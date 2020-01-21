Supply of healthcare kits by the Italian Cooperation in Niger

In the wake of the fire that severely damaged the accommodation and healthcare facilities in the transit hub of Agadez (Niger), the Italian Foreign Ministry, responding to an international call for support by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Niger, resolved to send approx. 985 Kg of drugs and other medical supplies of the Italian Cooperation Agency, stored at the United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot in Brindisi. The relief items, sent over with a C-130 aircraft of the Defence Ministry's Interforce Operational Command, which took off this morning from the military base in Pisa headed to Niamey, will support the UNHCR's medical relief effort for the asylum seekers hosted at the centre.



