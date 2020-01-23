Top children's registered dietitian nutritionist and social media star, Jennifer Anderson, MSPH, RDN, signs with PMG

The top dietitian nutritionist, mom and social media star with over 650,000 women+ (@kids.eat.in.color) partners with Premier Management Group for 360 deal

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer Anderson, MSPH, RDN former USDA nutritionist consultant and social media star with over 650,000 followers on Instagram alone, has signed a deal to have Premier Management Group, and its CEO Evan Morgenstein and VP Christina Brennan, take the helm of building her brand and long term growth strategy.Anderson, better known as @kids.eat.in.color and the go-to mom for everything feeding kids and mom life, was formerly a nutritionist consultant at the USDA before leaving in early January to embark on her own journey as an influencer, public health entrepreneur, and brand. As the creator and founder of BetterBites, the 4-week program that empowers parents to teach picky children to learn to eat new foods and get mealtime peace, Anderson knows how to help moms on what can be a daunting task- their child’s eating and nutrition. Compelled to spread this message, Jennifer is focusing on working with products, services, and lifestyle brands that meet her very high standards to help propel her mission.With over 650,000 followers on IG and celebrities like Kristen Bell reposting her informational content, Anderson has garnered over 96% women followers with over 80% moms!Part of the reason Morgenstein signed Anderson was his vision to build her brand. Morgenstein states, “I was blown away that Jennifer created such a beautiful community of women and moms. In working in influencer marketing since 2012, I have never had a client with 96% female followers.” Jennifer clearly has created something meaningful and provides information and content that women and moms gravitate to. Morgenstein adds “I am proud of Christina (Christina Brennan VP of PMG) for creating such a compelling deck on the past successes we have had with start-up, emerging brands and global companies that match Jennifer’s audience perfectly.”Anderson joins PMG, who has represented some of the biggest influencers in fitness and nutrition including Jen Selter (@jenselter), the OG in fitness with over 39 million followers, and Amanda Meixner Rocchio (@meowmeix), who creates incredible content for her 1.3 million followers- 85+% are women as well. Anderson commented on her decision, “I have spoken to so many “social media and marketing experts” that wanted to have me work with them. While all very nice people, I felt Evan and Christina understood me, my life being a mom, and also my vision of not just working with best in category brands, but building my own brand and products under my name. PMG reps Talent and Corporations so they have that pulse I was looking for.”Anderson and PMG are just building her business strategy and promotional deck (which will be available Thursday January 30th, 2020) to any agency, brand or product manufacturer.For more information on Jennifer, or the types of products and programs she can provide tremendous support for, please email Christina Brennan at christina@pmgsports.com or Evan Morgenstein evan@pmgsports.com or DM either on LinkedIn.Premier Management Group was started by founder Evan Morgenstein in 1995 to provide celebrities, athletes and now social media influencers an opportunity to focus on their craft as we focus on their business. The vision Morgenstein had in the 90’s in many ways is even more relevant now, which is to “sign great talent, work with incredible partners and execute flawlessly”. PMG has represented some of the greatest Olympic athletes, celebrity chefs, social media influencers and reality TV stars in the world.



