2020 Global Cleantech 100 Names Five Chrysalix Portfolio Companies as Most Promising Innovators in Clean Technology and Industrial Innovation

Axine Water Technologies, Enbala Power Networks, GaN Systems, MineSense Technologies and Svante recognized as leaders in resource efficiency and industrial innovation

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC and Delft, Netherlands, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chrysalix Venture Capital, a global technology venture capital firm that specializes in transformational industrial innovation, congratulates five of its portfolio companies that have been named on the 2020 Global Cleantech 100 list as the most likely to make significant market impact over the next five to 10 years. Year after year, Chrysalix remains the top independent VC for cleantech investments in Canada, with the majority of our portfolio companies being recognized by the Cleantech Group for their ground-breaking work in intelligent systems and industrial innovation for resource intensive industries. This year, five out of the 12 Canadian companies on the list are from the Chrysalix portfolio.

“We congratulate our many portfolio companies that are consistently recognized for their innovative and disruptive work towards making the world’s energy intensive industries more sustainable, combining environmental impact and climate change mitigation with strong bottom line results. Investments such as these ensure that their customers or acquirers will have the innovative advantages necessary to preserve technological and commercial leadership in the face of rising C02 emissions and increasing global competitiveness,” said Wal van Lierop, Executive Chairman & Founding Partner of Chrysalix Venture Capital.

Chrysalix’s portfolio companies listed on the 2020 Global Cleantech 100 are: Axine Water Technologies , developers of a low-cost, breakthrough solution for treating toxic organic pollutants in wastewater; MineSense , a pioneer in real-time, sensor-based bulk ore sorting solutions for the mining industry; Enbala Power Networks , the leading Virtual Power Plant (VPP) software vendor; GaN Systems , the leader in Gallium Nitride (GaN) based power management devices, specializing in power conversion, semiconductors and transistors; and Svante (formerly Inventys), a leading carbontech company with the ability to capture carbon dioxide directly from industrial sources at less than half the capital cost of existing solutions.

The Global Cleantech 100 is a prestigious peer-reviewed list of the top private companies and most promising ideas in cleantech – the ones best positioned to help us build a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient industrial future. The list is created by pulling together thousands of data-points from all over the world with the aim of identifying the consensus of sentiment and opinion among the international cleantech community. The report also provides a sector-by-sector overview of markets and trends from the Cleantech Group.

About Chrysalix Venture Capital

Chrysalix is a technology focused venture capital firm that builds, mentors and connects high growth companies. Founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2001, and with offices in Delft, Netherlands, Chrysalix has built its reputation on bringing disruptive innovation to the world’s largest industries by focusing on where technology meets physical science. The firm’s investments include breakthrough technologies like smart mining, 3D printing of steel, fast charging electric vehicle infrastructure, emissions-free solar steam, battery intelligence, C02 capture, wastewater management, and fusion energy. Chrysalix has one of the strongest investment teams in the industry with deep energy, technology, and entrepreneurial expertise, and is backed by more than 20 international blue chip industrial and financial investors. Chrysalix latest fund, the Chrysalix RoboValley Fund, is the firm’s second fund under management focused on industrial innovation. It recently did a second close ( read more ) and is expected to grow to over $120M in H1 of 2020. For more information visit: www.chrysalix.com or contact Allison Johnson at ajohnson@chrysalix.com .

