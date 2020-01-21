The global market for food emulsifiers is projected to register an estimated CAGR of 5.8%, during 2018-2023

(the forecast period). The demand for natural emulsifiers offers huge potential in the emulsifier market, for example beeswax, lanolin, lecithin, and saponin. Notably, the important parameter is that the system attains natural certification from a renowned body, such as Ecocert.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Emulsifier Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778163/?utm_source=GNW





The Expanding Processed Food Market Boosts Market Growth



A rapidly growing population and greater levels of urbanization, globally, have boosted demand for processed food products, thus, driving the demand for food ingredients. In Asian countries, like India and China, with greater disposable incomes and busy lifestyles, demand for packaged, processed, and ready-to-eat food is increasing. Food emulsifier manufacturers are catering to increased demand from food manufacturers, for preserving the freshness, safety, taste, appearance, and texture of processed foods. All food emulsifiers are required to be approved by appropriate authorities and organizations, to ensure strict limits on added amount and types of emulsifiers in processed foods.



The requirement for clean labels, is proving to be a major cost factor for food emulsifier manufacturers, in terms of raw material sourcing and production process, thus becoming a major restraint in the industry.



Varied Applications of Emulsifiers in the Bakery & Confectionery Segment



By product type, major food manufacturers use lecithin, as it is considered to be non-toxic to humans, and it easily enhances the color, flavor, texture, and shelf life of products.



Emulsifiers have wide range of application in the dairy and bakery & confectionary industries. The demand for natural and nutraceutical products, further drives the use of emulsifiers in varied food applications.



Europe Leading the Front



The European food emulsifier market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. However, the developing markets of Asia-Pacific, most importantly India and China, account for a high growth rate of 6.81%, because of the increasing population and changing food habits. New and innovative techniques are being implemented in the African emulsifier market, and huge amount is being spent on R&D in the sector, for the same.



Competitive Landscape:

Some of the prominent key players in the food emulsifier market include Cargill, ADM, Palsgaard, Kerry Group, Ingredion, Lonza Group, amongst others. Companies to improve their technology process, which widen their product line, adopted acquisition and distribution networks, while addressing the complexities in the global food supply chain.



Companies, like Kerry, have strong dedication toward sustainability, and are thus, sourcing raw material from suppliers, who share these values. Kerry’s global emulsifier manufacturing footprint propositions the largest selection of non-PHO and non-GMO emulsifiers, as well as many non-GM non-palm offerings, for those customers who do not opt for soy or palm products.



Reasons to Purchase this Report

- Analyzing outlook of the market, with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

- Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors that impel the present market scenario, along with growth opportunities in the market in the years to come

- Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research, incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

- Regional and country-level analysis, integrating the demand and supply forces that influence the growth of the market

- Competitive landscape, involving the market share of major players, along with key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

- Comprehensive company profiles covering product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by major market players

- 3 months analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel)



Customization of the Report

- Value chain analysis

- Consumer behavior analysis in country level

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778163/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.