Old National reports 4th quarter earnings, announces dividend increase, stock repurchase plan, and ONB Way strategic update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 4Q19 net income of $49.2 million, diluted EPS of $0.29.
Adjusted1 net income of $55.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share. 
2019 annual net income of $238.2 million, diluted EPS of $1.38. 
Adjusted1 2019 annual net income of $249.9 million, diluted EPS of $1.45. 

CEO COMMENTARY:

“Our 4th quarter results capped a strong year of earnings for Old National,” said CEO Jim Ryan. “Full-year 2019
results included three quarters of record net income, stellar credit metrics, well controlled expenses and record
commercial loan production, all of which was accomplished while finalizing a new strategic plan – known as
 The ONB Way – that will ensure our clients remain at the center of all we do.” 

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:

Net Income

  • Net income of $49.2 million
  • Earnings per share of $0.29

Net Interest Income/NIM

  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $152.2 million compared to $156.3 million
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 3.46% compared to 3.57%

Operating Performance

  • Pre-provision net revenue1 (“PPNR”) was $65.2 million
  • Adjusted PPNR1 was $73.9 million, up 10.3% over fourth quarter of 2018
  • Noninterest expense was $134.7 million
  • Adjusted noninterest expense1 was $125.6 million
  • Efficiency ratio1 was 65.57%
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 60.97%, a 234 basis point improvement from fourth quarter of 2018

Loans and Credit Quality

  • End-of-period total loans3 were $12,164.4 million compared to $12,075.9 million
  • Fourth-quarter total commercial production was a record $681 million; December 31 pipeline was a record $2.2 billion
  • Provision for loan losses was $1.3 million
  • Net charge-offs were $3.6 million, or 0.12% annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $0.8 million
  • Non-performing loans were 1.19% of total loans compared to 1.31%

Return Profile & Capital

  • Return on average common equity was 6.94%
  • Return on average tangible common equity1 was 12.03%
  • Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 was 13.44%
  • Repurchased 428 thousand shares of common stock during the current quarter

Notable Items

  • $0.01 increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.14 per share
  • 7 million share repurchase authorization effective until January 31, 2021
  • Current quarter contained $8.2 million in ONB Way charges, $0.2 million in merger and integration charges and $0.7 million in tax credit amortization

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – please refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release 2 Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted 3 Includes loans held for sale

DIVIDEND AND SHARE REPURCHASE

Old National Bancorp’s Board of Directors declared an increase in its quarterly common stock cash dividend to $0.14 per share on the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. This new dividend level represents a 7.7% increase over the previous cash dividend level of $0.13 per common share. The dividend is payable March 16, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 2, 2020. For purposes of broker trading, the ex-date of the cash dividend is February 28, 2020.

The Board of Directors has also approved the adoption of a stock repurchase plan that authorizes up to 7.0 million shares of Old National Bancorp stock to be repurchased, as conditions warrant, through January 31, 2021. These shares may be purchased in either the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, in accordance with SEC regulations.

THE ONB WAY: OLD NATIONAL’S NEW STRATEGIC PLAN

Old National is implementing a new strategic plan – and overall way of doing business – designed to keep our clients at the center of all we do. Known as The ONB Way, it includes:

  • Realigning the organization into clearly defined segments to align leaders and relationship managers with the client segment they can best serve (while not wavering on our commitment to community).
  • Deepening client relationships through integrated Commercial, Community Banking and Wealth teams.
  • Simplifying and improving the end-to-end banking/borrowing journey while adhering to strong risk management principles.
  • Creating a new Wealth Division that combines wealth management, investments and private banking for a simplified, highly consultative client experience firmly rooted in financial planning.
  • Investing in our operational and IT infrastructure to meet our clients “where they are” and ensure that we keep pace with technology and client digital expectations.

ADDITIONS TO THE LEADERSHIP TEAM

As part of The ONB Way, Old National is pleased to welcome four new executive leaders:

  • Chady AlAhmar, Wealth Division CEO. Most recently a Senior Executive of Wealth Management at U.S. Bank, Chady is passionate about achieving business growth through driving strategy optimization, team collaboration, sales practices, business development and analytics. Prior to joining U.S. Bank, he held strategy, finance and management consulting positions with GMAC (Ally Bank) and ACG in New York and ran his own management consulting firm for several years. He will be located in Minneapolis.
  • Paul Kilroy, Chief Information Officer. Paul brings a wide and impressive array of IT expertise and leadership experience to his role as ONB CIO, including Cloud, data and application rationalization strategies, and robotics and automation. Most recently, he served as SVP, Segment CIO of Enterprise Shared Services, Data and Architecture for Huntington National Bank, where he created a groundbreaking Robotics Center of Excellence. Prior to that, he spent 13 years in IT leadership roles at JP Morgan Chase. Paul will be located in Evansville.

  • Scott Fecteau, Chief Client Services Officer, Operations. Scott is an Operations, Financial and Risk Management executive with nearly 30 years of industry experience.  He most recently served as Managing Director/Global Delivery Lead BPO for Accenture Credit Services in Charlotte, North Carolina. Prior to that, he was Director of Residential Lending at Associated Bank, in Green Bay for 12 years. We are excited to welcome Scott back to Old National as he served in our Mortgage Division in 2003-04. He will be located in Evansville.

  • Malinda Anthony, Treasury Management (TM) President. Malinda joined ONB from Wells Fargo in Indianapolis, where she most recently served as North Division Sales Manager, overseeing TM sales supporting commercial banking in 10 states. In her role as ONB TM President, she is responsible for the entire Treasury Management business line, including sales, operations and support, product and process innovation, and Merchant Services. She will be located in Indianapolis.

BRANCH NETWORK OPTIMIZATION

Another component of The ONB Way is the optimization of our branch network. This optimization, which includes 31 banking centers scattered throughout the footprint that will be consolidated on April 24, 2020, reflects an ongoing shift among our clients toward digital banking solutions. Many of the facilities to be consolidated are in smaller markets, several of which were added in recent years through partnership activity. By state, these consolidations include 10 banking centers in both Wisconsin and Indiana, five in Michigan, four in Minnesota and two in Kentucky.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Old National Bancorp reported fourth-quarter 2019 net income of $49.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share. 

Included in the fourth quarter were pre-tax charges of $8.2 million for ONB Way and $0.2 million for merger and integration activity. Excluding these charges from the current quarter and netting out debt securities gains, adjusted net income was $55.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share.

LOANS
Commercial activity remains strong with record high commercial loan production.

  • Period-end total loans were $12,164.4 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $12,075.9 million at September 30, 2019.
  • Commercial and industrial loans decreased $60.3 million to $2,890.3 million; commercial real estate loans increased $54.7 million to $5,166.8 million; consumer loans increased $7.8 million to $1,726.1 million and residential mortgage loans increased $86.3 million to $2,381.2 million.
  • Commercial loan production in the fourth quarter was $681 million; period-end pipeline totaled $2.2 billion.
  • On average, total loans in the fourth quarter were $12,069.2 million, down from $12,073.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.

DEPOSITS
A low-cost core deposit franchise continues to be one of Old National’s strengths.

  • Period-end total deposits were $14,553.4 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $105.0 million from the third quarter of 2019.
  • On average, total deposits in the fourth quarter were $14,602.9 million, compared to $14,330.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. 

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Net interest income and margin lower with decline in accretion income and mix shift.

  • Net interest income decreased to $148.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 from $153.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.
  • The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased 11 basis points to 3.46% compared to 3.57% in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Accretion income was $9.5 million, or 21 basis points of net interest margin, in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $13.4 million, or 31 basis points of net interest margin, in the third quarter of 2019.  In the fourth quarter of 2019, accretion income was 4.8% of adjusted total revenue.
  • Interest collected on nonaccrual loans was $2.4 million, or 5 basis points of net interest margin, in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $2.0 million, or 5 basis points of net interest margin, in the third quarter of 2019.
  • The cost of total deposits declined 9 basis points to 0.43% in the fourth quarter of 2019 while the cost of total interest-bearing deposits decreased 12 basis points to 0.59%.

CREDIT QUALITY AND CECL
Strong credit quality remains a hallmark of the Old National franchise.

  • Asset quality remained strong with net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of $3.6 million, or 0.12% of total average loans, and 30-89 day delinquencies of 0.25%.
  • Provision expense was $1.3 million in the fourth quarter compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter.
  • Non-performing loans decreased as a percentage of total loans to 1.19%.
  • In accordance with current accounting practices, the loans acquired from recent acquisitions were recorded at fair value with no allowance recorded at the acquisition date.  As of December 31, 2019, the remaining discount on these acquired loans was $77.8 million.
  • The allowance for loan losses was $54.6 million, or 0.45% of total loans at December 31, 2019.
  • Estimated day one increase to the allowance for loan losses and unfunded commitment liability of approximately $35 million to $45 million upon adoption of CECL. 

NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income decreased due to normal seasonal patterns in mortgage banking and deposit service charges as well as a decline in capital markets income.

  • Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $47.7 million, a decrease of $6.2 million from the third quarter of 2019.
  • Mortgage banking revenue decreased $3.2 million, capital markets income decreased $1.5 million and service charges on deposits declined $1.1 million when compared to the third quarter of 2019.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Fourth quarter results demonstrated continued discipline with respect to expense management, helping to drive positive operating leverage1.

  • Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $134.7 million and included $8.2 million in ONB Way charges, $0.2 million in merger & integration charges and $0.7 million in tax credit amortization.
  • Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the fourth quarter was $125.6 million, compared to the $118.3 million in adjusted noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2019.
  • The fourth quarter of 2019 also included $4.0 million in additional incentive compensation which is included in adjusted noninterest expense defined above.
  • The fourth quarter efficiency ratio was 65.57%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio was 60.97%.
  • For the full-year 2019, the efficiency ratio was 60.35%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio was 57.87%.
  • Adjusted operating leverage1 was +636 basis points for the full-year 2019 as compared to 2018.

INCOME TAXES

  • On a fully taxable-equivalent basis, income tax expense in the fourth quarter was $14.7 million, resulting in a 23.0% FTE tax rate.
  • Income tax expense included $0.7 million in tax credit benefit.

CAPITAL
Capital ratios remain strong.

  • At the end of the fourth quarter, total risk-based capital was 13.0% and regulatory tier 1 capital was 12.1%.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.09% at the end of the fourth quarter compared to 8.95% in the third quarter of 2019.
  • The Company repurchased 428 thousand shares of common stock during the fourth quarter of 2019 at a weighted average price of $16.78, excluding commissions.   

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

($ in millions, except EPS, shares in 000s) 4Q19 Adjustments4 Adjusted 4Q19
Total Revenues (FTE) $199.9   ($0.4)   $199.5  
Less: Provision for Loan Losses   (1.3)     -     (1.3 )
Less: Noninterest Expenses   (134.7)     8.4     (126.3 )
Income before Income Taxes (FTE) $63.9   $8.0   $71.9  
Income Taxes   14.7     2.0     16.7  
Net Income $49.2   $6.0   $55.2  
Average Shares Outstanding   170,186     -     170,186  
Earnings Per Share - Diluted $0.29   $0.03   $0.32  

4 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

($ in millions, except EPS, shares in 000s)   2019   Adjustments4 Adjusted 2019
Total Revenues (FTE) $816.5   ($1.9 ) $814.6  
Less: Provision for Loan Losses   (4.7 )   -     (4.7 )
Less: Noninterest Expenses   (508.5 )   17.4     (491.1 )
Income before Income Taxes (FTE) $303.3   $15.5   $318.8  
Income Taxes   (65.1 )   (3.8 )   (68.9 )
Net Income $238.2   $11.7   $249.9  
Average Shares Outstanding   172,687     -     172,687  
Earnings Per Share $1.38   $0.07   $1.45  

4 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

($ in millions) 4Q19 3Q19
Net Interest Income $148.9   $153.1  
Add: FTE Adjustment 3.3   3.2  
Net Interest Income (FTE) $152.2   $156.3  
Average Earning Assets $17,577.8   $17,510.5  
Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3.46%   3.57%  


($ in millions) 4Q19 3Q19
Net Interest Income $148.9   $153.1  
Add: FTE Adjustment  3.3    3.2  
Net Interest Income (FTE) $152.2   $156.3  
Add: Total Noninterest Income  47.7    53.9  
Less: Noninterest Expense  (134.7)    (122.6 )
Pre-Provision Net Revenue $65.2   $87.6  
Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses  (0.4)    (0.4 )
Add: ONB Way Charges  8.2    1.8  
Add: Merger and Integration Charges  0.2    1.3  
Add: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments  0.7    1.2  
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue $73.9   $91.5  


($ in millions) 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18   2019     2018  
Noninterest Expense $134.7   $122.6   $150.3   $508.5   $517.3  
Less: ONB Way Charges   (8.2 )   (1.8 )   -     (11.4 )   -  
Less: Merger and Integration Charges   (0.2 )   (1.3 )   (14.8 )   (6.0 )   (21.3 )
Less: Branch Action Charges/Foundation Funding   -     -     (7.5 )   -     (12.0 )
Noninterest Expense less Charges $126.3   $119.5   $128.0   $491.1   $484.0  
Less: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments   (0.7 )   (1.2 )   (1.1 )   (2.7 )   (22.9 )
Adjusted Noninterest Expense $125.6   $118.3   $126.9   $488.4   $461.1  
Less: Intangible Amortization   (3.9 )   (4.2 )   (4.1 )   (16.9 )   (14.4 )
Adjusted Noninterest Expense Less Intangible Amortization

$ 121.7		  

$ 114.1		  

$ 122.8		  

$ 471.5		  

$ 446.7		  
Net Interest Income $148.9   $153.1   $146.2   $604.3   $537.5  
FTE Adjustment   3.3     3.2     3.1     12.9     11.5  
Net Interest Income (FTE) $152.2   $156.3   $149.3   $617.2   $549.0  
Total Noninterest Income   47.7     53.9     58.2     199.3     195.3  
Total Revenue (FTE) $199.9   $210.2   $207.5   $816.5   $744.3  
Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses   (0.4 )   (0.4 )   0.4     (1.9 )   (2.0 )
Less: Gain on Student Loan Sale   -     -     -     -     (2.2 )
Less: Gain on Branch Actions   -     -     (14.0 )   -     (14.5 )
Adjusted Total Revenue (FTE) $199.5   $209.8   $193.9   $814.6   $725.6  
Efficiency Ratio   65.57 %   56.44 %   70.33 %   60.35 %   67.74 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio   60.97 %   54.40 %   63.31 %   57.87 %   61.56 %
           
Operating Leverage5 (basis points)   668         1,140    
Adjusted Operating Leverage6 (basis points)   392         636    

5 Year-over-year basis point change in noninterest expenses plus change in total revenue
6 Year-over-year basis point change in adjusted noninterest expense plus change in adjusted total revenue

($ in millions) 4Q19 3Q19
Net Income $49.2   $69.8  
Add: Intangible Amortization (net of tax7)   3.0     3.1  
Tangible Net Income $52.2   $72.9  
Less: Securities Gains/Losses (net of tax7)    (0.3 )    (0.3 )
Add: ONB Way Charges (net of tax7)   6.2     1.4  
Add: Merger & Integration Charges (net of tax7)   0.1     1.0  
Adjusted Tangible Net Income $58.2   $75.0  
Average Total Shareholders’ Equity $2,832.9   $2,817.5  
Less: Average Goodwill   (1,037.0 )   (1,036.3 )
Less: Average Intangibles   (61.9 )   (66.0 )
Average Tangible Shareholders’ Equity $1,734.0   $1,715.2  
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   12.03 %   17.01 %
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   13.44 %   17.49 %

Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 7:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, to review fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results. The live audio web cast of the call, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations web page at oldnational.com and will be archived there for 12 months. A replay of the call will also be available from 10:00 a.m. Central Time on January 21 through February 4. To access the replay, dial 1-855-859-2056, Conference ID Code 5278346.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. Headquartered in Evansville with $20.4 billion in assets, it is a top 100 U.S. bank, the largest Indiana-based bank and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. For 185 years, Old National has been a community bank committed to building long-term, highly valued relationships with clients. With locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, Old National provides retail and commercial banking services along with comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital markets services. For information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Old National’s results of operations or financial position.  Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National Bancorp’s (“Old National’s”) financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends and profitability.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “could” and “should,” and other words of similar meaning.  These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements.  Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Old National’s business; competition; government legislation and policies (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and its related regulations); ability of Old National to execute its business plan, including the anticipated impact from the ONB Way strategic plan that may differ from current estimates; changes in the economy which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; failure or disruption of our information systems; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements, including the impact of the new CECL standard; new legal obligations or liabilities or unfavorable resolutions of litigations; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; other matters discussed in this press release; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release, and Old National does not undertake an obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this press release.

Financial Highlights (unaudited)    
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)    
                 
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended    
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,    
    2019     2019     2018       2019     2018      
Income Statement                
Net interest income $ 148,899   $ 153,096   $ 146,225     $ 604,273   $ 537,602      
Provision for loan losses   1,264     1,437     3,390       4,747     6,966      
Noninterest income   47,726     53,961     58,154       199,317     195,305      
Noninterest expense   134,743     122,585     150,268       508,487     517,261      
Net income   49,185     69,781     47,498       238,206     190,830      
                 
                 
Per Common Share Data                
Net income (diluted) $ 0.29   $ 0.41   $ 0.28     $ 1.38   $ 1.22      
Average diluted shares outstanding   170,186     171,551     167,992       172,687     156,539      
Book value   16.82     16.66     15.36       16.82     15.36      
Stock price   18.29     17.20     15.40       18.29     15.40      
Dividend payout ratio   45 %   32 %   46 %     37 %   42 %    
Tangible common book value (1)   10.35     10.18     9.00       10.35     9.00      
                 
                 
Performance Ratios                
Return on average assets   0.97 %   1.39 %   1.01 %     1.19 %   1.07 %    
Return on average common equity   6.94 %   9.91 %   7.59 %     8.57 %   8.42 %    
Return on average tangible common equity (1)   12.03 %   17.01 %   13.84 %     14.97 %   14.97 %    
Net interest margin (FTE)   3.46 %   3.57 %   3.64 %     3.55 %   3.54 %    
Efficiency ratio (2)   65.57 %   56.44 %   70.33 %     60.35 %   67.74 %    
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans   0.12 %   0.03 %   0.02 %     0.05 %   0.02 %    
Allowance for loan losses to ending loans   0.45 %   0.47 %   0.45 %     0.45 %   0.45 %    
Non-performing loans to ending loans   1.19 %   1.31 %   1.43 %     1.19 %   1.43 %    
                 
                 
Balance Sheet                
Total loans $ 12,117,524   $ 12,017,648   $ 12,243,892     $ 12,117,524   $ 12,243,892      
Total assets   20,411,667     20,438,788     19,728,435       20,411,667     19,728,435      
Total deposits   14,553,397     14,448,352     14,349,949       14,553,397     14,349,949      
Total borrowed funds   2,744,728     2,831,863     2,493,793       2,744,728     2,493,793      
Total shareholders' equity   2,852,453     2,832,530     2,689,570       2,852,453     2,689,570      
                 
                 
Capital Ratios (1)                
Risk-based capital ratios (EOP):                
  Tier 1 common equity   12.1 %   12.0 %   11.4 %     12.1 %   11.4 %    
  Tier 1   12.1 %   12.0 %   11.4 %     12.1 %   11.4 %    
  Total   13.0 %   13.0 %   12.3 %     13.0 %   12.3 %    
Leverage ratio (to average assets)   8.9 %   8.8 %   9.2 %     8.9 %   9.2 %    
                 
Total equity to assets (averages)   14.01 %   13.98 %   13.28 %     13.88 %   12.74 %    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   9.09 %   8.95 %   8.47 %     9.09 %   8.47 %    
                 
                 
Nonfinancial Data                
Full-time equivalent employees   2,709     2,778     2,892       2,709     2,892      
Number of branches   192     192     191       192     191      
                 
(1) See "Non-GAAP Measures" table.                
(2) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense before amortization of intangibles as a percent of FTE net interest income and noninterest revenues, excluding net gains from debt securities transactions. This presentation excludes amortization of intangibles and net debt securities gains, as is common in other company releases, and better aligns with true operating performance.    
FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis EOP - End of period actual balances          
                 



 
Income Statement (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
               
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended  
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,  
    2019   2019     2018       2019     2018  
Interest income $ 176,553 $ 185,853   $ 175,234     $ 730,387   $ 632,045  
Less: interest expense   27,654   32,757     29,009       126,114     94,443  
Net interest income   148,899   153,096     146,225       604,273     537,602  
Provision for loan losses   1,264   1,437     3,390       4,747     6,966  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   147,635   151,659     142,835       599,526     530,636  
               
Wealth management fees   9,468   9,160     9,069       37,072     36,863  
Service charges on deposit accounts   10,714   11,860     11,474       44,915     44,026  
Debit card and ATM fees   5,360   5,370     5,565       21,652     20,216  
Mortgage banking revenue   5,626   8,850     3,928       26,622     17,657  
Investment product fees   5,679   5,244     5,369       21,785     20,539  
Capital markets income   3,043   4,560     840       13,270     4,934  
Company-owned life insurance   2,937   2,703     2,591       11,539     10,584  
Other income   4,329   5,900     5,700       20,648     24,402  
Net gain on branch divestitures   -   -     13,989       -     13,989  
Gains (losses) on sales of debt securities   437   424     (357 )     1,923     2,060  
Gains (losses) on derivatives   133   (110 )   (14 )     (109 )   35  
Total noninterest income   47,726   53,961     58,154       199,317     195,305  
               
Salaries and employee benefits   74,974   71,729     87,346       289,452     281,275  
Occupancy   14,184   11,934     13,210       55,255     51,941  
Equipment   3,958   3,954     3,916       16,903     14,861  
Marketing   3,631   4,105     4,782       15,898     15,847  
Data processing   9,080   8,961     9,418       37,589     36,170  
Communication   2,450   2,349     2,537       10,702     10,846  
Professional fees   9,986   5,037     5,615       22,854     14,503  
Loan expenses   1,873   1,811     1,877       7,253     7,028  
FDIC assessment   1,529   960     2,110       6,030     10,638  
Amortization of intangibles   3,946   4,168     4,134       16,911     14,442  
Amortization of tax credit investments   710   1,211     1,142       2,749     22,949  
Other expense   8,422   6,366     14,181       26,891     36,761  
Total noninterest expense   134,743   122,585     150,268       508,487     517,261  
               
Income before income taxes   60,618   83,035     50,721       290,356     208,680  
Income tax expense   11,433   13,254     3,223       52,150     17,850  
Net income $ 49,185 $ 69,781   $ 47,498     $ 238,206   $ 190,830  
               
Diluted Earnings Per Share              
Net income $ 0.29 $ 0.41   $ 0.28     $ 1.38   $ 1.22  
               
Average Common Shares Outstanding              
Basic   169,235   170,746     167,044       171,907     155,675  
Diluted   170,186   171,551     167,992       172,687     156,539  
               
Common shares outstanding at end of period   169,616   170,031     175,141       169,616     175,141  
               



   
Balance Sheet (unaudited)  
($ in thousands)  
   
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,    
    2019       2019       2018      
  Assets              
  Federal Reserve Bank account $ 29,141     $ 80,018     $ 26,182      
  Money market investments   12,430       19,410       6,980      
  Investments:              
  Treasury and government-sponsored agencies   610,666       524,919       707,438      
  Mortgage-backed securities   3,183,861       3,248,367       2,336,415      
  States and political subdivisions   1,275,643       1,231,248       1,245,657      
  Other securities   485,862       490,389       488,802      
  Total investments   5,556,032       5,494,923       4,778,312      
  Loans held for sale, at fair value   46,898       58,285       14,911      
  Loans:              
  Commercial   2,890,296       2,950,559       3,232,970      
  Commercial and agriculture real estate   5,166,792       5,112,123       4,958,851      
  Consumer:              
  Home equity   559,021       555,905       589,322      
  Other consumer loans   1,167,126       1,162,438       1,214,345      
  Subtotal of commercial and consumer loans   9,783,235       9,781,025       9,995,488      
  Residential real estate   2,334,289       2,236,623       2,248,404      
  Total loans   12,117,524       12,017,648       12,243,892      
    Total earning assets   17,762,025       17,670,284       17,070,277      
                 
  Allowance for loan losses   (54,619 )     (56,910 )     (55,461 )    
  Non-earning Assets:              
  Cash and due from banks   234,766       320,822       284,003      
  Premises and equipment, net   490,925       492,065       485,912      
  Operating lease right-of-use assets   95,477       102,976       -      
  Goodwill and other intangible assets   1,097,099       1,101,045       1,113,274      
  Company-owned life insurance   448,967       447,110       444,224      
  Net deferred tax assets   29,705       26,523       87,048      
  Loan servicing rights   25,368       24,623       24,497      
  Other assets   281,954       310,250       274,661      
  Total non-earning assets   2,704,261       2,825,414       2,713,619      
    Total assets $ 20,411,667     $ 20,438,788     $ 19,728,435      
                 
  Liabilities and Equity              
  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,042,286     $ 3,996,264     $ 3,965,380      
  Interest-bearing:              
  Checking and NOW accounts   4,149,639       3,936,318       3,788,339      
  Savings accounts   2,845,423       2,863,718       2,944,092      
  Money market accounts   1,833,819       1,821,989       1,627,882      
  Other time deposits   1,589,988       1,704,238       1,845,149      
  Total core deposits   14,461,155       14,322,527       14,170,842      
  Brokered CD's   92,242       125,825       179,107      
  Total deposits   14,553,397       14,448,352       14,349,949      
                 
  Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings   350,414       240,589       270,135      
  Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   327,782       337,551       362,294      
  Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,822,847       2,001,960       1,613,481      
  Other borrowings   243,685       251,763       247,883      
  Total borrowed funds   2,744,728       2,831,863       2,493,793      
  Operating lease liabilities   99,500       107,272       -      
  Accrued expenses and other liabilities   161,589       218,771       195,123      
  Total liabilities   17,559,214       17,606,258       17,038,865      
                 
  Common stock, surplus, and retained earnings   2,796,246       2,774,016       2,734,520      
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   56,207       58,514       (44,950 )    
  Total shareholders' equity   2,852,453       2,832,530       2,689,570      
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 20,411,667     $ 20,438,788     $ 19,728,435      
               



         
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)  
($ in thousands)  
                           
                           
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended  
    December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018  
    Average Income (1)/ Yield/   Average Income (1)/ Yield/   Average Income (1)/ Yield/  
Earning Assets:   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate  
Money market and other interest-earning investments   $ 87,835   $ 530 2.39 %   $ 63,142   $ 528 3.32 %   $ 39,207   $ 205 2.07 %  
Investments:                          
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies   546,266     3,547 2.60 %     682,940     4,341 2.54 %     694,409     3,874 2.23 %  
Mortgage-backed securities   3,172,818     18,844 2.38 %     3,019,322     18,589 2.46 %     2,011,275     13,688 2.72 %  
States and political subdivisions   1,211,850     11,133 3.67 %     1,172,017     10,896 3.72 %     1,187,404     11,147 3.76 %  
Other securities     489,889     3,585 2.93 %     499,308     4,049 3.24 %     493,426     4,017 3.26 %  
Total investments     5,420,823     37,109 2.74 %     5,373,587     37,875 2.82 %     4,386,514     32,726 2.98 %  
Loans: (2)                          
Commercial     2,891,641     31,925 4.32 %     3,018,638     35,428 4.59 %     3,133,153     37,358 4.67 %  
Commercial and agriculture real estate   5,129,638     66,959 5.11 %     5,037,909     71,604 5.56 %     4,834,589     65,461 5.30 %  
Consumer:                          
Home equity     561,125     6,426 4.54 %     557,607     7,102 5.05 %     562,801     7,159 5.05 %  
Other consumer loans   1,153,924     12,245 4.21 %     1,175,900     12,226 4.13 %     1,203,436     11,702 3.86 %  
Subtotal commercial and consumer loans   9,736,328     117,555 4.79 %     9,790,054     126,360 5.12 %     9,733,979     121,680 4.96 %  
Residential real estate loans   2,332,835     24,641 4.23 %     2,283,704     24,261 4.25 %     2,238,588     23,672 4.23 %  
                           
Total loans     12,069,163     142,196 4.64 %     12,073,758     150,621 4.91 %     11,972,567     145,352 4.78 %  
                           
Total earning assets $ 17,577,821   $ 179,835 4.05 %   $ 17,510,487   $ 189,024 4.27 %   $ 16,398,288   $ 178,283 4.30 %  
                           
Less: Allowance for loan losses   (57,162 )         (56,894 )         (53,045 )      
                           
Non-earning Assets:                          
Cash and due from banks $ 278,324         $ 264,145         $ 232,360        
Other assets     2,419,792           2,429,466           2,275,907        
                           
Total assets   $ 20,218,775         $ 20,147,204         $ 18,853,510        
                           
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                        
Checking and NOW accounts $ 4,121,021   $ 3,812 0.37 %   $ 3,895,654   $ 4,448 0.45 %   $ 3,391,630   $ 2,004 0.23 %  
Savings accounts     2,842,996     1,586 0.22 %     2,855,401     2,128 0.30 %     2,919,900     2,225 0.30 %  
Money market accounts   1,839,258     3,558 0.77 %     1,822,698     4,017 0.87 %     1,482,022     1,922 0.51 %  
Other time deposits     1,642,773     6,101 1.47 %     1,733,492     7,016 1.61 %     1,769,243     6,519 1.46 %  
Total interest-bearing deposits   10,446,048     15,057 0.57 %     10,307,245     17,609 0.68 %     9,562,795     12,670 0.53 %  
Brokered CD's     109,504     637 2.31 %     181,425     1,098 2.40 %     193,455     1,024 2.10 %  
Total interest-bearing deposits and CD's   10,555,552     15,694 0.59 %     10,488,670     18,707 0.71 %     9,756,250     13,694 0.56 %  
                           
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings     95,973     437 1.80 %     254,971     1,484 2.31 %     312,730     1,938 2.46 %  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   337,786     469 0.55 %     340,158     715 0.83 %     351,392     634 0.72 %  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,843,357     8,359 1.80 %     1,889,407     9,123 1.92 %     1,649,304     9,441 2.27 %  
Other borrowings     251,565     2,695 4.29 %     251,817     2,728 4.33 %     250,926     3,302 5.26 %  
Total borrowed funds   2,528,681     11,960 1.88 %     2,736,353     14,050 2.04 %     2,564,352     15,315 2.37 %  
                           
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 13,084,233   $ 27,654 0.84 %   $ 13,225,023   $ 32,757 0.98 %   $ 12,320,602   $ 29,009 0.93 %  
                           
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Demand deposits   $ 4,047,308         $ 3,841,867         $ 3,864,302        
Other liabilities     254,296           262,862           164,771        
Shareholders' equity     2,832,938           2,817,452           2,503,835        
                           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 20,218,775         $ 20,147,204         $ 18,853,510        
                           
Net interest rate spread     3.21 %       3.29 %       3.37 %  
                           
Net interest margin (FTE)     3.46 %       3.57 %       3.64 %  
                           
FTE adjustment     $ 3,282       $ 3,171       $ 3,049    
                           
(1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE).     
(2) Includes loans held for sale.     



         
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)  
($ in thousands)  
                   
                   
    Twelve Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018  
    Average Income (1)/ Yield/   Average Income (1)/ Yield/  
Earning Assets:   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate  
Money market and other interest-earning investments   $ 67,069   $ 1,670 2.49 %   $ 48,240   $ 630 1.31 %  
Investments:                  
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies   657,233     16,091 2.45 %     673,171     14,433 2.14 %  
Mortgage-backed securities   2,866,600     73,835 2.58 %     1,707,646     41,493 2.43 %  
States and political subdivisions   1,202,210     44,716 3.72 %     1,153,315     42,326 3.67 %  
Other securities     495,847     16,138 3.25 %     490,464     15,633 3.19 %  
Total investments     5,221,890     150,780 2.89 %     4,024,596     113,885 2.83 %  
Loans: (2)                  
Commercial     3,023,421     141,215 4.67 %     2,924,878     131,471 4.49 %  
Commercial and agriculture real estate   5,044,623     275,853 5.47 %     4,536,897     235,876 5.20 %  
Consumer:                  
Home equity     566,232     28,515 5.04 %     513,111     25,029 4.88 %  
Other consumer loans   1,180,898     48,681 4.12 %     1,258,253     46,660 3.71 %  
Subtotal commercial and consumer loans   9,815,174     494,264 5.04 %     9,233,139     439,036 4.76 %  
Residential real estate loans   2,281,047     96,613 4.24 %     2,195,078     89,888 4.09 %  
                   
Total loans     12,096,221     590,877 4.88 %     11,428,217     528,924 4.63 %  
                   
Total earning assets $ 17,385,180   $ 743,327 4.28 %   $ 15,501,053   $ 643,439 4.15 %  
                   
Less: Allowance for loan losses   (56,624 )         (52,316 )      
                   
Non-earning Assets:                  
Cash and due from banks $ 251,857         $ 210,716        
Other assets     2,453,001           2,130,588        
                   
Total assets   $ 20,033,414         $ 17,790,041        
                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                
Checking and NOW accounts $ 3,902,765   $ 15,598 0.40 %   $ 3,146,309   $ 4,973 0.16 %  
Savings accounts     2,878,135     8,142 0.28 %     2,995,484     7,464 0.25 %  
Money market accounts   1,789,065     14,130 0.79 %     1,225,220     4,424 0.36 %  
Other time deposits     1,748,552     27,400 1.57 %     1,654,548     21,012 1.27 %  
Total interest-bearing deposits   10,318,517     65,270 0.63 %     9,021,561     37,873 0.42 %  
Brokered CD's     173,439     4,094 2.36 %     185,426     3,404 1.84 %  
Total interest-bearing deposits and CD's   10,491,956     69,364 0.66 %     9,206,987     41,277 0.45 %  
                   
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings   241,618     5,656 2.34 %     238,408     4,793 2.01 %  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   342,654     2,517 0.73 %     344,964     1,962 0.57 %  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,775,987     37,452 2.11 %     1,665,689     34,925 2.10 %  
Other borrowings     251,194     11,125 4.43 %     249,832     11,486 4.60 %  
Total borrowed funds   2,611,453     56,750 2.17 %     2,498,893     53,166 2.13 %  
                   
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 13,103,409   $ 126,114 0.96 %   $ 11,705,880   $ 94,443 0.81 %  
                   
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                
Demand deposits   $ 3,887,470         $ 3,657,234        
Other liabilities     261,403           159,600        
Shareholders' equity     2,781,132           2,267,327        
                   
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 20,033,414         $ 17,790,041        
                   
Net interest rate spread     3.32 %       3.34 %  
                   
Net interest margin (FTE)     3.55 %       3.54 %  
                   
FTE adjustment     $ 12,940       $ 11,394    
                   
(1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE).     
(2) Includes loans held for sale.     
                   



 
Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited)  
($ in thousands)  
 
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended  
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,  
    2019     2019     2018       2019     2018    
               
Beginning allowance for loan losses $ 56,910   $ 56,292   $ 52,713     $ 55,461   $ 50,381    
               
Provision for loan losses   1,264     1,437     3,390       4,747     6,966    
               
Gross charge-offs   (6,304 )   (2,716 )   (2,969 )     (14,789 )   (12,969 )  
Gross recoveries   2,749     1,897     2,327       9,200     11,083    
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   (3,555 )   (819 )   (642 )     (5,589 )   (1,886 )  
               
Ending allowance for loan losses $ 54,619   $ 56,910   $ 55,461     $ 54,619   $ 55,461    
               
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (1)   0.12 %   0.03 %   0.02 %     0.05 %   0.02 %  
               
Average loans outstanding (1) $ 12,058,109   $ 12,061,705   $ 11,967,241     $ 12,087,429   $ 11,422,967    
               
EOP loans outstanding (1)   12,117,524   $ 12,017,648   $ 12,243,892     $ 12,117,524   $ 12,243,892    
               
Allowance for loan losses / EOP loans (1)   0.45 %   0.47 %   0.45 %     0.45 %   0.45 %  
               
Underperforming Assets:              
Loans 90 Days and over (still accruing) $ 570   $ 703   $ 1,353     $ 570   $ 1,353    
               
Non-performing loans:              
Nonaccrual loans (2)   126,412     138,498     157,484       126,412     157,484    
Renegotiated loans   18,338     18,884     17,356       18,338     17,356    
Total non-performing loans   144,750     157,382     174,840       144,750     174,840    
               
Foreclosed properties   2,169     2,941     3,232       2,169     3,232    
               
Total underperforming assets $ 147,489   $ 161,026   $ 179,425     $ 147,489   $ 179,425    
               
Classified and Criticized Assets:              
Nonaccrual loans (2)   126,412     138,498     157,484       126,412     157,484    
Substandard accruing loans   169,689     145,987     175,948       169,689     175,948    
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing)   570     703     1,353       570     1,353    
Total classified loans - "problem loans" $ 296,671   $ 285,188   $ 334,785     $ 296,671   $ 334,785    
               
Other classified assets   2,933     2,556     2,820       2,933     2,820    
Criticized loans - "special mention loans"   234,841     233,519     238,752       234,841     238,752    
               
Total classified and criticized assets $ 534,445   $ 521,263   $ 576,357     $ 534,445   $ 576,357    
               
Non-performing loans / EOP loans (1)   1.19 %   1.31 %   1.43 %     1.19 %   1.43 %  
               
Allowance to non-performing loans (3)   38 %   36 %   32 %     38 %   32 %  
               
Under-performing assets / EOP loans (1)   1.22 %   1.34 %   1.47 %     1.22 %   1.47 %  
               
EOP total assets $ 20,411,667   $ 20,438,788   $ 19,728,435     $ 20,411,667   $ 19,728,435    
               
Under-performing assets / EOP assets   0.72 %   0.79 %   0.91 %     0.72 %   0.91 %  
               
EOP - End of period actual balances              
(1) Excludes loans held for sale.              
(2) Includes renegotiated loans totaling $13.8 million at December 31, 2019, $21.8 million at September 30, 2019, and $26.3 million at December 31, 2018.  
(3) Includes acquired loans that were recorded at fair value in accordance with ASC 805 at the date of acquisition. As such, the credit risk was incorporated in the fair value recorded and no allowance for loan losses was recorded on the acquisition date.  
               



 
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)  
($ in thousands)  
                 
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,  
      2019     2019     2018       2019     2018    
                 
  Actual End of Period Balances              
  GAAP shareholders' equity $ 2,852,453   $ 2,832,530   $ 2,689,570     $ 2,852,453   $ 2,689,570    
                 
  Deduct:              
  Goodwill   1,036,994     1,036,994     1,036,258       1,036,994     1,036,258    
  Intangibles   60,105     64,051     77,016       60,105     77,016    
      1,097,099     1,101,045     1,113,274       1,097,099     1,113,274    
                 
  Tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,755,354   $ 1,731,485   $ 1,576,296     $ 1,755,354   $ 1,576,296    
                 
  Average Balances              
  GAAP shareholders' equity $ 2,832,938   $ 2,817,452   $ 2,503,835     $ 2,781,132   $ 2,267,327    
                 
  Deduct:              
  Goodwill   1,036,994     1,036,306     969,403       1,036,456     864,079    
  Intangibles   61,963     66,047     66,927       68,244     52,209    
      1,098,957     1,102,353     1,036,330       1,104,700     916,288    
                 
  Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,733,981   $ 1,715,099   $ 1,467,505     $ 1,676,432   $ 1,351,039    
                 
  Actual End of Period Balances              
  GAAP assets $ 20,411,667   $ 20,438,788   $ 19,728,435     $ 20,411,667   $ 19,728,435    
                 
  Add:              
  Trust overdrafts   31     24     11       31     11    
                 
  Deduct:              
  Goodwill   1,036,994     1,036,994     1,036,258       1,036,994     1,036,258    
  Intangibles   60,105     64,051     77,016       60,105     77,016    
      1,097,099     1,101,045     1,113,274       1,097,099     1,113,274    
                 
  Tangible assets $ 19,314,599   $ 19,337,767   $ 18,615,172     $ 19,314,599   $ 18,615,172    
                 
  Risk-weighted assets $ 14,073,929   $ 13,975,295   $ 14,248,562     $ 14,073,929   $ 14,248,562    
                 
  GAAP net income $ 49,185   $ 69,781   $ 47,498     $ 238,206   $ 190,830    
                 
  Add:              
  Amortization of intangibles (net of tax)   2,976     3,145     3,266       12,756     11,410    
                 
  Tangible net income $ 52,161   $ 72,926   $ 50,764     $ 250,962   $ 202,240    
                 
  Tangible Ratios              
  Return on tangible common equity   11.89 %   16.85 %   12.88 %     14.30 %   12.83 %  
  Return on average tangible common equity   12.03 %   17.01 %   13.84 %     14.97 %   14.97 %  
  Return on tangible assets   1.08 %   1.51 %   1.09 %     1.30 %   1.09 %  
  Tangible common equity to tangible assets   9.09 %   8.95 %   8.47 %     9.09 %   8.47 %  
  Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets   12.47 %   12.39 %   11.06 %     12.47 %   11.06 %  
  Tangible common book value (1)   10.35     10.18     9.00       10.35     9.00    
                 
  Tangible common equity presentation includes other comprehensive income as is common in other company releases.  
  (1) Tangible common shareholders' equity divided by common shares issued and outstanding at period-end.    
                 
  Tier 1 common equity $ 1,706,727   $ 1,681,457   $ 1,617,936     $ 1,706,727   $ 1,617,936    
                 
  Risk-weighted assets   14,073,929     13,975,295     14,248,562       14,073,929     14,248,562    
                 
  Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets   12.13 %   12.03 %   11.36 %     12.13 %   11.36 %  
                 
                 

 

