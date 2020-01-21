Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers Named A Best Place to Work For Second Year in a Row

Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers announced today that it has been named a 2020 Best Place to Work by the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

TAMPA, FL, USA, January 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers announced today that it has been named a 2020 Best Place to Work by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. The Best Place to Work awards recognize top employers who are in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Manatee, Sarasota, Polk, and Hernando counties. This is Vein911® Vein Treatment Center’s second year in a row receiving this honor. Honorees will be recognized during an interactive employee event at George M. Steinbrenner Field on May 1.

The 2020 Best Place to Work Awards uses a three-step process to select the recipients. Organizations are nominated, reviewed on employee benefits, and ranked based on the completion of a confidential employee survey. The survey measures team effectiveness, retention risk, alignment with goals, trust with co-workers, individual contribution, manager effectiveness, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, work engagement, and people practices.

The Tampa Bay Business Journals Best Places to Work award has been awarded to some of the leading employers in the Tampa Bay area. Past recipients include Accenture, College Hunks Hauling Junk, Visit Tampa Bay, KNOWBE4, and A-LIGN.

“Our team is very excited to have been selected for the second year in a row,” said Dr. Chris Pittman, Medical Director and CEO of Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers. “Revenue has grown 30% year over year so our team has grown considerably to keep pace and we will continue to work very hard to keep culture as a top priority.”

About Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers

Vein911® is a leading provider of both medical and cosmetic vein care including varicose veins, ankle swelling, restless legs, night cramps, venous leg ulcers, and cosmetically disturbing veins of the hands, face and legs. Our world-class vein treatment centers offer state of the art technology within elegant and comfortable surroundings and a family atmosphere. Our non-surgical medical procedures include Venefit procedure using ClosureFast Endovenous Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) and Ultrasound-Guided Foam Sclerotherapy, which is the future of vein care available today at Vein911®. Our cosmetic procedures include Visual Sclerotherapy, the gold standard treatment for spider veins, and VeinGogh, an immediately effective treatment for facial veins. Vein911® is the varicose vein and spider vein treatment center of choice for physicians and their patients who are experiencing vein disease. Our vein treatment centers are conveniently located throughout the Tampa Bay area and are led by world-renowned, Board Certified, vein care specialist physicians.



