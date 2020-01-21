The Middle East and Africa Construction Industry is Poised to Record a CAGR of 6.9% to reach US$ 565.6 billion by 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2014 - 2023) by Value and Volume across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Infrastructure Construction, - Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The African construction industry is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.9%, over the forecast period. The construction industry is becoming a key driver for African economies, accounting for 10-15% of GDP. Development in the region is attracting investment from all over the globe, which is further creating opportunities and boosting workforce in the construction of residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings. There is also increased focus on prefabricated construction and sustainability.



The construction industry in Morocco is likely to grow in line with the country's economic expansion. Whereas, Morocco's construction industry is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.0%, over the forecast period.



Infrastructure construction in West African countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, and Ivory Coast also shows steady acceleration during the forecast period. The push comes in line with the government plans that aim to revitalise the economy. Construction industry in these countries are expected to record CAGR of over 8.5% during 2019-2023, According to this research.



Of the US$ 120 billion investment in infrastructure spending across 92 projects, Nigeria gets a share of 61% and that which accounts to nearly US$ 73 billion, second only to South Africa.



According to this research, the Middle Eastern & African construction industry is expected to record a CAGR of 6.9% to reach US$ 565.6 billion by 2023. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2014-2018. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be US$ 143.8 billion in 2018, posting a CAGR of 2.0% during review period.



This report provides data and trend analyses on middle eastern and african construction industry, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 1,500+ charts and 1,200+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.



