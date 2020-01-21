Global $20B+ Logistics Robots Market by Offering, Product Type, Operation Environment, Application, End-user and Region - Forecast to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Logistics Robots Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Product Type, Operation Environment, Application, End-user, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Modern logistics industry is embracing the wave of fast-growing robotics technology. The global logistics robots market is expected to reach $20.268 billion by 2026 in terms of annual revenue, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 25.5%.



This report covers historical data for 2016-2019 with 2019 as the base year, estimates for 2020, and forecast from 2021 till 2026.



Highlighted with 78 tables and 91 figures, this 177-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global logistics robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints & Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global logistics robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Product Type, Operation Environment, Application, End-user, and Region.



Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Service & Support

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) (further segmented into Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs))

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

Robotic Arms (further segmented into Articulated Robots, Cartesian Robots, SCARA Robots, Collaborative Robots, Others)

Other Products

Based on operation environment, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Factory Logistics Robots

Warehouse Logistics Robots

Outdoor Logistics Robots

Other Logistics Robots

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Palletizing and Depalletizing

Pick and Place

Loading and Unloading

Packaging and Co-packing

Shipment and Delivery

Transportation and Storage

Other Applications

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Healthcare

Retail

Agriculture

Manufacturing

Other End-users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market data (annual revenue) are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Product Type, Application, and End-user over the study years (2016-2026) are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global logistics robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

ABB Ltd.

Aethon Inc

Amazon Robotics LLC

Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

DAIFUKU Co, Ltd

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Fanuc Corp.

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

GreyOrange Pte Ltd

IAM Robotics

KION Group AG

KUKA (Midea Group)

Locus Robotics

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Seegrid Corporation

SIASUN Co., Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering

3.1 Market Overview by Offering

3.2 Hardware

3.3 Software

3.4 Service & Support



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type

4.1 Market Overview by Product Type

4.2 Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)

4.3 Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

4.4 Robotic Arms

4.5 Other Products



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Operation Environment

5.1 Market Overview by Operation Environment

5.2 Factory Logistics Robots

5.3 Warehouse Logistics Robots

5.4 Outdoor Logistics Robots

5.5 Other Logistics Robots



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

6.1 Market Overview by Application

6.2 Palletizing and Depalletizing

6.3 Pick and Place

6.4 Loading and Unloading

6.5 Packaging and Co-packing

6.6 Shipment and Delivery

6.7 Transportation and Storage

6.8 Other Applications



7 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user

7.1 Market Overview by End-user

7.2 Healthcare

7.3 Retail

7.4 Agriculture

7.5 Manufacturing

7.6 Other End-users



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2016-2026

8.2 North America Market 2016-2026 by Country

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market

8.2.2 U.S. Market

8.2.3 Canadian Market

8.3 European Market 2016-2026 by Country

8.3.1 Overview of European Market

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 UK

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Rest of European Market

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2016-2026 by Country

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

8.5 Latin America Market 2016-2026 by Country

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Mexico

8.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market

8.6 Rest of World Market 2016-2026 by Country

8.6.1 UAE

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 Other National Markets



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Aethon Inc

Amazon Robotics LLC

Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

DAIFUKU Co, Ltd

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Fanuc Corp.

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

GreyOrange Pte Ltd

IAM Robotics

KION Group AG

KUKA (Midea Group)

Locus Robotics

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Seegrid Corporation

SIASUN Co., Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i09aa6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.