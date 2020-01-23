Amplify’s Luncheon Speaker Series to focus on a Public Health Issue, Childhood Trauma

Dr. Lisa Ramirez Chris Perkins Brandon Chrostowski

Find out how childhood trauma manifests, resources for parents, caregivers and teachers, along with community and business involvement.

In its 14th year, the Amplify speaker series continues to seek thought leaders that educate, inspire and provide a networking opportunity for executives and business leaders in Northeast Ohio” — Renee DeLuca Dolan, President, Contempo

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- April 29, 2020 Amplify Luncheon Event to Discuss Childhood Trauma, it’s not just about the child.Business leaders will convene at the April 29, Amplify event to learn about relevant topics in this trauma informed, public health presentation. Speakers will discuss topics including:- ACE’s Scores Revealed- Adoption- Education &Resources- Treatment & Financial Support- Community Involvement- Childhood and Brain Development- How Trauma Emerges Into the Workplace- How the Business Community Can Be Involved- Trauma and EducationThe Amplify Speaker Series is produced by Contempo Design + Communications and bronze sponsors include: Calo Programs and the Northeast Ohio Adoption Services non profit organization.The networking and luncheon program will take place:Wednesday, April 29, 2020DoubleTree Tudor Arms Hotel11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.This event is open to the publicThe program will feature one doctor, one local business executive and a national leader in developmental trauma care. Each guest speaker will present a 20-minute “TED-style” talk, followed by a facilitated audience Q&A.Luncheon Presenters and Topics include:- Dr. Lisa Ramirez currently serves as the Director of Behavioral and Community Health for Metro's School Health Program, which provides primary care services to Cleveland students on several CMSD campuses. Dr. Ramirez's presentation will cover Trauma and Child Development: Risk and Resilience- Chris Perkins, CEO, Calo Programs. Chris will discuss the reality of childhood trauma and that it is a public health issue with a pervasive impact across all communities- Brandon E. Chrostowski, Founder, President and CEO, EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute will present on the intersection of social entrepreneurship and traumaTickets can be purchased in advance for $49 each and tables of eight and sponsor packages are available at www.contempocleveland/eventsAbout Amplify:The Amplify Speaker Series is a program presented by Contempo Design + Communications, a full-service design and communications firm founded by Renée DeLuca Dolan in 1996 and headquartered in Warrensville Heights. The program, now in its 14th year, brings business and community thought leaders together for an active forum on issues of relevance to greater Cleveland.Find more details on the event and sponsorship opportunities visit www.contempocleveland.com/events and our social channels. Follow our topic discussions at #AmplifyCleveland



