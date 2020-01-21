Bren-Tronics and Thales Sign Up to Sponsor Future Soldier Technology 2020

Future Soldier Technology 2020 Conference and Focus Day

SMi Group Reports: The Future Soldier Technology Conference and Focus Day returns to London on the 9th – 11th March, now sponsored by Bren-Tronics and Thales.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group are delighted to announce that two new sponsors have confirmed their participation at Future Soldier Technology 2020 , taking place in London this March.The first new sponsor of the event is Bren-Tronics, who have succeeded in engineering solutions that deliver the staying power of primary cell batteries with the extreme reusability demanded by today's military. They will be exhibiting at the conference.The second new sponsor is Thales. In a world that is increasingly mobile, interconnected and interdependent, the security of people and goods, infrastructure and nations depend on leaders and organisations and their ability to decide and act in a timely fashion and obtain the best outcomes. In the markets that Thales serves - defence, security, space, aerospace and ground transportation - these decisions are often of critical importance. Navy, army and air force commanders, as well as air traffic controllers, policymakers and infrastructure operators, face these critical decisions and need full, relevant and reliable information to understand the situation and make the right choices.As Gold Sponsor, Thales will be exhibiting at the show, delivering two focused presentations and taking part in a brand-new industry panel debate:“Maximising Soldier System effectiveness using cutting-edge technology: how the industry is driving innovation and delivery for dismounted operations” will discuss:• Where the industry is investing in R&D to improve future soldier technology• Feedback from the customer: where military and government clients are seeing increased need for the dismounted warfighter?• Delivering bespoke soldier systems Vs off the shelf solutions-what is the market demanding?• What new technologies are in the industrial pipeline for future soldier operations• How industry can collaborate better to deliver an integrated soldier systemFor the full agenda and speaker line-up, visit: http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/einpr6 Future Soldier Technology 2020Focus Day: 9th MarchConference: 10th – 11th March 2020Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKLead Sponsor: Black Diamond Advanced TechnologyGold Sponsor: Glenair and ThalesSponsors and Exhibitors: 3M, Harris, HIPPO Multipower, Marlborough Communications Ltd, Rheinmetall, Ultra Electronics, Bren-Tronics-- ENDS –Contact Information:For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



