Intimate Elopements and Weddings in Galesburg, IL Introduces All-Inclusive Luxury Elopements

Luxury Elopements Intimate Elopement Beautiful Luxury Elopement Decor

Couples are forgoing the expense and stress of a large wedding and choosing to have a Luxury Elopement with just a few family and friends.

GALESBURG, IL, US, January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intimate Elopements and Weddings, a leader in Elopement Planning Services, today announced that just in time for the start of the 2020 wedding season, they are introducing All-Inclusive Luxury Elopement services. A combination of full-service elopement ceremonies that include arches, decor and all the amenities, and intimate receptions that shift the emphasis of a wedding from the guests’ experience to that of the bride and groom.“What many couples don’t realize is that more than half of their wedding budget will go towards guest related details such as invitations, food and drink for their guests,” says Sally Jarjoura, owner & lead wedding planner of Intimate Elopements and Weddings. “Intimate Elopements proves how even modest wedding budgets can be modified to create a romantic, intimate ceremony and beautiful reception in a single fabulous location—without the expense, stress and complications of a traditional wedding.”“More couples are making the decision to forgo the huge expense and stress of a large wedding and are choosing to elope or have a more down to earth, intimate micro wedding with just a few family and friends,” says Jarjoura. “Our All Inclusive Wedding Packages are one of our hottest services. More couples want to cut out the stress and expense of a large traditional wedding and are opting for an intimate wedding that they can actually enjoy. They tell us that the main reason they want an elopement package is because they prefer to hire a single wedding planner they trust and who works with a team of experienced wedding professionals, rather than spending a lot of time and energy on finding all the bits and pieces themselves.”In addition to over 20 different all-inclusive ceremony packages, Intimate Elopements provides their Exclusive Elopement Location Report with detailed information on some of the most popular and elopement-friendly destinations in the Galesburg, IL area.“We’re focused on beautiful locations around the Galesburg area where couples can marry with ease,” says Jarjoura. “The level of difficulty varies by location, but coordinating the paperwork and details for even the most complicated elopement destination pales in comparison to the time and effort required to plan a traditional wedding.”Rounding out the company’s beautiful elopement packages is the ability for the couple to add on any additional products and services that they want. They can have a quick ceremony at the courthouse or an all-inclusive ceremony & reception that includes the venue, fresh flowers, a live musician, delicious buffet, all décor, wedding accessories, wedding cake, and so much more.Ms. Jarjoura previously owned and operated a successful destination beach wedding company in Los Angeles, CA. After selling the company she decided to move to Galesburg and open her company Intimate Elopements, while offering the same luxurious elopement packages as in California.“Galesburg is a lovely, intimate location and more couples are choosing to elope while here in their home town. A new option for weddings is long overdue for the area,” Jarjoura asserts, “and an intimate elopement is within everyone’s reach.”Whether the couple wants an intimate ceremony for just two of them, bring along a few friends and family members, or throw a huge party with hundreds of guests, Intimate Elopements & Weddings provides dedicated, multi-experienced elopement specialists, who will take care of every detail.About the Author:Intimate Elopements is the only luxury elopement provider in the area, with a commitment to ensuring one of life’s most important moments is affordable & stress free.Rev. Sally Jarjoura is honored to provide Intimate all-inclusive Elopements & Weddings in Galesburg, IL. Located in Knox County, performing legal marriages, including LGBTQ, Handfastings, and Pagan ceremonies. Services also available at the location of your choice.Intimate Elopements & Weddings is the elopement expert for Galesburg, IL area brides and brides-to-be.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.