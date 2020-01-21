The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market share in 2018

China occupies the largest share, in terms of the consumption and production capacity of graphite electrodes in the global scenario. China has produced nearly 520 thousand metric ton of graphite electrode, nearly 62% of which was utilized for domestic consumption purposes.

The production and demand for graphite electrodes in China witnessed a stable growth till 2015.



The production of graphite electrodes witnessed a dip in 2015, due to the closure of nearly 140 million metric ton capacity of induction arc furnaces and mini blast furnaces, as a result of the government regulations on high polluting industries conceived to tackle the issue of environmental concerns.



The growing production of motor vehicles, along with the expanding residential construction industry, is expected to support the domestic demand for non-ferrous alloys, and iron and steel, which is a positive factor for the growth of the graphite electrode demand in the coming years. The current production capacity of UHP graphite electrodes in China is around 50 thousand metric ton per year. The demand for UHP electrodes in China is also expected to witness a significant growth in the long-term, and an additional capacity of over 50 thousand metric ton of UHP graphite electrodes is anticipated to be witnessed by the later phases of the forecast period.



The graphite electrode market is consolidated in nature. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. Key players in the graphite electrode market include ENERGOPROM Group, Fangda Carbon New Material Technology Co. Ltd, GrafTech International, Graphite India Limited, HEG Limited, Jilin Carbon Co. Ltd, Kaifeng Carbon Co. Ltd, and Nantong Yangzi Carbon Co. Ltd, among others.



