Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market to Reach USD 2.74 Billion by 2026; Rising Prevalence of Surgical Site Infections to Boost Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Research Report are Medela AG, KCI Licensing, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, ConvaTec Inc., PAUL HARTMANN Asia-Pacific Ltd., Cardinal Health, Talley Group Ltd., Mölnlycke Health Care AB. and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market size is projected to reach USD 2.74 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. However, it stood at USD 1.85 billion in 2018. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent study, titled, “Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Conventional NPWT, and Single-use NPWT), By Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns & Trauma, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” As per the study, there is an increasing incidence of surgical site infections and chronic wounds amongst the masses worldwide. Thus, such factors would affect the market positively in the coming years.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-npwt-devices-market-101243





Highlights of the Report

Highly accurate predictions on the upcoming changes in consumer behavior and NPWT market trends.

Precise presentation of the market size in terms of value.

Elaborate description of the competitive landscape, including new product launches, clinical trials, investment, contracts, strategic collaborations, agreements, and acquisitions.

Comparative analysis based on market players’ business strategies.

Increasing Cases of Diabetic Foot Ulcer to Drive Growth

Nowadays, there exists a large patient pool across the world that are affected by chronic diseases, such as diabetes. Such conditions are further giving rise to diabetic foot ulcers. As per a published report by NHS, for instance, approximately 4.5 million people were affected by diabetes in the U.K. in 2017. Also, around 10.0% of that diabetic population developed foot ulcer at some point in their lives. Additionally, as the geriatric population is rising, the cases of various conditions and diseases is also upsurging. It is, in turn, causing reduced mobility amongst the affected populaces. These would contribute to the vacuum assisted closure devices market growth during the forecast period.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-npwt-devices-market-101243





North America to Grow Significantly Stoked by High Treatment Cost

In terms of region, the market is grouped into the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Out of these, North America had acquired USD 738.1 million NPWT market revenue in 2018 and is expected to expand steadily in the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the high treatment cost and rising incidence of chronic wounds in the U.S. Europe would showcase a slow growth owing to the inadequate reimbursement policies in countries, namely, Italy, Spain, and France.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow significantly by exhibiting a high CAGR. It is likely to occur because of the rising patient pool affected by chronic wounds, as well as an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America would show a moderate CAGR on account of the unavailability of favorable reimbursement policies and expensive nature of treatments.

3M Acquires Acelity While ConvaTec Receives Clearance from FDA

The market houses several organizations of all sizes. They are at present, focusing on mergers and acquisitions, as well as bagging FDA approvals to gain maximum negative pressure wound therapy market share and strengthen their positions. Below are two of the key industry developments:

October 2019 : 3M, a multinational conglomerate corporation based in the U.S., announced that it has completed the acquisition of Acelity, a privately held medical device company. 3M also acquired the latter’s KCI subsidiaries worth USD 6.7 billion. This acquisition would aid the former in enhancing its presence in surgical and advanced wound care.

: 3M, a multinational conglomerate corporation based in the U.S., announced that it has completed the acquisition of Acelity, a privately held medical device company. 3M also acquired the latter’s KCI subsidiaries worth USD 6.7 billion. This acquisition would aid the former in enhancing its presence in surgical and advanced wound care. October 2018: ConvaTec Group plc, an international medical products and technologies company, headquartered in the U.K., declared that it received FDA approval for Avelle NPWT system. It aids ConvaTec in entering the competitive U.S. NPWT market. Avelle can be used on a range of moderately-exuding to low wound types, consisting of surgically closed incisions, skin grafts, dehisced and sub-acute, traumatic, acute, and chronic wounds.

List of the most renowned companies operating in the negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market. They are as follows:

Medela AG

KCI Licensing, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

ConvaTec Inc.

PAUL HARTMANN Asia-Pacific Ltd.

Cardinal Health

Talley Group Ltd.

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Other key market players



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-npwt-devices-market-101243





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Diabetic Foot Ulcers, for Key Country/ Regions, 2018 Technological Advancements in NPWT, by Key Players Detail Product Mapping, for Key Players Pricing Analysis, by Key Players in Key Countries/Regions Key Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions

Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type Conventional NPWT Single-use NPWT Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Burns & Trauma Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Homecare Settings Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!





Request for Customization https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-npwt-devices-market-101243



Have a Look at Related Reports:

Advanced Wound Care Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product (Advanced Wound Dressings, Wound Care Devices & Active Wound Care), By Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, Others), By End User, and Regional Forecast 2018-2025



Active Wound Care Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Biological Skin Equivalents, Growth Factors, Biological Dressings, Others), By Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Lower Limb Ulcers), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025



Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Instruments Reagents & Consumables), By Application (Infectious Disease, Blood Screening, Histology & Oncology), By Technique (Hospitals Amplification, Hybridization & Sequencing Techniques), End User (Hospitals, Clinical & Pathology Labs), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025



Dialyzer Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Flux Type (High-flux, Low-Flux), By Usage Type (Disposable, Reusable), By End User (Dialysis Centers and Hospitals, Home Healthcare), and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026



Orthobiologics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Viscosupplements, Bone Growth Stimulators, Demineralized Bone Matrix, Synthetic Bone Substitutes, Stem Cells, Allografts), By Application (Spinal Fusion, Maxillofacial & Dental, Soft Tissue Repair, Reconstructive & Fracture Surgery), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Speciality Clinics), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



Wound Care Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy (ESWT)), Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds), End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings) and Regional Forecast, 2018 - 2025



Advanced Wound Dressings Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Alginate Dressings, Hydrogel Dressings, Film Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Antimicrobial Dressings, Foam Dressings), By Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds), By End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025



Immunodiagnostics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Instruments, Reagents & Consumables), By Application (Oncology & Endocrinology, Hepatitis & Retrovirus, Cardiac Markers, Infectious Diseases), By End user (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Physician’s Offices), By End-user(Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026



Contraceptive Pills Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Combination Pills and Progestin-only Pills), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channel, Public Channel & NGO, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Cardiovascular Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Type (Antihypertensive, Antihyperlipidemic, Anticoagulants, Antiplatelet Drugs, Others), By Disease Indication (Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia, Coronary Artery Disease, Arrhythmia, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 -2026

Plasma Fractionation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Albumin, Immunoglobulin (Intravenous Immunoglobulin and Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin), Coagulation Factors, Protease Inhibitors and Others), By Application (Immunology & Neurology, Hematology, Critical Care, Pulmonology and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics,) and Geography Forecast, 2019-2026

Hepatitis C Drug Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (NS5A Inhibitor (Protease Inhibitors), Fixed-dose Combination, Others), By Disease Type (Acute Hepatitis C, Chronic Hepatitis C), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-npwt-market-9517





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.