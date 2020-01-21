Bioprocessing Summit Europe Returns March 24-26, 2020 in Barcelona with New Analytical and Formulation Sessions

Conference to Feature New Case Studies on Cell/Gene Therapy CMC and Manufacturing, Upstream and Downstream Processing

BARCELONA, Spain, January 21, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI) today announced the return of Bioprocessing Summit Europe --the fastest growing bioprocessing meeting on the continent—with the addition of approximately 30 new sessions on Analytical and Formulation topics.

Now in its third year, the March 24-26, 2020 conference is moving to The Crowne Plaza Barcelona–Fira Center, Barcelona, Spain, to accommodate increased registrations, which have doubled since the meeting was launched in 2018.

Altogether, more than 130 presentations for senior-level scientists and technologists from industry, government and academia will focus on Upstream Processing, Downstream Processing, Cell Therapy CMC and Manufacturing, and Gene Therapy CMC and Manufacturing, as well as innovations in Analytical/Formulation areas.

These sessions will provide solutions to the challenges of producing complex biologics while maximizing quality, risk management and cost-efficiency. Experts from such organizations as Novartis, Pfizer, National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT), Roche, Merck, Sanofi-Aventis and Bristol-Myers Squibb will share scientific data, insights and case studies on technologies and processes.

“Bioprocessing Summit Europe gives participants a rare opportunity to benchmark with their peers, and benefit from unpublished information that is inaccessible elsewhere,” said Dan Barry, Senior Conference Director, CHI.

The new Analytical and Formulation stream will include two tracks:

Analytical Characterization —Optimizing Analytical Development and Characterization, Regulatory Considerations, Novel Protein Formats, and Impurities and Host Cell Proteins (HCPs)

—Optimizing Analytical Development and Characterization, Regulatory Considerations, Novel Protein Formats, and Impurities and Host Cell Proteins (HCPs) Formulation, Stability & Aggregation—Optimizing Formulation Development, Protein Aggregation, Advances in Stability and Degradation Testing, and Analysis of Impurities, Sub-Visible and Visible Particles

Other conference highlights will include:

