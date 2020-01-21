Global Cement Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Cement– Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database.

Description:

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered:-

LafargeHolcim

Anhui Conch Cement

Dalmia Bharat

Italcementi

Taiwan Cement

Lucky Cement

Taiheiyo Cement

Cemex

China Tianrui Group Cement

CNBM

Heidelberg Cement

UltraTech Cement

China Resources Cement Holdings

Major Types Covered

Portland cement

Cement clinkers

wQhite Portland cement

Aluminous cement

Hydraulic cement

Major Applications Covered

Residential

Non-residential

Infrastructure

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Content: -

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 LafargeHolcim

8.1.1 LafargeHolcim Profile

8.1.2 LafargeHolcim Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 LafargeHolcim Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 LafargeHolcim Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Anhui Conch Cement

8.2.1 Anhui Conch Cement Profile

8.2.2 Anhui Conch Cement Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Anhui Conch Cement Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Anhui Conch Cement Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Dalmia Bharat

8.3.1 Dalmia Bharat Profile

8.3.2 Dalmia Bharat Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Dalmia Bharat Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Dalmia Bharat Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Italcementi

8.4.1 Italcementi Profile

8.4.2 Italcementi Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Italcementi Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Italcementi Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Taiwan Cement

8.5.1 Taiwan Cement Profile

8.5.2 Taiwan Cement Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Taiwan Cement Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Taiwan Cement Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Lucky Cement

8.6.1 Lucky Cement Profile

8.6.2 Lucky Cement Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Lucky Cement Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Lucky Cement Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Taiheiyo Cement

8.7.1 Taiheiyo Cement Profile

8.7.2 Taiheiyo Cement Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Taiheiyo Cement Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Taiheiyo Cement Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Cemex

8.8.1 Cemex Profile

8.8.2 Cemex Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Cemex Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Cemex Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 China Tianrui Group Cement

8.9.1 China Tianrui Group Cement Profile

8.9.2 China Tianrui Group Cement Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 China Tianrui Group Cement Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 China Tianrui Group Cement Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 CNBM

8.11 Heidelberg Cement

8.12 UltraTech Cement

8.13 China Resources Cement Holdings



