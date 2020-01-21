Military Space Situational Awareness 2020 to explore how we track and manage assets and debris mitigation

Military Space Situational Awareness 2020

SMi Group Reports: Military Space Situational Awareness will feature 7 presentations dedicated to space debris

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taking place in London on the 29th and 30th April 2020, Military Space Situational Awareness is the leading conference in Europe dedicated to space surveillance. The event will bring together key stakeholders across military, government and industry to explore ways to build a collaborative approach to space management and Space Situational Awareness (SSA).This year, the conference aims to explore the growing emphasis on how we track and manage assets and debris mitigation efforts to protect the domain for future. The two-day event features 7 presentations dedicated to space debris:1. UKSA lines of effort Within SSAMs Emily Mills, Domestic Space Surveillance and Tracking Lead, UK Space Agency2. Fraunhofer FHR’s contribution to German SSAMr Youngkyu Kim, Spokesman of the Business Unit Space, Fraunhofer Institute3. Enhancing Space Security Through effective SSAProfesssor Serge Plattard, Deputy Director, Space Domain, University College London4. CREAM – ESA’s proposal for collision Risk avoidance and MitigationMr Tim Flohrer, Space Debris Analyst, Co-Lead Space Surveillance and Tracking Segment, Space Situational Awareness Programme, ESA*5. Italian SST and STM lines of effortLieutenant Colonel Walter Villadei, Chief, SSA and SST, Italian Air Force6. The EU’s SST Consortium FrameworkMr Pascal Faucher, Chair, SST, CNES7. Protecting Space Infrastructure Through effective SSTAmbassador Sorin Ducaru, Director, European Union Satellite CentreNot only this, the conference will feature industry insight on SST from Gold Sponsor, Exoanalytic Solutions. Exoanalytic Solutions is the world’s leading provider of high-altitude space situational awareness (SSA) data products and services. With a network of over 300 telescopes, ExoAnalytic Solutions produces vast amounts of high-quality, real-time correlated observations of man-made satellites and debris.The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available on the event website at http://www.military-space.com/einPR3 For sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.For delegate queries, contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6054.29-30 April 2020, London, UKGold Sponsor: ExoAnalytic SolutionsSponsors: L3Harris, Numerica Corporation, PlaneWave Instruments--END--About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



