Global Aviation Blockchain Markets, 2019-2025 - A $1.39 Billion Industry Opportunity by 2025, Driven by Increased Transparency & Traceability of Operations

The "Aviation Blockchain Market by End Market (Airports, Airlines, MRO, Manufacturers, Lessors), Application (Smart Contracts, Supply Chain Management, Aircraft Maintenance, Cargo & Baggage Tracking), Deployment, Function, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study covers the aviation blockchain market and aims at estimating the market size and growth potential across different segments, such as end market, function, application, deployment, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM (US), Zamna Technologies (UK), Aeron Labs (Belize), Winding Tree (Switzerland), Volantio Inc (US), Filament (US), Infosys (India), Insolar Technologies (Switzerland), LeewayHertz Technologies (US), and Moog Inc. (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the aviation blockchain market in the industry, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The global aviation blockchain market is projected to grow from USD 421 million in 2019 to USD 1,394 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period.



The aviation blockchain market is growing at a significant pace during the forecast period. Blockchain enables stakeholders of the aviation industry to share a decentralized digital ledger which stores flight data and supply chain data of airlines. It also facilitates smoother and efficient operations that lead to cost savings. Improved passenger experience, increased transparency and traceability of operations, and reduced maintenance cost and transactional complexities are some of the factors driving this market.



By end market, the airports segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



By end market, the airports segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As per CAPA Centre for Aviation in 2017, around USD 1 trillion was invested across the globe for greenfield and brownfield airport projects. With the passenger traffic and number of inbound and outbound flights growing, airports are focusing on digitalizing and automating processes to increase the efficiency and pace of their operations. For example, airports are adopting blockchain in cargo & baggage tracking, passenger identity management, and smart contract applications.



As the passenger footfall is expected to increase, airports must find innovative business models to lower their operational costs and generate new revenue streams. By leveraging technologies such as blockchain, IoT, and AI, airports can enhance their efficiency specifically in the area of baggage handling and passenger handling.



By application, the smart contract segment is expected to account for the largest share of the aviation blockchain market during the forecast period.



The smart contract segment is expected to account for the largest share of the aviation blockchain market during the forecast period. Smart contracts can facilitate automated payment on completion of the task. A smart contract can be programmed using a computer algorithm that receives real-time information. This information can be verified and stored in the blockchain. Smart contracts can be used in ticketing, aircraft refueling, and leasing and supply chain management.



The aviation blockchain market in North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



North America is among the major contributors to the aviation blockchain market. The US is expected to lead the market in North America during the forecast period. North America is the most advanced region in terms of technology adoption and infrastructure. The presence of key market players and major airports are the main factors driving the growth of the aviation blockchain market in North America.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Aviation Blockchain Market

4.2 Market, By Application

4.3 Market, By End Market

4.4 Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Transparency and Traceability

5.2.1.2 Multivariate Applications of Blockchain

5.2.1.3 Reduces Costs and Transactional Complexities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Regulations and Common Standards

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Integration of Blockchain with Other Upcoming Aviation Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Blockchain Technology in Its Nascent Stage

5.2.4.2 Slow Integration and Reluctance Towards Change in the Aviation Industry



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Blockchain in Internet of Things (IoT)

6.2.1.1 Blockchain of Things

6.2.2 Blockchain in Artificial Intelligence (AI)

6.2.2.1 Autonomous Blockchain

6.3 Industry Activities and Projects

6.3.1 Blockchain Challenges and Research Projects

6.3.1.1 Aviation Blockchain Challenge

6.3.1.2 Aviation Blockchain Sandbox

6.4 Consortiums & Alliances

6.4.1 Collaborations to Promote the Adoption of Blockchain in Aviation

6.4.1.1 Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA)

6.4.1.2 Hyperledger Consortium

6.5 Use Cases

6.5.1 GE Aviation Formed Partnership With Microsoft Azure to Develop Blockchain Based Solution to Streamline Tracking of Aircraft Parts and Reduce Inefficiencies

6.5.2 Air France KLM Partnered With Winding Tree to Develop Blockchain Based Solution to Offer Customers Attractive Travel Offer

6.5.3 Accenture in Collaboration With Thales Developed Blockchain Prototype Supply Chain Activities for Aerospace and Defense

6.5.4 Sita Collborated With British Airways, Heathrow, Geneva Airport, and Miami International Airport to Explore Smart Contract for Various Aspect of Aviation Industry

6.5.5 Singapore Airlines is Using Blockchain to Help Passengers Maximize Their Loyalty Points and Enhance Customer Experience

6.5.6 Volantio is Helping Airlines and Passengers Overcome the Overbooking Challenge Using Blockchain Technology

6.5.7 Air Newzealand Partnered With Winding Tree to Leverage Blockchain to Streamline Operations

6.5.8 Russian Airline S7 is Using Blockchain Based Platformfor Ticketing

6.5.9 Moog is Using Blockchain Based Solution for 3D Printing of Aircraft Parts

6.5.10 Fizzy, a Smart Contract for Travel Insurance Will Reinforce Trust By Ensuring Total Transparency in Making Policy Payouts.



7 Aviation Blockchain Market, By End Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Airlines

7.2.1 Airlines Can Incorporate Blockchain in Cargo & Baggage Tracking and Smart Contracts Applications

7.3 Mro

7.3.1 Blockchain in Mro is Used for Smart Contracts, Supply Chain Management, and Aircraft Maintenance

7.4 Airports

7.4.1 Airports are Adopting Blockchain in Smart Cargo & Baggage Tracking, Passenger Identity Management, and Smart Contracts

7.5 Manufacturers

7.5.1 Aircraft Manufacturers are Adopting Blockchain Technology to Increase Operational Efficiency

7.6 Lessors

7.6.1 Lessors use Smart Contracts for Supply Chain Management Applications



8 Aviation Blockchain Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cargo & Baggage Tracking

8.2.1 Blockchain Can Help in Tracking the Status and Location of Valuable Assets Such as Passenger Bags and Cargo

8.3 Passenger Identity Management

8.3.1 Passenger Biometrics, Personal Details, and Travel History Can be Stored in Blockchain

8.4 Flight & Crew Data Management

8.4.1 Real-Time Availability of Flight Can be Shared With All Parties Involved By Using a Blockchain Solution

8.5 Frequent Flyer Programs

8.5.1 Reconciliation of Frequent Flyer Points By Tokenizing Miles Flown Into a Digital Currency Using Blockchain

8.6 Smart Contracts

8.6.1 Smart Contract is a Computer Program, Which Can be Used to Verify or Enforce Rules Between Two Parties

8.6.2 Travel Insurance

8.6.2.1 Smart Contracts Can Track Insurance Claims and Hold Either Party Accountable

8.6.3 E-Ticketing & Ticket Tokenization

8.6.3.1 Blockchain Will Ensure Tokens are Used as Per Guidelines and Provide Real-Time Information on Customers' Spending

8.6.4 Aircraft Refueling

8.6.4.1 Post-Completion of Refueling, Payment is Automatically Made Fixing the Initial Fuel Volume and Its Price Using a Blockchain Solution

8.6.5 Airline Revenue Sharing

8.6.5.1 Blockchain Presents an Opportunity to Create a Unified System That Uses Predetermined Criteria to Share Revenue Immediately

8.6.6 Leasing

8.6.6.1 Entire History of an Aircraft Can be Traced and Tracked Using Blockchain

8.7 Supply Chain Management

8.7.1 Blockchain Technology is a Viable Option to Streamline the Procurement Process Through the use of Smart Contracts

8.7.2 Parts Tracking

8.7.2.1 Blockchain-Based Supply Chain Solutions Could Efficiently Track and Trace the Movement, Modification, and Maintenance of Components

8.7.3 Parts Health Monitoring

8.7.3.1 Users Will be Able to Accurately Trace the Components Journey From the Beginning

8.7.4 Inventory Management

8.7.4.1 Procurement Strategy Can be Formulated By Analyzing Historical Data and Real-Time Health Conditions Using Blockchain

8.8 Aircraft Maintenance

8.8.1 Blockchain Can be Used to Track the Fitness of Individual Parts of the Aircraft By Monitoring Data Such as Date of Manufacture, and Depreciation



9 Aviation Blockchain Market, By Deployment

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Public

9.2.1 Aviation-Based Applications of Public Blockchain is Mainly Deployed for Tokenization and Cryptocurrency

9.3 Private

9.3.1 Private Blockchain is Primarily Deployed for Record-Keeping and Secured Applications

9.4 Hybrid

9.4.1 Hybrid Blockchain is a Combination of Public and Private Blockchains



10 Aviation Blockchain Market, By Function

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Record-Keeping

10.2.1 Components Details Such as Manufacturing Date, Repairs, Ownership, and Maintenance Can be Stored on Blockchain, Thus Enabling Tracking the History of Components

10.3 Transactions

10.3.1 Blockchain Can Facilitate a Range of Transactions, Including Billing Among Airlines, Between Travel Agents and Airlines, Determining Loyalty Points Settlements and Travel Insurance



11 Aviation Blockchain Market, By Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Civil & Commercial Aviation

11.3 Military Aviation

11.3.1 Location and Availability of Parts

11.3.1.1 Authenticity of Parts and Supply

11.3.1.2 Smart Contracts and Payments



12 Regional Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.1.1 Presence of Major Manufacturers and Blockchain Provider Such as IBM, Microsoft, and Volantio is Driving the Market for Aviation Blockchain in the US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.2.1 Adoption of the Blockchain in Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Government Bodies, and Manufacturing Verticals is Fueling the Market in Canada

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 France

12.3.1.1 Partnerships and Collaborations Between Aircraft Manufacturers and Tech Companies is a Major Factor Fueling the Market for Aviation Blockchain in France

12.3.2 UK

12.3.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Blockchain Technology to Replace Paper Documents in Airports is a Major Driver of the Blockchain Market in the UK

12.3.3 Germany

12.3.3.1 Government Support is One of the Major Factors Fueling the Aviation Blockchain Market in Germany

12.3.4 Russia

12.3.4.1 Russian Airline S7 Have Introduced Joint Smart-Contracts, Developed and Implemented Blockchain

12.3.5 Rest of Europe

12.3.5.1 Increasing Government Initiatives Toward Adoption of Blockchain are Driving the Market for Aviation Blockchain in Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.1.1 Airlines and Airports in China are Embracing Blockchain Technology to Provide Self-Service Experience to Passengers

12.4.2 India

12.4.2.1 Presence of Blockchain Providers Such as Infosys and Volantio is Driving the Market for Aviation Blockchain

12.4.3 Singapore

12.4.3.1 Singapore Airline Introduced Blockchain-Based Solutions for Frequent Flyer Program

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.4.1 Partnerships Between Airlines and Tech Companies to Identify New Revenue Stream Leveraging Blockchain is Driving the Market

12.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.4.5.1 Increase in Number of Greenfield Airports in Developing Countries is Driving the Market

12.5 Rest of the World

12.5.1 Latin America

12.5.1.1 Presence of Manufacturers Such as Embraer and a Large Number of Airports is Driving the Market for Aviation Blockchain in Latin America

12.5.2 Middle East

12.5.2.1 Airlines and Airports are Adopting Blockchain Technology to Enhance Customer Experience

12.5.3 Africa

12.5.3.1 Most of the Aviation Blockchain Projects in Africa are in the R&D Stage



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

13.2.1 Visionary Leaders

13.2.2 Innovators

13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.4 Emerging Companies

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 Contracts& Agreements

13.3.2 New Product Launches

13.3.3 Collaborations & Partnerships

13.3.4 Other Strategies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 14bis Supply Tracking (Safeflights Inc.)

14.2 Aeron Labs

14.3 Avinoc Ltd.

14.4 Credits.Com Pte. Ltd.

14.5 Filament

14.6 IBM

14.7 Infosys

14.8 Insolar Technologies

14.9 LeewayHertz Technologies

14.10 Microsoft Corporation

14.11 Moog Inc.

14.12 Olistics

14.13 Parts Pedigree

14.14 Quillhash Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

14.15 Skybuys

14.16 Sorablocks

14.17 Sweetbridge Inc.

14.18 Volantio Inc.

14.19 Winding Tree

14.20 Zamna Technologies Limited



