Latin America Animation, VFX & Video Games Market: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities (2020-2025)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin American Animation, VFX & Video Games: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities (2020-25)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Latin American Animation, VFX and Video Games industry has the potential to emerge as an engine of growth for the continent.



The industry is in a phase where we are seeing the emergence of several African animation companies and animators working on attractive stories and content leveraging the continent's large potential for stories.

Several animation studios in Latin America release their content through online channels such as YouTube, which is attracting millions of subscribers both from the continent as well as worldwide. Studios are making new inroads by launching original locally produced content on Netflix. Several local content productions have been nominated for several global awards including the Oscars.



There are dozens of globally renowned animation studios as well as several hundreds of small and medium-sized studios producing content tailored to local tastes. Supply of animation talent, which has historically been limited, is emerging with support and intervention of several governments and industry initiatives to develop and support the animation through university courses and vocational training courses which provide theoretical and practical hands-on learning on Animation, VFX and Video Games.

Several countries in Latin America have initiated policies to support closer participation between government, industry, and academia to catalyse the industry growth. However several countries in the region need support in the form of training, funding, tax incentives, market reach, access to hardware and software, legal support to protect the content IP. access to global distribution and collaboration networks etc.

Brazil has been a leader in the region and is the largest producer of animated works. This has been driven by the availability of state funding, the supply of quality local animation talent and the preference of local audiences for Brazilian animated content.

Countries such as Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru are emerging as the leaders through content productions as well as collaborations. This includes content for movies, television, games, augmented reality, virtual reality, advertising, web designs and industrial applications such as architecture, engineering, industrial design, healthcare, education, medicine, and the motor industry.



The demand for animation, VFX and video gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low-cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially.

The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest-growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more of animation, VFX and games production taking place in a globally distributed mode. Production work is becoming global with countries as well as regions offering tax incentives, subsidies, financial support, regional low labor costs etc. and companies are cutting costs by setting up facilities in such regions.

Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as cloud-based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering.



Emerging Trends in the Animation, VFX & Video Games Industry:

The combination of live-action and animation will alter the form, as well as the content, of film animation.

Animation is no longer a profession limited to animators with increasing participation from computer professionals, programmers, technicians etc.

The evolution of visual effects (VFX), augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies is dramatically changing both the creation and consumption of films, videos, games, and more.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality adoption will drive the demand for animation content.

Production work is moving around the world - tax incentives, regional low labor costs, and subsidies put pressure on existing companies to reduce costs and set up facilities in tax-advantaged or low-cost regions.

Media consumption habits are changing rapidly, windows for film releases are narrowing, and follow-on markets are shifting from television, cable, DVD, and rentals to streaming and digital downloads.

The international film market in several emerging markets is growing quickly and creating new opportunities. Regulations in several countries limit imported animation content without a certain amount of local participation and studios are collaborating with local partners to produce content.

Although 2D animation will survive, it will be largely in the form of hybrid 2D/3D animation. As well as reducing costs, using CGI for backgrounds allows for a more dynamic camera. The training offered to animators is biased in favor of CGI and so artists with traditional 2D skills are becoming harder to find.

The changing viewing habits favour short productions as a form of entertainment. The viewing habits generally favor short-form content that can be turned out quickly and cheaply.

Merchandise is already a major form of revenue generation for animated films and in the future it could form a much larger share of revenues.

Artificial Intelligence, machine learning & deep learning are being leveraged to drive hyperpersonalisation for video games.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based techniques are being used for in-game analytics, customer acquisition, retention, cross-sell, churn, classify player behavior etc.

Micro-segmentation of fans is emerging as eSports leagues and the tournament is consolidating various genres, platforms and viewing experiences by careful customer segmentation, targeting and positioning.

In video games, predictive analytics can be used to forecast when a player will stop playing, if a player will convert from a non-paying to a paying user, what types of items players will purchase, classify player behavior, etc.

Cloud Gaming services which are growing at an exponential pace would need the right pricing model to both drive adoption and generate sufficient returns for platforms and publishers.

The availability of low-cost micro-payment systems is allowing users to pay for access or download small quantities of digital content and is the key for the online games market to grow.

Key Topics Covered



Global Animation & VFX Industry

History and Evolution

Industry Differentiators

Industry Characteristics

Competitive Landscape Of Animation Studios

Global Animation & VFX Market Size & Opportunity

Market segmentation of Animation, VFX and Video Games

Global Animation Studios: Distribution and Capabilities

Animation & VFX Market Segments

Market Segmentation

Market Opportunity for Computer Generated Imagery (CGI)

Visual Effects (VFX)

Stop Motion Animation

Motion Capture

3D Animation Movies

Emerging Trends & Future of Animation & VFX

Key predictions for the future

Global & Latin American Television Animation Content Demand

Global Television Animation Content demand

Latin America Television Animation Content demand

Animation & VFX Content Creation

Content Creation Workflow in 2D Animation

Content Creation Lead Time Calculation in 2D Animation

Digital processing in 2D Animation

Content Creation Workflow in 3D Animation

Timeline of a 3D production workflow

Animation Production Management

Cloud Computing in Animation & VFX Workflow

Audience Dynamics

Marketing Strategies for Animation Studios

Strategies for Successful Animation Films

Economics of Animation & VFX

Revenue break-up across distribution channels

Marketing to Exhibition of Animation Content

Economics of Animation Copyrights

Guidelines for Setting up an Animation Studio

Investments Needed for Setting up an Animation Studio

Specialized Hardware and Software Investments

Leveraging Cloud Computing for Competitive Advantage

Managing an Animation & Video Games Studio

Key Issues of Concern

Formulating the long-term Strategy

Global Video Games Industry

Key Trends in the Global Video Games Industry

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Video Games Industry

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & Deep Learning driven HyperPersonalisation For Video Games

Video Games Market Segments

Global Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Cloud Gaming Market & Opportunities

Latin America Animation, VFX & Video Games

Argentina Animation, VFX & Video Games

Brazil Animation, VFX & Video Games

Mexico Animation, VFX & Video Games

Colombia Animation, VFX & Video Games

Chile Animation, VFX & Video Games

Costa Rica Animation, VFX & Video Games

Companies Mentioned



1 Simple Idea

100 Stones Interactive

2/4 Producciones

20th Century Fox

20th Century Fox Animation

2dlab

2dnutz

2veinte

3 La Vuelta Stop Motion

37 Interactive

3d Produes

3d Studio Mexico

3dados Media

3dar

3Dimension

3dmx

44 Toons

44toons

4JA Games

4K Media

4taken Entertainment

5 Minutes

6 Waves

99Games

9You

A3 Estudio

A365 Studios

Aardman Animation

ABIGAMES PTE. LTD

Abrepalermo

Abstract Digital Works

Abstract Tinker

ACE Team

Acriar Pulo Do Gato Animao

Activision

Activision Blizzard

Activision Publishing, Inc.

Adamo 3D

Aeria

AFDA

After Sky Studios

Aiupa Brasil Produes

Alcance Digital Production and Training Center

Aldeia Produes

Aleph Media

Alfalfa Estudio

Alfiostudio

ALMMA Abogados

Alopra Estudio

Altair Films

Amazing Graphics

Amblin

Amnesia Games

Anaya Produes Culturais

Angel Azul

Anima Estudios

nima Estudios

Anima Films & Pyroect

Animac

Animacion 2D Studio

Animact!

Animaedro, Estudio De Animacin

Animagine Studio

Animaking

Animal Logic

Animalab

Animarte

Animassauro Creative Content

Animation Machine

Animatitlan

Animatropo

Animex 2D

AnimMate

Animuz

Anteros-Arte Digital

Antdoto

AOne Games

Apaya

Apes in Space

Apirio Estdio Criativo

Apple

Applifier

Arch Vision

Archeidos

Arcum

Arcus Animation Studios

Arkadium

Arkane

Art In Motion

Artan Animation

Artech

Artix

Aska Animation Studio

Astrolab Motion

Astrum

Atari

Atari, Inc.

Atiempo

Atlantis Creative Studios

Atlus

Atmosphera Design

Atomic Cartoons

Atomic Visual Effects

Atotonilco Estudio

Atum Studio

Audio Visual Sistems

Audiovisuales de Valdes

Aureo Studio

Autobtika

Autodesk

AVA Animation & Visual Arts

Avalanche

Ave Mercuri

AWAFI

Azul Estudios

Azur Interactive Games

Babel

Babil Games

Bcteria Filmes

Baklight Imaging

Balam Imagen

Bandai Namco

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Bandidoguapo

Banzai Films

Banzai Studio

Barraca Post

Barracudas Animacin

Barro Studio

Basa Estudio

Basilisco Produes

Basta Estudio

Battle Mango

BBC Worldwide

Beach Bum Ltd

Behaviour

Bekhoteam

Believe

Belli Studio Produes

Bellolandia

Bestiapeluda Visual Studio

Bethesda

Bethesda Softworks

Big Ant

Big Bear Animation

Big Fish

Big Fish Games

Big Huge Games

Big Idea Productions, Inc.

Big Jack Studios

BigWorld

Birdo

Bitr Studio

Bits Filmes

Bitt Animation & Visual Effects

Biwis eMotions

Bixel Studio

Blablabla Studios

Black Mambo

Blackginger

Bleed Vfx

Blirp Studio

Blitz

Blizzard

Blizzard Entertainment

Blue Sky Studios

Bluehole

BlueHouse

BlueSky Studios

Blurr Productions

Bombillo Amarillo

Bones

Bonfire

Bonker Head Studio

Boston Media House

Boulevard Filmes

Boutique Filmes

Boxel Animation Studio

BRB Internacional

Brinca Taller De Animacin

Bromelia Produoes

Bromlia Produoes

Buba Filmes

Buda

Bugbox

Bungie

Buriti Filmes

BV

Cabala

Cabong Studios

Cabraful Produes Cultural

Cafund Estdio Creativo

Cairo Cartoon

Cali Marta

Camel Games, Inc

Can Can Club

Caner Kara

Cangrejo Ideas

Canica Azul

Caolha Filmes

and over 1,000 more!



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n633as

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.