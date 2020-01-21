Smart Homes Systems Market 2020: Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Speaking about Smart Homes Systems, these the next-generation connected equipment that is developed to be managed and controlled from a central system. The concept of smart systems is quite fascinating. In general, it can be said that the users can easily manage various appliances, for example, stoves, vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, ovens, etc. from the use of their smartphones, an app, or the networks that connect the devices with the users. As per the latest market report, the global market for Smart Homes Systems will grow at the highest rate.

The growth of this market is primarily driven by different factors, for example, a huge base of internet users and the rising adoption of smart devices. Besides, the increase in the awareness of a healthy lifestyle owing to rising disposable income in developing countries and a rise in the demand for energy-saving solutions are some factors that can trigger the growth of this market. The experts have also predicted that the increasing proliferation of smartphones is also expected to drive the growth of this market in the coming years.

On the other side, rapid technological development in this industry has helped the key players to expand their product portfolio. This will positively influence the global market in the coming years. The rapid adoption of entertainment and other different control systems, smart speakers, lighting control, and others is also projected to drive market growth in the coming years. However, the experts have predicted that the high cost of the products can affect the growth of this market during the forecast period, i.e., from 2019 to 2025.

Market Key Players



ADT

Acuity Brands

Honeywell

Nortek

Crestron

Vivint

Comcast

Lutron

ABB

Leviton

Sony

Nest

Savant

Alarm.com

Time Warner Cable

Schneider Electric

Legrand

Siemens AG

Control4

AMX

Market Segmentation Overview

The global market for Smart Homes Systems is segmented on the basis of product type, end-users or applications, and regions. Based on the product type, it is split into security & access control, home appliances control, energy management systems, and entertainment control. Among these, the entertainment control market segment is expected to cover the maximum market share during the forecast period. An advanced entertainment control system lets the users control all the connected devises independently or simultaneously. Now, coming to the application-based market segment, this segment covers the business buildings, hotels, and dwellings. Among them, the dwelling market segment is expected to cover the maximum market share.

Regional Market Overview

The Smart Homes Systems market, on the basis of geography, is split into Middle East & Africa, Latin America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. However, to conduct country-level market analysis, the experts have further segmented the market into different countries. Those countries are Russia, Mexico, China, Japan, the United States, Korea, Mexico, the United Kingdom, India, Australia, South and North Africa, Turkey, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, and more. As per the latest market report, the Asia Pacific’s regional market is expected to dominate the global market owing to the rising population, better economic growth, growing urbanizations, and more. China is expected to account for the largest size of the market in this region.

Industry News

In the year 2018, Johnson Controls International, Ireland, successfully acquired the US’s Lux Products Corporations (LPC). LPC is one of the most leading providers of smart and thermostat products. Lux has marketed different types of commercial as well as domestic products, such as intelligent home system thermostats, including Geo and Kono.

Table of Contents

Global Smart Homes Systems Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Smart Homes Systems by Players

4 Smart Homes Systems by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Smart Homes Systems Market Forecast



11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

