
|%
|41.6
|%
|42.4
|%
|41.7
|%
|Noninterest expense as a percentage
|of average assets (1)
|1.86
|%
|1.91
|%
|1.95
|%
|1.99
|%
|2.07
|%
|Average Yields/Costs (1):
|Yield on:
|Average loans and leases (3)
|5.67
|%
|5.91
|%
|6.26
|%
|6.16
|%
|6.27
|%
|Average interest-earning assets (3)
|5.14
|%
|5.41
|%
|5.68
|%
|5.60
|%
|5.68
|%
|Cost of:
|Average interest-bearing deposits
|1.14
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.10
|%
|Average total deposits
|0.71
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.62
|%
|Average interest-bearing liabilities
|1.36
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.64
|%
|1.57
|%
|1.40
|%
|Net interest spread (3)
|3.78
|%
|3.81
|%
|4.04
|%
|4.03
|%
|4.28
|%
|Net interest margin (3)
|4.33
|%
|4.46
|%
|4.72
|%
|4.69
|%
|4.91
|%
|Average Balances:
|Assets:
|Loans and leases, net of deferred fees
|$
|18,470,583
|$
|18,539,281
|$
|18,239,690
|$
|18,064,230
|$
|17,275,343
|Interest-earning assets
|22,779,867
|22,793,676
|22,258,828
|22,144,711
|21,269,363
|Total assets
|26,380,739
|26,406,603
|25,849,189
|25,775,949
|24,784,462
|Liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|7,338,888
|7,487,555
|7,544,027
|7,783,652
|8,163,699
|Interest-bearing deposits
|12,102,902
|12,031,776
|11,545,785
|11,156,773
|10,422,761
|Total deposits
|19,441,790
|19,519,331
|19,089,812
|18,940,425
|18,586,460
|Borrowings
|1,179,220
|1,181,313
|1,142,223
|1,218,319
|764,039
|Subordinated debentures
|456,997
|456,011
|454,901
|454,203
|452,998
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|13,739,119
|13,669,100
|13,142,909
|12,829,295
|11,639,798
|Stockholders' equity
|4,930,182
|4,890,746
|4,818,889
|4,815,965
|4,758,401
|(1) Annualized.
|(2) Non-GAAP measure.
|(3) Tax equivalent.
|PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Credit Quality Ratios:
|Nonaccrual loans and leases held for
|investment to loans and leases
|held for investment
|0.49
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.44
|%
|Nonperforming assets to loans and
|leases held for investment and
|foreclosed assets
|0.49
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.47
|%
|Classified loans and leases held for
|investment to loans and leases
|held for investment
|0.93
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.32
|%
|Provision for credit losses (for the
|quarter) to average loans and leases
|held for investment (annualized)
|0.06
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.28
|%
|Net charge-offs (for the quarter) to
|average loans and leases held
|for investment (annualized)
|0.02
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.46
|%
|Trailing 12 months net charge-offs
|to average loans and leases
|held for investment
|0.09
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.26
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to loans
|and leases held for investment
|0.93
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.94
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to
|nonaccrual loans and leases
|held for investment
|189.1
|%
|174.0
|%
|209.1
|%
|195.6
|%
|213.5
|%
|PacWest Bancorp Consolidated
|Capital:
|Tier 1 leverage ratio (1)
|9.74
|%
|9.50
|%
|9.49
|%
|9.38
|%
|10.13
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1)
|9.78
|%
|9.55
|%
|9.53
|%
|9.48
|%
|10.01
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio (1)
|9.78
|%
|9.55
|%
|9.53
|%
|9.48
|%
|10.01
|%
|Total capital ratio (1)
|12.41
|%
|12.16
|%
|12.18
|%
|12.15
|%
|12.72
|%
|Risk-weighted assets (1)
|$
|23,582,495
|$
|23,579,614
|$
|23,117,199
|$
|22,939,074
|$
|22,525,096
|Equity to assets ratio
|18.51
|%
|18.41
|%
|18.42
|%
|18.20
|%
|18.75
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio (2)
|9.79
|%
|9.65
|%
|9.50
|%
|9.23
|%
|9.60
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|41.36
|$
|41.06
|$
|40.49
|$
|39.86
|$
|39.17
|Tangible book value per share (2)
|$
|19.77
|$
|19.43
|$
|18.83
|$
|18.22
|$
|18.02
|Pacific Western Bank Capital:
|Tier 1 leverage ratio (1)
|10.95
|%
|10.72
|%
|10.76
|%
|10.57
|%
|10.80
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1)
|11.00
|%
|10.79
|%
|10.80
|%
|10.69
|%
|10.68
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio (1)
|11.00
|%
|10.79
|%
|10.80
|%
|10.69
|%
|10.68
|%
|Total capital ratio (1)
|11.74
|%
|11.52
|%
|11.53
|%
|11.45
|%
|11.44
|%
|(1) Capital information for December 31, 2019 is preliminary.
|(2) Non-GAAP measure.
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for: (1) return on average tangible equity, (2) tangible common equity ratio, and (3) tangible book value per share. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of return on average tangible equity, tangible common equity ratio, and tangible book value per share is prevalent among banking regulators, investors and analysts. Accordingly, we disclose the non-GAAP measures in addition to the related GAAP measures of: (1) return on average equity, (2) equity to assets ratio, and (3) book value per share.
The tables below present the reconciliations of these GAAP financial measures to the related non-GAAP financial measures:
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|Return on Average Tangible Equity
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net earnings
|$
|117,881
|$
|110,026
|$
|115,041
|$
|468,636
|$
|465,339
|Average stockholders' equity
|$
|4,930,182
|$
|4,890,746
|$
|4,758,401
|$
|4,864,332
|$
|4,809,667
|Less: Average intangible assets
|2,589,217
|2,593,925
|2,608,497
|2,596,389
|2,616,820
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|2,340,965
|$
|2,296,821
|$
|2,149,904
|$
|2,267,943
|$
|2,192,847
|Return on average equity (1)
|9.49
|%
|8.93
|%
|9.59
|%
|9.63
|%
|9.68
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (2)
|19.98
|%
|19.01
|%
|21.23
|%
|20.66
|%
|21.22
|%
|(1) Annualized net earnings divided by average stockholders' equity.
|(2) Annualized net earnings divided by average tangible common equity.
|Tangible Common Equity Ratio/
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|Tangible Book Value Per Share
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|4,954,697
|$
|4,920,108
|$
|4,852,010
|$
|4,790,982
|$
|4,825,588
|Less: Intangible assets
|2,587,064
|2,591,217
|2,596,050
|2,600,920
|2,605,790
|Tangible common equity
|$
|2,367,633
|$
|2,328,891
|$
|2,255,960
|$
|2,190,062
|$
|2,219,798
|Total assets
|$
|26,770,806
|$
|26,724,627
|$
|26,344,414
|$
|26,324,138
|$
|25,731,354
|Less: Intangible assets
|2,587,064
|2,591,217
|2,596,050
|2,600,920
|2,605,790
|Tangible assets
|$
|24,183,742
|$
|24,133,410
|$
|23,748,364
|$
|23,723,218