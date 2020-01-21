Nepal Been Promoted As A Destination Of A Lifetime In Vienna

Local travel Agency in Nepal, Yakky Tours Private Limited

KATHMANDU, KATHMANDU, NEPAL, January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) alongside five travel organizations from Nepal participated in four days fair Ferien Messe Wien 2020 at Messe Wien Exhibition and Congress Center, Vienna, Austria. In excess of 800 exhibitors, including the national travel industry associations and travel exchange organizations from around the globe took part in this event.Numerous guests and local tour operators visited Nepal stall and had energetically raised inquiries about air availability in Nepal, getting visas, best season to visit, trekking in Nepal among others. NTB authorities at the stall dispersed direct data about the Nepal travel industry attractions and activities that are being offered to the travelers. The authorities attempted to fulfill the guests by responding to their inquiries. Endeavors were additionally centered around featuring Visit Nepal Year 2020 with the slogan of "Lifetime Experiences".The local travel agencies of Nepal had many travel offerings of Nepal, particularly Nepal trekking packages. They had the option to catch the open door by setting up their business contacts. Numerous guests were discovered intrigued to visit Nepal in up and coming season.Ambassador at the Embassy of Nepal in Vienna Mr. Prakash Kumar Suvedi visited the Nepal stall on the first and third day of the reasonable. His presence in the stall assisted with boosting certainty among the guests at Nepal stall. NTB was represented by Manager Mr. Khadga Bikram Shah, Officer Mr. Saroj Maharjan.Europe is a significant tourist generating market for Nepal. In 2019, Nepal received 4,862 Austrian sightseers. In view of past perceptions, Austrian visitors to Nepal are hard adventurers, mountain climbers and leisure travelers, generally keen on mountaineering, trekking, adventure activities, heritage tours and cultural tours.The event made a perfect stage to contact Austrian market, particularly the potential explorers and administrators with crisp correspondence and updates of Nepal.



