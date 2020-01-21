Investigations uncover Isabel dos Santos' artful businesses

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 21 - Angolan jurist Albano Pedro said on Monday that the disclosure of "Luanda Leaks" will allow the Angolan state to have a clear dimension of the extent of the businesses of the former Angolan President?s daughter, the entrepreneur Isabel dos Santos, on an international scale.,

“Luanda Leaks” is a set of investigations related to the business activity of Isabel dos Santos, who has more than 400 companies and subsidiaries in 41 countries, including Malta, Mauritius and Hong Kong.

Speaking to ANGOP, regarding the disclosure of the first results of the investigations carried out by an International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), in which 36 international media outlets participated, the lawyer underlined that Angola is only interested in recovering the amount due from the businesswoman.

“So far, the state sees the businesswoman only as a debtor, which is why she has not yet questioned the legality of her businesses”, he stressed, in a reference to a debt of just over USD 1.1 billion that Isabel dos Santos has towards the Angolan State.

The amount is a result of several businesses between state companies and Isabel dos Santos and her husband Sindika Dokolo, as well as Mário Filipe Moreira Leite da Silva, current CEO of BFA bank.

Among other aspects, the ICIJ investigation reveals that while the daughter of the previous president was C.E.O of the public oil company Sonangol, she defrauded the Angolan state of about US $ 115 million.

