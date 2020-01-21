SMi’s Pharmaceutical Microbiology in Boston - what to expect over the 2 day conference

SMi Reports: SMi’s Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference series will feature an exciting agenda and expert speaker line-up.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES , January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group are pleased to host the 3rd Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference , taking place in Boston on April 29 and 30 2020, with a post conference interactive workshop on Friday, May 1.The conference has been produced to address the unique needs of pharmaceutical microbiologists and interdisciplinary scientists involved in manufacturing. It will also provide excellent opportunities to network, interact, exchange, as well as learn from industry experts and professionals from around the world.The latest edition to the pharmaceutical microbiology conference series will feature an exciting agenda that encompasses a wide variety of issues that microbiologists work in partnership to overcome. Contamination control challenges is a major theme of this year's event, focusing on how microbiologists work together to solve highly complex problems; develop contamination control strategies and exploring rapid microbial methods; in addition to sterility assurance and risk mitigation for mycoplasma and endotoxin testing Highlights of Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast 2020:• Day 1 will open with a keynote from the chair Lynne Ensor at Parexel. Lynne’s keynote will involve Microbiological Quality considerations in Non-sterile Pharmaceutical Manufacture and Control of BCC.• Day 2 will focus on contamination control, with a Takeda spotlight session on Culturing Contamination Prevention – Building a Sustainable Microbial Control Program from the Group Up. Delegates will also be able to draw insight from Bristol-Myers Squibb on an End-to-End Contamination Risk Assessment for Autologous Cell Therapy by Rebecca Jordan, QC Microbiology, Sr. Specialist.• There will be a post-conference interactive workshop on The Use of Recombinant Chromogenic Assays as Alternate Methods for the Bacterial Endotoxins Test (BET), led by Associates of Cape Cod.The event brochure has been updated – download online to see the full agenda and speaker line-up: www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/pr3 For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukPharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast 2020Conference: April 29th – 30th, 2020Workshop: May 1st, 2020Sheraton Boston Hotel, Boston, USA--- ENDS –About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



