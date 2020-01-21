Wide adoption of cloud computing and data storage solutions for C2, increased use of AI, among others, are expected to fuel the growth of the command and control systems market across the globe.

The global command and control systems market size is projected to grow from USD 33.0 billion in 2019 to USD 43.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2025. Some of the factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the command and control systems industry are modernizing existing military infrastructure, the need for situational awareness to drive operations, and increased use of battle management systems, among others. However, the high cost for the development and maintenance of command and control systems and subsystems are restraining the market growth.



The new installation segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising demand for fully command and control systems.

Based on the installation type, the new installation segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the addition of new troops, vehicles, aircraft, ships, among others.The new installation of command and control systems, especially in the airborne platform, is driving the market.



For example, in December 2019, the Australian Department of Defense (DoD) awarded Boeing Defence Australia a contract worth USD 119 million for the development of an air battlespace management capability system for the Royal Australian Air Force Base. Additionally, new command and control systems for dismounted soldiers are also driving the command and control systems market.



The software segment is expected to lead the command and control systems industry in 2019.

Based on the solution, the software segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the command and control systems market in 2019.Software development for Physical Security Information Management (PSIM), signaling & traffic management, infrastructure safety & security management, and military situational awareness are driving the market for command and control systems.



Additionally, the development of cloud-based software platforms for advanced command and control is also driving the market.Cloud-based applications allow command centers to download and upload volumes of data at a high-speed.



Cloud computing enables quick analysis of the data to gain insights.



The commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the application, the commercial segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The use of command and control systems for ensuring the safety of industrial facilities, transportation and critical infrastructure are some of the main drivers for the command and control systems market.



Additionally, the development of smart cities is also fueling the growth of this market. The rise in global air traffic has also contributed to the increase in the number of command and control systems for transportation.



North America is estimated to account for the majority of the global command and control systems market share in 2019.

North America is expected to lead the command and control systems market in 2019.The market in the region is highly competitive, owing to the presence of a large number of system integrators, software developers, Original Component Manufacturers (OCMs) such as Raytheon Company (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), L3Harris (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and Collins Aerospace (US), among others.



Increase in investment into space-based command and control, cloud-based command and control, use of artificial intelligence and modernization of dismounted soldiers to include rugged smart-wear technology, among others, are major factors contributing to the growth of the command and control systems market in North America during the forecast period.



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants in the command and control systems market is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%; Tier 2–45%; and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation: C Level Executives–35%; Directors–25%; and Others–40%

• By Region: North America–45%; Europe–20%; Asia Pacific–30%; and Middle East & Africa, and South America–5%



Major players operating in the command and control systems market are Raytheon Company (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), The Boeing Company (US), L3Harris (US), Saab AB (Sweden), and Thales Group (France), among others.



Research Coverage

The study covers the command and control systems market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on application, platform, solution, installation type, installation base, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall command and control systems market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region wise information about the applications, wherein command and control systems are used.



This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.

