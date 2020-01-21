Global Dishwashers Market by Application - Commercial And Residential Analysis By TBRC

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com adds Dishwashers Global Market Report 2020 to its database, report segmented by product type into freestanding & built-in

The global dishwashers market was worth $ 2.37 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a rate of about 2% and reach $2.55 billion by 2023.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dishwashers market is expected to grow at a rate of about 2% and reach $2.55 billion by 2023. The increase in working population with less time for household chores is expected to increase the demand for dishwasher appliance market. However, stainless steel is a major raw material used in dishwashers manufacturing. As the cost of steel increases, simultaneously does the production cost of dishwashers. The fluctuation in raw material prices is expected to restrain the dishwashers market.

The dishwashers market consists of sales of electric dishwashers. Dishwashers are household electric appliances used to clean utensils.

The global dishwashers market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The dishwashers market is segmented into freestanding and built-in.

By Geography - The global dishwashers is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Dishwashers Market

Household appliance manufacturers are integrating their products with IoT technology to make customers’ lives comfortable and convenient. Internet of Things technology is the interconnectivity of physical objects and devices that are integrated with sensors and software, allowing them to exchange and collect data.

Potential Opportunities In The Dishwashers Market

With increasing urban population, strong economic growth, and rising disposable income in emerging markets, the scope and potential for the global dishwashers market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Electrolux AB, LG Electronics, Whirlpool, Robert Bosch, AGA Rangemaster, Asko Appliances Dacor, Fagor America, Haier Group Corporation, Hoover Candy Group, and Miele.

Global Dishwashers Industry Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dishwashers market overviews, analyzes and forecasts dishwashers market size and growth for the global dishwashers market, dishwashers market share, dishwashers market players, dishwashers market size, dishwashers market segments and geographies, dishwashers market trends, dishwashers market drivers and dishwashers market restraints, dishwashers market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The dishwashers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

