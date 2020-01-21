$32+ Billion Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Outlook, 2026 - Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Frame, MTOW, Technology, Range, Class, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global unmanned aerial vehicle market is expected to reach $32.83 billion by 2026 in terms of annual revenue, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 11%.



In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026.



Highlighted with 115 tables and 85 figures, this 273-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global unmanned aerial vehicle market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global unmanned aerial vehicle market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Frame, MTOW, Technology, Range, Class, End User, and Region.



Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Hardware (further segmented into Frame, Payloads, Avionics, Propulsion, Controller System, Other Systems)

Software

Service

Based on frame, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Fixed Wing Drones

Rotary Blade Drones

Nano Drones

Hybrid Drones

Based on maximum take-off weight (MTOW), the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.

> 600 Kg

150-600 Kg

25-150 Kg

< 25 Kg

Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Remotely Operated

Semi-Autonomous

Fully-Autonomous

Based on range, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)

Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)

Based on class, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Small UAVs

Strategic & Tactical UAVs

Special-purpose UAVs

Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Consumer (further segmented into Prosumers and Hobbyists)

Commercial (further segmented into Agriculture; Real Estate, Geology and Infrastructure; Insurance Industry; Energy Sector; Industry and Manufacture; Logistics and Retail; Other Verticals)

Military (further segmented into High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) UAVs, Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) UAVs, Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems (STUAS), Unmanned Combat Air System (UCAS))

Government

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Spain, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, Iran, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market data (annual revenue) are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Frame, Range, and End User over the study years (2019-2026) are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global unmanned aerial vehicle market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

3D Robotics Inc.

Aeronautics Ltd.

AeroVironment, Inc.

Aeryon Labs

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Agribotix LLC

Aibotix GmbH

Airware, Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon

Ascending Technologies GmbH

Aurora Flight Sciences

AutoCopter Corp.

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

BAE Systems plc

Boeing

Challis Heliplane UAV Inc

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

CybAero AB

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI)

Delair-Tech

Delta Drone S.A.

Denel Dynamics

Draganfly Innovations

Dreamhammer, Inc.

DroneDeploy

Eagle UAV Services

EHANG, Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Facebook, Inc.

Flirtey

FT SISTEMAS S.A.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

Google Inc.

GoPro, Inc.

Guangzhou Geeklink Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd. (Xaircraft)

Hobbico, Inc.

HoneyComb Corporation

Hubsan Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

HUVRData, LLC

Israel Aerospace Industries

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Lockheed Martin

Marcus UAV Inc.

MMist Inc.

Navmar Applied Sciences Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Precision Drone

PrecisionHawk

Prox Dynamics AS

Proxy Technologies Inc.

Safran S.A.

Schiebel

senseFly

Skycatch Inc

Sky-Futures

Textron Inc.

Thales S.A.

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

URSULA Agriculture Ltd.

Walkera Technology Co. Ltd.

Yuneec International

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7z7flr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

