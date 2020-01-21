HepaRegeniX GmbH Secures Series B Financing in Excess of €11 Mio. to Advance First Drug Candidate to the Clinic

Preclinical data demonstrate efficacy of MKK4 inhibitors in liver regeneration and experimental acute and chronic liver disease models

TUBINGEN, Germany, January 21, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- HepaRegeniX GmbH, a preclinical stage company developing a novel therapy for the treatment of acute and chronic liver diseases today announced the closing of its Series B financing round in excess of €11 Mio. with contribution from all its existing investors namely Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund GmbH (BIVF), Novo Holdings A/S, the High-Tech Gruenderfonds, Coparion and Ascenion.

The proceeds will be used to advance the first MKK4 inhibitor for treatment of acute and chronic liver diseases to the clinics later in 2020. MKK4 (Mitogen-Activated Protein (MAP) Kinase 4) is a key regulator of liver regeneration and suppression of MKK4 unlocks the regenerative capacity of hepatocytes even in severely diseased livers. Over the last 2,5 years, HepaRegeniX focused on discovery of new and proprietary MKK4 inhibitors which led to the identification of several preclinical drug candidates. Results from experimental, clinically relevant disease models further validated the concept that MKK4-inhibition improves the regeneration capacity of hepatocytes in affected organs and provided strong evidence for successful clinical development.

“This is an exciting phase for HepaRegeniX to soon advance our first compound into the clinic based on compelling preclinical data for our proprietary MKK4 inhibitor” commented Dr. Michael Lutz, CEO of HepaRegeniX. “In this regard, we are very proud to have been able to secure this Series B financing round from our current investor base within a very short time period”.

Prof. Dr. Johannes Zanzinger from BIVF, concluded on behalf of all investors, "HepaRegeniX with its unique therapeutic concept around acute and chronic liver diseases represents a company with significant potential. This Series B round together with the recent appointment of Michael Lutz as CEO will substantially help to clinically validate the underlying concept and deliver novel and proprietary orally available small molecule kinase inhibitors with significant potential in the field of liver regeneration".

About HepaRegeniX GmbH Since its inception in 2017, HepaRegeniX has successfully discovered and developed several preclinical drug candidates for the treatment of acute and chronic liver diseases based on a novel proprietary molecular target Mitogen-Activated Protein (MAP) Kinase 4. MKK4 is a key regulator of liver regeneration and suppression of MKK4 unlocks the regenerative capacity of hepatocytes even in severely diseased livers. This new and unique therapeutic concept for the treatment of liver diseases was discovered by Prof. Lars Zender and his research group at the University Hospital Tubingen, Germany. Investors in HepaRegeniX include the Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund (BIVF), Novo Holdings A/S, Coparion, High-Tech Gruenderfonds and Ascenion GmbH.

Contact

HepaRegeniX GmbH Dr Michael Lutz Chief Executive Officer +49 7071 639 6731 m.lutz@heparegenix.com

Keywords: Liver Regeneration; Liver Diseases; Hepatocytes; Investments; Drug Evaluation, Preclinical

Published by B3C newswire and shared through Newronic®



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.