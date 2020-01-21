Global Starter Culture Market is Expected to Reach USD 1,355.14 Million by 2026 : Fior Markets

Starter Culture Market by Microorganism (Bacteria, Yeasts, Molds), Application, Form, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Starter Culture market is expected to grow from USD 913.74 Million in 2018 to USD 1,355.14 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period 2019-2026, according to the new report published by Fior Markets. Technological advancements such as genetically modified starter culture is a major factor expected to fuel the growth of the global starter culture market over the forecast period. The key companies involved in the starter culture market are continuously investing in new technologies to produce starter cultures in order to increase efficiency and reduce the time needed. Because of its advantages, non-alcoholic beverage producers are drawn towards starter culture, so they are concentrating on entering and investing in this market which will boost the growth of the starter culture market in the coming years.

Starter cultures are an essential component of almost all fermented foods produced commercially. Simply defined, starter cultures consist of microorganisms that are directly inoculated into food materials to produce desired and predictable changes in the finished product. Starter cultures are mixed with milk at specific temperatures. They help in the process of fermentation and increase the chemical and physical properties of products undergoing fermentation processes. Starter cultures have many functions such as providing flavor and aroma to the products, controlling unwanted organism growth, and proteolytic and lipolytic activity.

Increasing functional drinks demand coupled with superior nutritive and ready-to-drink beverages offer the required opportunities for the market. Improvement in production processes along with technological advancements will provide opportunities to the market participants. However, stringent regulations on the use of micro-organisms and their growth conditions are expected to hamper the global starter culture market over the forecast period. Volatile raw material prices are also anticipated to further curb market growth.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/407134/request-sample

Key players operating in the global Starter Culture market include BDF Natural Ingredients, Biena, Biochem SRL, Biolacter Inc., Bioprox, CHR. Hansen Holding A/S, Codex-Ing Biotech Ingredients, Dalton Biotecnologie, DuPont, Genesis Laboratories Ltd, Gewurzmuller, IGEA Dairy Cultures, Kultured Wellness, Lactina Ltd., LB Bulgaricum, Mediterranea Biotecnologie, Royal DSM N.V., THT Probiotics and Starter Cultures among others. To enhance their market position in the global starter culture market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in October 2015, Dairy Innovation Australia Ltd (DIAL) announced that they have entered into a contract to finalize the sale of the DIAL culture production unit and strain collection to Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark) and Chr. Hansen Pty Ltd (Australia), a wholly owned subsidiary. The sale of this business unit was in line with the strategic review conducted by the DIAL Board.

In October, 2007, Frutarom Industries Ltd. announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of the German companies Gewurzmuller GmbH and Blessing Biotech GmbH, in consideration for a cash payment of US$ 67 million (Euro 47.3 million). Frutarom used long term loans to finance the acquisition.

For instance, in October, 2018, DuPont Nutrition & Health showcased its new YO-MIX® M11 starter culture along with the findings of its recent consumer study during the Food Ingredients Asia (Fi Asia) exhibition. YO-MIX® M11 is designed to help dairy manufacturers deliver extra mildness and creamy texture in yogurt. The starter culture creates a well-balanced taste profile, ensuring a consistent mouth-feel and mildness in products throughout their shelf-life. The starter culture is designed for highly flexible yogurt processing, enabling a longer time in the fermentation tank before cooling or higher cooling temperature to preserve texture. It was said that YO-MIX® M11 is the perfect starter culture for asean region because it performs well even under fluctuating temperature that can occur over the sheer distances food products have to travel. Featuring a blend of selected strains, YO-MIX® M11 includes Streptococcus thermophilus and Lactobacillus delbrueckii subsp. bulgaricus for direct vat inoculation of manufacturing milk. These strains have been carefully chosen and combined to address customers’ specific needs in terms of acidification, texture and taste.

The bacteria segment had a market value of around USD 349.41 million in 2018

The microorganism segment is divided into bacteria, yeasts and molds. The bacteria segment emerged as the leader in the global starter culture market with a revenue of USD 349.41 million in 2018. Bacteria starter culture is widely used in non-alcoholic beverages which is one of the primary reasons driving this increase in demand.

The dairy & dairy-based products segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.28% in 2019-2026

The application segment includes dairy & dairy-based products, meat & seafood, alcoholic beverages and others. The dairy & dairy-based products segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 6.28% over the forecast period. This increased growth rate can be attributed to the growth of starter cultures in the cheese industry. Also, starter culture are widely used in production of dairy products such as cheese, yogurt, etc. Starter cultures are mixed with milk at specific temperature. They help in the fermentation process and increase the chemical and physical properties of products that undergo fermentation processes. These factors will boost the growth of starter culture market in the dairy & dairy-based products segment.

The freeze-dried segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.90% in 2019-2026

The form segment includes freeze-dried and frozen. The freeze-dried segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR of around 5.90% during the forecast period because freeze-dried cultures are easier to maintain and transport while also maintaining the stability of the cultures. They are easier to store and are comparatively inexpensive, without the need for significant additional cold-chain support resulting in an increased demand of the freeze-dried starter culture in the forecast period.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/starter-culture-market-by-microorganism-bacteria-yeasts-molds-407134.html

Regional Segment Analysis of the Starter Culture Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Europe region led the global Starter Culture market with a market share of 31.11% in 2018 owing to the significant alcoholic beverage demand in the region. Asia Pacific, with a vast population, is projected to grow at a robust growth, especially from emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil.

About the report:

The global Starter Culture market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (Kilograms), consumption (Kilograms), imports (Kilograms) and exports (Kilograms). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=407134&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To know more market research reports and industry analysis, visit our associate website: https://www.magnifierresearch.com



Related Reports

Global Algae Products Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-algae-products-market-by-type-lipids-carrageenan-carotenoids-375939.html

Global Coffee Pod and Capsule Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-coffee-pod-and-capsule-market-by-product-375940.html

Global Essential Oils Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-essential-oils-market-by-product-orange-eucalyptus-375941.html

Global Eucalyptus Oil Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-eucalyptus-oil-market-by-nature-organic-conventional-375942.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.