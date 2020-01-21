Connected Motorcycle Market Forecasts to 2027: Driver Assistance, Safety, Vehicle Management & Telematics, Infotainment, and Insurance

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Motorcycle Market by Service (Driver Assistance, Safety, Vehicle Management & Telematics, Infotainment, Insurance), Network (Cellular, DSRC), Calling Service (eCall, bCall), End User, Communication, Hardware, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study covers the connected motorcycle market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as service, hardware, communication type, network type, calling service, end user, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and acquisitions. The connected motorcycle market comprises major manufacturers and service providers such as Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Vodafone (UK), Starcom Systems (UK), and Continental AG (Germany).

The global connected motorcycle market is projected to grow from USD 39 million in 2019 to USD 912 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 48.3%.



The market is driven by the rising demand for safety and comfort of motorcyclists. Increasing initiatives by motorcycle manufacturers and road safety authorities to minimize fatal road accidents would increase the demand for connected safety features. OEMs are proactively including advanced rider assistance systems in their upcoming motorcycles to increase rider safety.

Existing safety systems such as motorcycle stability control can be more effective if these systems can communicate with other road users to provide scenario-based safety features for motorcyclists. Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the connected motorcycle industry due to increasing motorcycle sales in the region.

Demand for vehicle management & telematics services is likely to drive the growth of the connected motorcycle market during the forecast period.



The demand for vehicle management solutions would increase during the forecast period due to the wide usage of low-cost Bluetooth modules in automotive and need for easy access to electric motorcycle battery status and timely diagnosis of high-performance engines.

Low-cost Bluetooth modules can be easily integrated into budget segment motorcycles. Hence, connectivity services are not limited to high-end premium motorcycles. Budget motorcycles would offer limited but essential services to attract new customers. Also, electric motorcycles now have features that allow riders track real-time battery status and plan their trip accordingly.



Asia-Pacific connected motorcycle market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia-Pacific region comprises major motorcycle markets such as China, India, Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam. The region accounted for more than 90% of the global motorcycle sales in 2018. As two-wheelers are a preferred mode of transportation due to affordability and low maintenance, Asian countries such as India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam have a high motorcycle penetration.

Mid and budget segment motorcycles dominate the market in these countries. However, with a steady increase in disposable income and rising demand for high-performance motorcycles, the region has attracted a number of premium motorcycle manufacturers.



The region is home to some of the most innovative motorcycle manufacturers such as Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha, and Suzuki. These OEMs are taking active participation in the Connected Motorcycle Consortium to develop connectivity services for motorcycles. Increasing collaborations to provide a safe and comfortable riding experience will boost the adoption of connected motorcycles in the region.



Europe is estimated to be the largest connected motorcycle market in 2019.



Europe is estimated to be the largest market for connected motorcycles in 2019. Leading OEMs such as BMW Motorrad and Triumph Motorcycles have introduced connected motorcycles. These companies plan to launch an increasing number of connected motorcycles in 2020. Triumph Motorcycles plans to introduce connectivity services in upcoming models such as Street Triple RS, Tiger 900 GT, Street Triple R & RS, and Speed Triple S & RS.



The growth of connected motorcycle market in Europe can be attributed to several innovations and presence of premium motorcycle manufacturers in this region. Europe home to OEMs such as BMW Motorrad, Triumph Motorcycles, and KTM and component manufacturers such as Continental AG and Robert Bosch GmbH. These manufacturers have collaborated to develop connected motorcycles. BMW has already launched connected motorcycles such as F 750 GS, F 850 GS, R 1250 GS, and R 1250 GS Adventure in the European market. Other manufacturers are expected to follow suit with their connectivity services offerings.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Connected Motorcycle Market to Grow at a Significant Rate During the Forecast Period (2019-2027)

4.2 Europe is Estimated to Lead the Global Connected Motorcycle Market in 2019

4.3 Connected Motorcycle Market, By Hardware and End-user

4.4 Connected Motorcycle Market, By Service

4.5 Connected Motorcycle Market, By Hardware

4.6 Connected Motorcycle Market, By Network Type

4.7 Connected Motorcycle Market, By Communication Type

4.8 Connected Motorcycle Market, By End-user



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Operational Data

5.2.1 Motorcycle Accidents in Countries

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Adoption of Safety and Security Features

5.3.1.2 Consumer Shift Towards Premium Motorcycles

5.3.1.3 Increasing Focus on Superior Performance and Real-Time Diagnostics

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Absence of Connected Standards and Uniform Platform

5.3.2.2 Lack of Iot-Enabled Infrastructure

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Advancements in Connectivity (Cloud & 5G)

5.3.3.2 Consumer Demand for Smartphone Integration and Digital Dashboards

5.3.3.3 Government Initiatives for Smart Cities and Intelligent Transport Systems

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Privacy and Security of User Data

5.3.4.2 High Development Cost

5.4 Impact of Market Dynamics

5.5 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth

5.6 Revenue Missed: Opportunities for Motorcycle Connectivity Service Providers

5.7 Connected Motorcycle Market, Scenarios (2020-2027)

5.7.1 Connected Motorcycle Market, Most Likely Scenario

5.7.2 Connected Motorcycle Market, Optimistic Scenario

5.7.3 Connected Motorcycle Market, Pessimistic Scenario



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technological Overview

6.2.1 Digital Instrument Cluster and App Integration

6.2.2 Cellular V2X

6.2.3 Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

6.3 Porters Five Forces

6.4 Connected Motorcycle: Technology Roadmap



7 Connected Motorcycle Market, By Calling Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Emergency Call (eCall)

7.3 Breakdown Call (bCall)

7.4 Information Call (iCall)

7.5 Market Leaders



8 Connected Motorcycle Market, By Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Research Methodology

8.3 Assumptions

8.4 Driver Assistance

8.4.1 Traffic Light Violation Warning

8.4.2 In-Vehicle Signage

8.4.3 Lane Change Warning

8.4.4 Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory (GLOSA)

8.4.5 Traffic Jam Warning

8.4.5.1 Optimization of Urban Traffic Will Play a Major Role

8.5 Infotainment

8.5.1 Music Controls

8.5.2 Calls and Messages

8.5.3 Turn-By-Turn Navigation

8.5.3.1 Increasing Smartphone Integration Would Fuel the Demand for Infotainment Functions

8.6 Safety

8.6.1 Left Turn Assist

8.6.2 Motorcycle Approach Warning/Indication

8.6.3 Overtake Warning

8.6.4 Emergency Electronic Brake Light

8.6.4.1 Initiatives to Minimize Fatal Accidents Would Fuel the Demand for Safety Features

8.7 Vehicle Management & Telematics

8.7.1 Battery Status

8.7.2 Stolen Vehicle Tracking

8.7.3 Diagnostics

8.7.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Electric Motorcycles Would Fuel the Demand for Vehicle Management Solutions

8.8 Insurance

8.8.1 Introduction of Usage-Based Insurance Solutions Would Boost the Demand for Connectivity Services

8.9 Market Leaders



9 Connected Motorcycle Market, By Hardware

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research Methodology

9.3 Assumptions

9.4 Embedded

9.4.1 Demand for Advanced Safety Features Would Foster the Adoption of Embedded Modules

9.5 Tethered

9.5.1 Cost-Effective Tethered Solutions are Suitable for Budget Motorcycles

9.6 Market Leaders



10 Connected Motorcycle Market, By Communication Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Research Methodology

10.3 Assumptions

10.4 V2V

10.4.1 V2V Communication Can Help Reduce Fatal Accidents

10.5 V2I

10.5.1 V2I Communication Will Ease Traffic Flow Optimization in Congested Urban Areas

10.6 Market Leaders



11 Connected Motorcycle Market, By Network Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Research Methodology

11.3 Assumptions

11.4 Cellular V2X (C-V2X)

11.4.1 Low Cost of Cellular Communication System Would Drive Early Adoption of Connected Motorcycles

11.5 Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

11.5.1 Initiatives By Fcc and Dot in the US for DSRC Will Be Beneficial for Connected Motorcycles

11.6 Market Leaders



12 Connected Motorcycle Market, By End User

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Research Methodology

12.3 Assumptions

12.4 Private

12.4.1 Rising Demand for Driver Assistance Features for Comfortable Riding Would Propel the Market

12.5 Commercial

12.5.1 Ride Sharing Platforms Would Increase the Demand for Connectivity Services

12.6 Market Leaders



13 Connected Motorcycle Market, By Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Operational Data

13.3 Asia-Pacific

13.4 Europe

13.5 North America

13.6 Latin America

13.7 Rest of the World (RoW)



14 Recommendations

14.1 Europe Will Be the Key Market for Connected Motorcycle

14.2 Connected Features in Budget Motorcycles Can Be a Key Focus for Manufacturers

14.3 Conclusion



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Market Ranking Analysis

15.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

15.3.1 Visionary Leaders

15.3.2 Innovators

15.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

15.3.4 Emerging Companies

15.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

15.5 Business Strategy Excellence

15.6 Winners vs Losers

15.7 Competitive Scenario

15.7.1 New Product Developments

15.7.2 Collaborations

15.7.3 Partnerships/Contracts

15.7.4 Acquisition/Merger



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

16.2 Continental AG

16.3 Starcom Systems Ltd.

16.4 Vodafone

16.5 BMW Group

16.6 TE Connectivity

16.7 Panasonic Corporation

16.8 Aeris

16.9 Kpit

16.10 Autotalks Ltd.

16.11 DXC Technology

16.12 IAV

16.13 Facomsa

16.14 Other Key Players

16.14.1 Asia-Pacific

16.14.1.1 Kawasaki

16.14.1.2 Embien Technologies

16.14.2 Europe

16.14.2.1 Piaggio Group

16.14.2.2 Telefnica

16.14.2.3 Cubic Telecom

16.14.2.4 E-Novia

16.14.2.5 Triumph Motorcycles

16.14.3 North America

16.14.3.1 Harman



