Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets Foreign Minister of The Gambia

HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met here on Sunday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of The Gambia Mamadou Tangara, who is currently visiting Doha.

The meeting dealt with bilateral cooperation relations in addition to key topics of mutual interest.



