Old National reports 4th quarter earnings, announces dividend increase, stock repurchase plan, and ONB Way strategic update

/EIN News/ -- EVANSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 4Q19 net income of $49.2 million, diluted EPS of $0.29.

Adjusted1 net income of $55.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share.

2019 annual net income of $238.2 million, diluted EPS of $1.38.

Adjusted1 2019 annual net income of $249.9 million, diluted EPS of $1.45.

CEO COMMENTARY:

“Our 4th quarter results capped a strong year of earnings for Old National,” said CEO Jim Ryan. “Full-year 2019

results included three quarters of record net income, stellar credit metrics, well controlled expenses and record

commercial loan production, all of which was accomplished while finalizing a new strategic plan – known as

The ONB Way – that will ensure our clients remain at the center of all we do.”

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:



Net Income



Net income of $49.2 million

Earnings per share of $0.29

Net Interest Income/NIM

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $152.2 million compared to $156.3 million

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 3.46% compared to 3.57%

Operating Performance

Pre-provision net revenue 1 (“PPNR”) was $65.2 million

(“PPNR”) was $65.2 million Adjusted PPNR 1 was $73.9 million, up 10.3% over fourth quarter of 2018

was $73.9 million, up 10.3% over fourth quarter of 2018 Noninterest expense was $134.7 million

Adjusted noninterest expense 1 was $125.6 million

was $125.6 million Efficiency ratio 1 was 65.57%

was 65.57% Adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 60.97%, a 234 basis point improvement from fourth quarter of 2018

Loans and Credit Quality

End-of-period total loans 3 were $12,164.4 million compared to $12,075.9 million

were $12,164.4 million compared to $12,075.9 million Fourth-quarter total commercial production was a record $681 million; December 31 pipeline was a record $2.2 billion

Provision for loan losses was $1.3 million

Net charge-offs were $3.6 million, or 0.12% annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $0.8 million

Non-performing loans were 1.19% of total loans compared to 1.31%

Return Profile & Capital

Return on average common equity was 6.94%

Return on average tangible common equity 1 was 12.03%

was 12.03% Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 1 was 13.44%

was 13.44% Repurchased 428 thousand shares of common stock during the current quarter

Notable Items

$0.01 increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.14 per share

7 million share repurchase authorization effective until January 31, 2021

Current quarter contained $8.2 million in ONB Way charges, $0.2 million in merger and integration charges and $0.7 million in tax credit amortization

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – please refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release 2 Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted 3 Includes loans held for sale

DIVIDEND AND SHARE REPURCHASE

Old National Bancorp’s Board of Directors declared an increase in its quarterly common stock cash dividend to $0.14 per share on the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. This new dividend level represents a 7.7% increase over the previous cash dividend level of $0.13 per common share. The dividend is payable March 16, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 2, 2020. For purposes of broker trading, the ex-date of the cash dividend is February 28, 2020.

The Board of Directors has also approved the adoption of a stock repurchase plan that authorizes up to 7.0 million shares of Old National Bancorp stock to be repurchased, as conditions warrant, through January 31, 2021. These shares may be purchased in either the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, in accordance with SEC regulations.

THE ONB WAY: OLD NATIONAL’S NEW STRATEGIC PLAN

Old National is implementing a new strategic plan – and overall way of doing business – designed to keep our clients at the center of all we do. Known as The ONB Way, it includes:

Realigning the organization into clearly defined segments to align leaders and relationship managers with the client segment they can best serve (while not wavering on our commitment to community).

Deepening client relationships through integrated Commercial, Community Banking and Wealth teams.

Simplifying and improving the end-to-end banking/borrowing journey while adhering to strong risk management principles.

Creating a new Wealth Division that combines wealth management, investments and private banking for a simplified, highly consultative client experience firmly rooted in financial planning.

Investing in our operational and IT infrastructure to meet our clients “where they are” and ensure that we keep pace with technology and client digital expectations.

ADDITIONS TO THE LEADERSHIP TEAM

As part of The ONB Way, Old National is pleased to welcome four new executive leaders:

Chady AlAhmar, Wealth Division CEO. Most recently a Senior Executive of Wealth Management at U.S. Bank, Chady is passionate about achieving business growth through driving strategy optimization, team collaboration, sales practices, business development and analytics. Prior to joining U.S. Bank, he held strategy, finance and management consulting positions with GMAC (Ally Bank) and ACG in New York and ran his own management consulting firm for several years. He will be located in Minneapolis.

Paul Kilroy, Chief Information Officer. Paul brings a wide and impressive array of IT expertise and leadership experience to his role as ONB CIO, including Cloud, data and application rationalization strategies, and robotics and automation. Most recently, he served as SVP, Segment CIO of Enterprise Shared Services, Data and Architecture for Huntington National Bank, where he created a groundbreaking Robotics Center of Excellence. Prior to that, he spent 13 years in IT leadership roles at JP Morgan Chase. Paul will be located in Evansville.





Paul brings a wide and impressive array of IT expertise and leadership experience to his role as ONB CIO, including Cloud, data and application rationalization strategies, and robotics and automation. Most recently, he served as SVP, Segment CIO of Enterprise Shared Services, Data and Architecture for Huntington National Bank, where he created a groundbreaking Robotics Center of Excellence. Prior to that, he spent 13 years in IT leadership roles at JP Morgan Chase. Paul will be located in Evansville. Scott Fecteau, Chief Client Services Officer, Operations. Scott is an Operations, Financial and Risk Management executive with nearly 30 years of industry experience. He most recently served as Managing Director/Global Delivery Lead BPO for Accenture Credit Services in Charlotte, North Carolina. Prior to that, he was Director of Residential Lending at Associated Bank, in Green Bay for 12 years. We are excited to welcome Scott back to Old National as he served in our Mortgage Division in 2003-04. He will be located in Evansville.





Scott is an Operations, Financial and Risk Management executive with nearly 30 years of industry experience. He most recently served as Managing Director/Global Delivery Lead BPO for Accenture Credit Services in Charlotte, North Carolina. Prior to that, he was Director of Residential Lending at Associated Bank, in Green Bay for 12 years. We are excited to welcome Scott back to Old National as he served in our Mortgage Division in 2003-04. He will be located in Evansville. Malinda Anthony, Treasury Management (TM) President. Malinda joined ONB from Wells Fargo in Indianapolis, where she most recently served as North Division Sales Manager, overseeing TM sales supporting commercial banking in 10 states. In her role as ONB TM President, she is responsible for the entire Treasury Management business line, including sales, operations and support, product and process innovation, and Merchant Services. She will be located in Indianapolis.

BRANCH NETWORK OPTIMIZATION

Another component of The ONB Way is the optimization of our branch network. This optimization, which includes 31 banking centers scattered throughout the footprint that will be consolidated on April 24, 2020, reflects an ongoing shift among our clients toward digital banking solutions. Many of the facilities to be consolidated are in smaller markets, several of which were added in recent years through partnership activity. By state, these consolidations include 10 banking centers in both Wisconsin and Indiana, five in Michigan, four in Minnesota and two in Kentucky.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Old National Bancorp reported fourth-quarter 2019 net income of $49.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share.

Included in the fourth quarter were pre-tax charges of $8.2 million for ONB Way and $0.2 million for merger and integration activity. Excluding these charges from the current quarter and netting out debt securities gains, adjusted net income was $55.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share.

LOANS

Commercial activity remains strong with record high commercial loan production.

Period-end total loans were $12,164.4 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $12,075.9 million at September 30, 2019.

Commercial and industrial loans decreased $60.3 million to $2,890.3 million; commercial real estate loans increased $54.7 million to $5,166.8 million; consumer loans increased $7.8 million to $1,726.1 million and residential mortgage loans increased $86.3 million to $2,381.2 million.

Commercial loan production in the fourth quarter was $681 million; period-end pipeline totaled $2.2 billion.

On average, total loans in the fourth quarter were $12,069.2 million, down from $12,073.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.

DEPOSITS

A low-cost core deposit franchise continues to be one of Old National’s strengths.

Period-end total deposits were $14,553.4 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $105.0 million from the third quarter of 2019.

On average, total deposits in the fourth quarter were $14,602.9 million, compared to $14,330.5 million in the third quarter of 2019.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Net interest income and margin lower with decline in accretion income and mix shift.

Net interest income decreased to $148.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 from $153.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.

The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased 11 basis points to 3.46% compared to 3.57% in the third quarter of 2019.

Accretion income was $9.5 million, or 21 basis points of net interest margin, in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $13.4 million, or 31 basis points of net interest margin, in the third quarter of 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2019, accretion income was 4.8% of adjusted total revenue.

Interest collected on nonaccrual loans was $2.4 million, or 5 basis points of net interest margin, in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $2.0 million, or 5 basis points of net interest margin, in the third quarter of 2019.

The cost of total deposits declined 9 basis points to 0.43% in the fourth quarter of 2019 while the cost of total interest-bearing deposits decreased 12 basis points to 0.59%.

CREDIT QUALITY AND CECL

Strong credit quality remains a hallmark of the Old National franchise.

Asset quality remained strong with net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of $3.6 million, or 0.12% of total average loans, and 30-89 day delinquencies of 0.25%.

Provision expense was $1.3 million in the fourth quarter compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter.

Non-performing loans decreased as a percentage of total loans to 1.19%.

In accordance with current accounting practices, the loans acquired from recent acquisitions were recorded at fair value with no allowance recorded at the acquisition date. As of December 31, 2019, the remaining discount on these acquired loans was $77.8 million.

The allowance for loan losses was $54.6 million, or 0.45% of total loans at December 31, 2019.

Estimated day one increase to the allowance for loan losses and unfunded commitment liability of approximately $35 million to $45 million upon adoption of CECL.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income decreased due to normal seasonal patterns in mortgage banking and deposit service charges as well as a decline in capital markets income.

Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $47.7 million, a decrease of $6.2 million from the third quarter of 2019.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased $3.2 million, capital markets income decreased $1.5 million and service charges on deposits declined $1.1 million when compared to the third quarter of 2019.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Fourth quarter results demonstrated continued discipline with respect to expense management, helping to drive positive operating leverage1.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $134.7 million and included $8.2 million in ONB Way charges, $0.2 million in merger & integration charges and $0.7 million in tax credit amortization.

Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the fourth quarter was $125.6 million, compared to the $118.3 million in adjusted noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2019.

The fourth quarter of 2019 also included $4.0 million in additional incentive compensation which is included in adjusted noninterest expense defined above.

The fourth quarter efficiency ratio was 65.57%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio was 60.97%.

For the full-year 2019, the efficiency ratio was 60.35%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio was 57.87%.

Adjusted operating leverage1 was +636 basis points for the full-year 2019 as compared to 2018.

INCOME TAXES

On a fully taxable-equivalent basis, income tax expense in the fourth quarter was $14.7 million, resulting in a 23.0% FTE tax rate.

Income tax expense included $0.7 million in tax credit benefit.

CAPITAL

Capital ratios remain strong.

At the end of the fourth quarter, total risk-based capital was 13.0% and regulatory tier 1 capital was 12.1%.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.09% at the end of the fourth quarter compared to 8.95% in the third quarter of 2019.

The Company repurchased 428 thousand shares of common stock during the fourth quarter of 2019 at a weighted average price of $16.78, excluding commissions.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

($ in millions, except EPS, shares in 000s) 4Q19 Adjustments4 Adjusted 4Q19 Total Revenues (FTE) $199.9 ($0.4) $199.5 Less: Provision for Loan Losses (1.3) - (1.3 ) Less: Noninterest Expenses (134.7) 8.4 (126.3 ) Income before Income Taxes (FTE) $63.9 $8.0 $71.9 Income Taxes 14.7 2.0 16.7 Net Income $49.2 $6.0 $55.2 Average Shares Outstanding 170,186 - 170,186 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $0.29 $0.03 $0.32

4 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

($ in millions, except EPS, shares in 000s) 2019 Adjustments4 Adjusted 2019 Total Revenues (FTE) $816.5 ($1.9 ) $814.6 Less: Provision for Loan Losses (4.7 ) - (4.7 ) Less: Noninterest Expenses (508.5 ) 17.4 (491.1 ) Income before Income Taxes (FTE) $303.3 $15.5 $318.8 Income Taxes (65.1 ) (3.8 ) (68.9 ) Net Income $238.2 $11.7 $249.9 Average Shares Outstanding 172,687 - 172,687 Earnings Per Share $1.38 $0.07 $1.45

4 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

($ in millions) 4Q19 3Q19 Net Interest Income $148.9 $153.1 Add: FTE Adjustment 3.3 3.2 Net Interest Income (FTE) $152.2 $156.3 Average Earning Assets $17,577.8 $17,510.5 Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3.46% 3.57%





($ in millions) 4Q19 3Q19 Net Interest Income $148.9 $153.1 Add: FTE Adjustment 3.3 3.2 Net Interest Income (FTE) $152.2 $156.3 Add: Total Noninterest Income 47.7 53.9 Less: Noninterest Expense (134.7) (122.6 ) Pre-Provision Net Revenue $65.2 $87.6 Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses (0.4) (0.4 ) Add: ONB Way Charges 8.2 1.8 Add: Merger and Integration Charges 0.2 1.3 Add: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments 0.7 1.2 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue $73.9 $91.5





($ in millions) 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 Noninterest Expense $134.7 $122.6 $150.3 $508.5 $517.3 Less: ONB Way Charges (8.2 ) (1.8 ) - (11.4 ) - Less: Merger and Integration Charges (0.2 ) (1.3 ) (14.8 ) (6.0 ) (21.3 ) Less: Branch Action Charges/Foundation Funding - - (7.5 ) - (12.0 ) Noninterest Expense less Charges $126.3 $119.5 $128.0 $491.1 $484.0 Less: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments (0.7 ) (1.2 ) (1.1 ) (2.7 ) (22.9 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense $125.6 $118.3 $126.9 $488.4 $461.1 Less: Intangible Amortization (3.9 ) (4.2 ) (4.1 ) (16.9 ) (14.4 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense Less Intangible Amortization



$ 121.7



$ 114.1



$ 122.8



$ 471.5



$ 446.7 Net Interest Income $148.9 $153.1 $146.2 $604.3 $537.5 FTE Adjustment 3.3 3.2 3.1 12.9 11.5 Net Interest Income (FTE) $152.2 $156.3 $149.3 $617.2 $549.0 Total Noninterest Income 47.7 53.9 58.2 199.3 195.3 Total Revenue (FTE) $199.9 $210.2 $207.5 $816.5 $744.3 Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses (0.4 ) (0.4 ) 0.4 (1.9 ) (2.0 ) Less: Gain on Student Loan Sale - - - - (2.2 ) Less: Gain on Branch Actions - - (14.0 ) - (14.5 ) Adjusted Total Revenue (FTE) $199.5 $209.8 $193.9 $814.6 $725.6 Efficiency Ratio 65.57 % 56.44 % 70.33 % 60.35 % 67.74 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 60.97 % 54.40 % 63.31 % 57.87 % 61.56 % Operating Leverage5 (basis points) 668 1,140 Adjusted Operating Leverage6 (basis points) 392 636

5 Year-over-year basis point change in noninterest expenses plus change in total revenue

6 Year-over-year basis point change in adjusted noninterest expense plus change in adjusted total revenue

($ in millions) 4Q19 3Q19 Net Income $49.2 $69.8 Add: Intangible Amortization (net of tax7) 3.0 3.1 Tangible Net Income $52.2 $72.9 Less: Securities Gains/Losses (net of tax7) (0.3 ) (0.3 ) Add: ONB Way Charges (net of tax7) 6.2 1.4 Add: Merger & Integration Charges (net of tax7) 0.1 1.0 Adjusted Tangible Net Income $58.2 $75.0 Average Total Shareholders’ Equity $2,832.9 $2,817.5 Less: Average Goodwill (1,037.0 ) (1,036.3 ) Less: Average Intangibles (61.9 ) (66.0 ) Average Tangible Shareholders’ Equity $1,734.0 $1,715.2 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 12.03 % 17.01 % Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 13.44 % 17.49 %

7 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 7:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, to review fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results. The live audio web cast of the call, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations web page at oldnational.com and will be archived there for 12 months. A replay of the call will also be available from 10:00 a.m. Central Time on January 21 through February 4. To access the replay, dial 1-855-859-2056, Conference ID Code 5278346.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. Headquartered in Evansville with $20.4 billion in assets, it is a top 100 U.S. bank, the largest Indiana-based bank and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. For 185 years, Old National has been a community bank committed to building long-term, highly valued relationships with clients. With locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, Old National provides retail and commercial banking services along with comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital markets services. For information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Old National’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National Bancorp’s (“Old National’s”) financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends and profitability. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “could” and “should,” and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Old National’s business; competition; government legislation and policies (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and its related regulations); ability of Old National to execute its business plan, including the anticipated impact from the ONB Way strategic plan that may differ from current estimates; changes in the economy which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; failure or disruption of our information systems; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements, including the impact of the new CECL standard; new legal obligations or liabilities or unfavorable resolutions of litigations; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; other matters discussed in this press release; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release, and Old National does not undertake an obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this press release.

Media: Kathy A. Schoettlin (812) 465-7269

Investors: Lynell J. Walton (812) 464-1366





Financial Highlights (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income Statement Net interest income $ 148,899 $ 153,096 $ 146,225 $ 604,273 $ 537,602 Provision for loan losses 1,264 1,437 3,390 4,747 6,966 Noninterest income 47,726 53,961 58,154 199,317 195,305 Noninterest expense 134,743 122,585 150,268 508,487 517,261 Net income 49,185 69,781 47,498 238,206 190,830 Per Common Share Data Net income (diluted) $ 0.29 $ 0.41 $ 0.28 $ 1.38 $ 1.22 Average diluted shares outstanding 170,186 171,551 167,992 172,687 156,539 Book value 16.82 16.66 15.36 16.82 15.36 Stock price 18.29 17.20 15.40 18.29 15.40 Dividend payout ratio 45 % 32 % 46 % 37 % 42 % Tangible common book value (1) 10.35 10.18 9.00 10.35 9.00 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 0.97 % 1.39 % 1.01 % 1.19 % 1.07 % Return on average common equity 6.94 % 9.91 % 7.59 % 8.57 % 8.42 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 12.03 % 17.01 % 13.84 % 14.97 % 14.97 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.46 % 3.57 % 3.64 % 3.55 % 3.54 % Efficiency ratio (2) 65.57 % 56.44 % 70.33 % 60.35 % 67.74 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.12 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.05 % 0.02 % Allowance for loan losses to ending loans 0.45 % 0.47 % 0.45 % 0.45 % 0.45 % Non-performing loans to ending loans 1.19 % 1.31 % 1.43 % 1.19 % 1.43 % Balance Sheet Total loans $ 12,117,524 $ 12,017,648 $ 12,243,892 $ 12,117,524 $ 12,243,892 Total assets 20,411,667 20,438,788 19,728,435 20,411,667 19,728,435 Total deposits 14,553,397 14,448,352 14,349,949 14,553,397 14,349,949 Total borrowed funds 2,744,728 2,831,863 2,493,793 2,744,728 2,493,793 Total shareholders' equity 2,852,453 2,832,530 2,689,570 2,852,453 2,689,570 Capital Ratios (1) Risk-based capital ratios (EOP): Tier 1 common equity 12.1 % 12.0 % 11.4 % 12.1 % 11.4 % Tier 1 12.1 % 12.0 % 11.4 % 12.1 % 11.4 % Total 13.0 % 13.0 % 12.3 % 13.0 % 12.3 % Leverage ratio (to average assets) 8.9 % 8.8 % 9.2 % 8.9 % 9.2 % Total equity to assets (averages) 14.01 % 13.98 % 13.28 % 13.88 % 12.74 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.09 % 8.95 % 8.47 % 9.09 % 8.47 % Nonfinancial Data Full-time equivalent employees 2,709 2,778 2,892 2,709 2,892 Number of branches 192 192 191 192 191 (1) See "Non-GAAP Measures" table. (2) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense before amortization of intangibles as a percent of FTE net interest income and noninterest revenues, excluding net gains from debt securities transactions. This presentation excludes amortization of intangibles and net debt securities gains, as is common in other company releases, and better aligns with true operating performance. FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis EOP - End of period actual balances







Income Statement (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income $ 176,553 $ 185,853 $ 175,234 $ 730,387 $ 632,045 Less: interest expense 27,654 32,757 29,009 126,114 94,443 Net interest income 148,899 153,096 146,225 604,273 537,602 Provision for loan losses 1,264 1,437 3,390 4,747 6,966 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 147,635 151,659 142,835 599,526 530,636 Wealth management fees 9,468 9,160 9,069 37,072 36,863 Service charges on deposit accounts 10,714 11,860 11,474 44,915 44,026 Debit card and ATM fees 5,360 5,370 5,565 21,652 20,216 Mortgage banking revenue 5,626 8,850 3,928 26,622 17,657 Investment product fees 5,679 5,244 5,369 21,785 20,539 Capital markets income 3,043 4,560 840 13,270 4,934 Company-owned life insurance 2,937 2,703 2,591 11,539 10,584 Other income 4,329 5,900 5,700 20,648 24,402 Net gain on branch divestitures - - 13,989 - 13,989 Gains (losses) on sales of debt securities 437 424 (357 ) 1,923 2,060 Gains (losses) on derivatives 133 (110 ) (14 ) (109 ) 35 Total noninterest income 47,726 53,961 58,154 199,317 195,305 Salaries and employee benefits 74,974 71,729 87,346 289,452 281,275 Occupancy 14,184 11,934 13,210 55,255 51,941 Equipment 3,958 3,954 3,916 16,903 14,861 Marketing 3,631 4,105 4,782 15,898 15,847 Data processing 9,080 8,961 9,418 37,589 36,170 Communication 2,450 2,349 2,537 10,702 10,846 Professional fees 9,986 5,037 5,615 22,854 14,503 Loan expenses 1,873 1,811 1,877 7,253 7,028 FDIC assessment 1,529 960 2,110 6,030 10,638 Amortization of intangibles 3,946 4,168 4,134 16,911 14,442 Amortization of tax credit investments 710 1,211 1,142 2,749 22,949 Other expense 8,422 6,366 14,181 26,891 36,761 Total noninterest expense 134,743 122,585 150,268 508,487 517,261 Income before income taxes 60,618 83,035 50,721 290,356 208,680 Income tax expense 11,433 13,254 3,223 52,150 17,850 Net income $ 49,185 $ 69,781 $ 47,498 $ 238,206 $ 190,830 Diluted Earnings Per Share Net income $ 0.29 $ 0.41 $ 0.28 $ 1.38 $ 1.22 Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 169,235 170,746 167,044 171,907 155,675 Diluted 170,186 171,551 167,992 172,687 156,539 Common shares outstanding at end of period 169,616 170,031 175,141 169,616 175,141







Balance Sheet (unaudited) ($ in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 Assets Federal Reserve Bank account $ 29,141 $ 80,018 $ 26,182 Money market investments 12,430 19,410 6,980 Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 610,666 524,919 707,438 Mortgage-backed securities 3,183,861 3,248,367 2,336,415 States and political subdivisions 1,275,643 1,231,248 1,245,657 Other securities 485,862 490,389 488,802 Total investments 5,556,032 5,494,923 4,778,312 Loans held for sale, at fair value 46,898 58,285 14,911 Loans: Commercial 2,890,296 2,950,559 3,232,970 Commercial and agriculture real estate 5,166,792 5,112,123 4,958,851 Consumer: Home equity 559,021 555,905 589,322 Other consumer loans 1,167,126 1,162,438 1,214,345 Subtotal of commercial and consumer loans 9,783,235 9,781,025 9,995,488 Residential real estate 2,334,289 2,236,623 2,248,404 Total loans 12,117,524 12,017,648 12,243,892 Total earning assets 17,762,025 17,670,284 17,070,277 Allowance for loan losses (54,619 ) (56,910 ) (55,461 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 234,766 320,822 284,003 Premises and equipment, net 490,925 492,065 485,912 Operating lease right-of-use assets 95,477 102,976 - Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,097,099 1,101,045 1,113,274 Company-owned life insurance 448,967 447,110 444,224 Net deferred tax assets 29,705 26,523 87,048 Loan servicing rights 25,368 24,623 24,497 Other assets 281,954 310,250 274,661 Total non-earning assets 2,704,261 2,825,414 2,713,619 Total assets $ 20,411,667 $ 20,438,788 $ 19,728,435 Liabilities and Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,042,286 $ 3,996,264 $ 3,965,380 Interest-bearing: Checking and NOW accounts 4,149,639 3,936,318 3,788,339 Savings accounts 2,845,423 2,863,718 2,944,092 Money market accounts 1,833,819 1,821,989 1,627,882 Other time deposits 1,589,988 1,704,238 1,845,149 Total core deposits 14,461,155 14,322,527 14,170,842 Brokered CD's 92,242 125,825 179,107 Total deposits 14,553,397 14,448,352 14,349,949 Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 350,414 240,589 270,135 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 327,782 337,551 362,294 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,822,847 2,001,960 1,613,481 Other borrowings 243,685 251,763 247,883 Total borrowed funds 2,744,728 2,831,863 2,493,793 Operating lease liabilities 99,500 107,272 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 161,589 218,771 195,123 Total liabilities 17,559,214 17,606,258 17,038,865 Common stock, surplus, and retained earnings 2,796,246 2,774,016 2,734,520 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 56,207 58,514 (44,950 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,852,453 2,832,530 2,689,570 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 20,411,667 $ 20,438,788 $ 19,728,435







Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 87,835 $ 530 2.39 % $ 63,142 $ 528 3.32 % $ 39,207 $ 205 2.07 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 546,266 3,547 2.60 % 682,940 4,341 2.54 % 694,409 3,874 2.23 % Mortgage-backed securities 3,172,818 18,844 2.38 % 3,019,322 18,589 2.46 % 2,011,275 13,688 2.72 % States and political subdivisions 1,211,850 11,133 3.67 % 1,172,017 10,896 3.72 % 1,187,404 11,147 3.76 % Other securities 489,889 3,585 2.93 % 499,308 4,049 3.24 % 493,426 4,017 3.26 % Total investments 5,420,823 37,109 2.74 % 5,373,587 37,875 2.82 % 4,386,514 32,726 2.98 % Loans: (2) Commercial 2,891,641 31,925 4.32 % 3,018,638 35,428 4.59 % 3,133,153 37,358 4.67 % Commercial and agriculture real estate 5,129,638 66,959 5.11 % 5,037,909 71,604 5.56 % 4,834,589 65,461 5.30 % Consumer: Home equity 561,125 6,426 4.54 % 557,607 7,102 5.05 % 562,801 7,159 5.05 % Other consumer loans 1,153,924 12,245 4.21 % 1,175,900 12,226 4.13 % 1,203,436 11,702 3.86 % Subtotal commercial and consumer loans 9,736,328 117,555 4.79 % 9,790,054 126,360 5.12 % 9,733,979 121,680 4.96 % Residential real estate loans 2,332,835 24,641 4.23 % 2,283,704 24,261 4.25 % 2,238,588 23,672 4.23 % Total loans 12,069,163 142,196 4.64 % 12,073,758 150,621 4.91 % 11,972,567 145,352 4.78 % Total earning assets $ 17,577,821 $ 179,835 4.05 % $ 17,510,487 $ 189,024 4.27 % $ 16,398,288 $ 178,283 4.30 % Less: Allowance for loan losses (57,162 ) (56,894 ) (53,045 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 278,324 $ 264,145 $ 232,360 Other assets 2,419,792 2,429,466 2,275,907 Total assets $ 20,218,775 $ 20,147,204 $ 18,853,510 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 4,121,021 $ 3,812 0.37 % $ 3,895,654 $ 4,448 0.45 % $ 3,391,630 $ 2,004 0.23 % Savings accounts 2,842,996 1,586 0.22 % 2,855,401 2,128 0.30 % 2,919,900 2,225 0.30 % Money market accounts 1,839,258 3,558 0.77 % 1,822,698 4,017 0.87 % 1,482,022 1,922 0.51 % Other time deposits 1,642,773 6,101 1.47 % 1,733,492 7,016 1.61 % 1,769,243 6,519 1.46 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,446,048 15,057 0.57 % 10,307,245 17,609 0.68 % 9,562,795 12,670 0.53 % Brokered CD's 109,504 637 2.31 % 181,425 1,098 2.40 % 193,455 1,024 2.10 % Total interest-bearing deposits and CD's 10,555,552 15,694 0.59 % 10,488,670 18,707 0.71 % 9,756,250 13,694 0.56 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 95,973 437 1.80 % 254,971 1,484 2.31 % 312,730 1,938 2.46 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 337,786 469 0.55 % 340,158 715 0.83 % 351,392 634 0.72 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,843,357 8,359 1.80 % 1,889,407 9,123 1.92 % 1,649,304 9,441 2.27 % Other borrowings 251,565 2,695 4.29 % 251,817 2,728 4.33 % 250,926 3,302 5.26 % Total borrowed funds 2,528,681 11,960 1.88 % 2,736,353 14,050 2.04 % 2,564,352 15,315 2.37 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 13,084,233 $ 27,654 0.84 % $ 13,225,023 $ 32,757 0.98 % $ 12,320,602 $ 29,009 0.93 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 4,047,308 $ 3,841,867 $ 3,864,302 Other liabilities 254,296 262,862 164,771 Shareholders' equity 2,832,938 2,817,452 2,503,835 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 20,218,775 $ 20,147,204 $ 18,853,510 Net interest rate spread 3.21 % 3.29 % 3.37 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.46 % 3.57 % 3.64 % FTE adjustment $ 3,282 $ 3,171 $ 3,049 (1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE). (2) Includes loans held for sale.







Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 67,069 $ 1,670 2.49 % $ 48,240 $ 630 1.31 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 657,233 16,091 2.45 % 673,171 14,433 2.14 % Mortgage-backed securities 2,866,600 73,835 2.58 % 1,707,646 41,493 2.43 % States and political subdivisions 1,202,210 44,716 3.72 % 1,153,315 42,326 3.67 % Other securities 495,847 16,138 3.25 % 490,464 15,633 3.19 % Total investments 5,221,890 150,780 2.89 % 4,024,596 113,885 2.83 % Loans: (2) Commercial 3,023,421 141,215 4.67 % 2,924,878 131,471 4.49 % Commercial and agriculture real estate 5,044,623 275,853 5.47 % 4,536,897 235,876 5.20 % Consumer: Home equity 566,232 28,515 5.04 % 513,111 25,029 4.88 % Other consumer loans 1,180,898 48,681 4.12 % 1,258,253 46,660 3.71 % Subtotal commercial and consumer loans 9,815,174 494,264 5.04 % 9,233,139 439,036 4.76 % Residential real estate loans 2,281,047 96,613 4.24 % 2,195,078 89,888 4.09 % Total loans 12,096,221 590,877 4.88 % 11,428,217 528,924 4.63 % Total earning assets $ 17,385,180 $ 743,327 4.28 % $ 15,501,053 $ 643,439 4.15 % Less: Allowance for loan losses (56,624 ) (52,316 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 251,857 $ 210,716 Other assets 2,453,001 2,130,588 Total assets $ 20,033,414 $ 17,790,041 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 3,902,765 $ 15,598 0.40 % $ 3,146,309 $ 4,973 0.16 % Savings accounts 2,878,135 8,142 0.28 % 2,995,484 7,464 0.25 % Money market accounts 1,789,065 14,130 0.79 % 1,225,220 4,424 0.36 % Other time deposits 1,748,552 27,400 1.57 % 1,654,548 21,012 1.27 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,318,517 65,270 0.63 % 9,021,561 37,873 0.42 % Brokered CD's 173,439 4,094 2.36 % 185,426 3,404 1.84 % Total interest-bearing deposits and CD's 10,491,956 69,364 0.66 % 9,206,987 41,277 0.45 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 241,618 5,656 2.34 % 238,408 4,793 2.01 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 342,654 2,517 0.73 % 344,964 1,962 0.57 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,775,987 37,452 2.11 % 1,665,689 34,925 2.10 % Other borrowings 251,194 11,125 4.43 % 249,832 11,486 4.60 % Total borrowed funds 2,611,453 56,750 2.17 % 2,498,893 53,166 2.13 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 13,103,409 $ 126,114 0.96 % $ 11,705,880 $ 94,443 0.81 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 3,887,470 $ 3,657,234 Other liabilities 261,403 159,600 Shareholders' equity 2,781,132 2,267,327 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 20,033,414 $ 17,790,041 Net interest rate spread 3.32 % 3.34 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.55 % 3.54 % FTE adjustment $ 12,940 $ 11,394 (1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE). (2) Includes loans held for sale.







Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Beginning allowance for loan losses $ 56,910 $ 56,292 $ 52,713 $ 55,461 $ 50,381 Provision for loan losses 1,264 1,437 3,390 4,747 6,966 Gross charge-offs (6,304 ) (2,716 ) (2,969 ) (14,789 ) (12,969 ) Gross recoveries 2,749 1,897 2,327 9,200 11,083 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (3,555 ) (819 ) (642 ) (5,589 ) (1,886 ) Ending allowance for loan losses $ 54,619 $ 56,910 $ 55,461 $ 54,619 $ 55,461 Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (1) 0.12 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.05 % 0.02 % Average loans outstanding (1) $ 12,058,109 $ 12,061,705 $ 11,967,241 $ 12,087,429 $ 11,422,967 EOP loans outstanding (1) 12,117,524 $ 12,017,648 $ 12,243,892 $ 12,117,524 $ 12,243,892 Allowance for loan losses / EOP loans (1) 0.45 % 0.47 % 0.45 % 0.45 % 0.45 % Underperforming Assets: Loans 90 Days and over (still accruing) $ 570 $ 703 $ 1,353 $ 570 $ 1,353 Non-performing loans: Nonaccrual loans (2) 126,412 138,498 157,484 126,412 157,484 Renegotiated loans 18,338 18,884 17,356 18,338 17,356 Total non-performing loans 144,750 157,382 174,840 144,750 174,840 Foreclosed properties 2,169 2,941 3,232 2,169 3,232 Total underperforming assets $ 147,489 $ 161,026 $ 179,425 $ 147,489 $ 179,425 Classified and Criticized Assets: Nonaccrual loans (2) 126,412 138,498 157,484 126,412 157,484 Substandard accruing loans 169,689 145,987 175,948 169,689 175,948 Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) 570 703 1,353 570 1,353 Total classified loans - "problem loans" $ 296,671 $ 285,188 $ 334,785 $ 296,671 $ 334,785 Other classified assets 2,933 2,556 2,820 2,933 2,820 Criticized loans - "special mention loans" 234,841 233,519 238,752 234,841 238,752 Total classified and criticized assets $ 534,445 $ 521,263 $ 576,357 $ 534,445 $ 576,357 Non-performing loans / EOP loans (1) 1.19 % 1.31 % 1.43 % 1.19 % 1.43 % Allowance to non-performing loans (3) 38 % 36 % 32 % 38 % 32 % Under-performing assets / EOP loans (1) 1.22 % 1.34 % 1.47 % 1.22 % 1.47 % EOP total assets $ 20,411,667 $ 20,438,788 $ 19,728,435 $ 20,411,667 $ 19,728,435 Under-performing assets / EOP assets 0.72 % 0.79 % 0.91 % 0.72 % 0.91 % EOP - End of period actual balances (1) Excludes loans held for sale. (2) Includes renegotiated loans totaling $13.8 million at December 31, 2019, $21.8 million at September 30, 2019, and $26.3 million at December 31, 2018. (3) Includes acquired loans that were recorded at fair value in accordance with ASC 805 at the date of acquisition. As such, the credit risk was incorporated in the fair value recorded and no allowance for loan losses was recorded on the acquisition date.







Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Actual End of Period Balances GAAP shareholders' equity $ 2,852,453 $ 2,832,530 $ 2,689,570 $ 2,852,453 $ 2,689,570 Deduct: Goodwill 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,258 1,036,994 1,036,258 Intangibles 60,105 64,051 77,016 60,105 77,016 1,097,099 1,101,045 1,113,274 1,097,099 1,113,274 Tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,755,354 $ 1,731,485 $ 1,576,296 $ 1,755,354 $ 1,576,296 Average Balances GAAP shareholders' equity $ 2,832,938 $ 2,817,452 $ 2,503,835 $ 2,781,132 $ 2,267,327 Deduct: Goodwill 1,036,994 1,036,306 969,403 1,036,456 864,079 Intangibles 61,963 66,047 66,927 68,244 52,209 1,098,957 1,102,353 1,036,330 1,104,700 916,288 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,733,981 $ 1,715,099 $ 1,467,505 $ 1,676,432 $ 1,351,039 Actual End of Period Balances GAAP assets $ 20,411,667 $ 20,438,788 $ 19,728,435 $ 20,411,667 $ 19,728,435 Add: Trust overdrafts 31 24 11 31 11 Deduct: Goodwill 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,258 1,036,994 1,036,258 Intangibles 60,105 64,051 77,016 60,105 77,016 1,097,099 1,101,045 1,113,274 1,097,099 1,113,274 Tangible assets $ 19,314,599 $ 19,337,767 $ 18,615,172 $ 19,314,599 $ 18,615,172 Risk-weighted assets $ 14,073,929 $ 13,975,295 $ 14,248,562 $ 14,073,929 $ 14,248,562 GAAP net income $ 49,185 $ 69,781 $ 47,498 $ 238,206 $ 190,830 Add: Amortization of intangibles (net of tax) 2,976 3,145 3,266 12,756 11,410 Tangible net income $ 52,161 $ 72,926 $ 50,764 $ 250,962 $ 202,240 Tangible Ratios Return on tangible common equity 11.89 % 16.85 % 12.88 % 14.30 % 12.83 % Return on average tangible common equity 12.03 % 17.01 % 13.84 % 14.97 % 14.97 % Return on tangible assets 1.08 % 1.51 % 1.09 % 1.30 % 1.09 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.09 % 8.95 % 8.47 % 9.09 % 8.47 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets 12.47 % 12.39 % 11.06 % 12.47 % 11.06 % Tangible common book value (1) 10.35 10.18 9.00 10.35 9.00 Tangible common equity presentation includes other comprehensive income as is common in other company releases. (1) Tangible common shareholders' equity divided by common shares issued and outstanding at period-end. Tier 1 common equity $ 1,706,727 $ 1,681,457 $ 1,617,936 $ 1,706,727 $ 1,617,936 Risk-weighted assets 14,073,929 13,975,295 14,248,562 14,073,929 14,248,562 Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets 12.13 % 12.03 % 11.36 % 12.13 % 11.36 %







