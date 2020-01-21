Texas-Based Benefits’ Expert Shannon Schaul Named Senior Vice President of Channel Development for ConsumerMedical

Shannon Schaul, Senior VP of Channel Development for ConsumerMedical

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shannon Schaul, an expert healthcare benefit specialist based in Dallas, has been named Senior Vice President of Channel Development for ConsumerMedical . The company is a leading clinical advocacy, decision support and expert second opinion company serving large employers and health plans nationally and more than four million employees and health plan members.Schaul has extensive experience in the healthcare benefits arena, including most recently as Chief Sales Officer for Catapult Health, and was previously with Viverae and the former Matria Healthcare. In her new role, Schaul will be expanding existing and growing new business opportunities among health plans, government and other payer partners nationally.“Ensuring our current and prospective clients are fully aware of the depth and breadth of services and programs we offer is key to our growth strategy,” said Manny Menendez, Chief Revenue Officer of ConsumerMedical. “Shannon’s incredible relationships and knowledge of health plans’ and employers’ strategic initiatives will ensure we provide the best possible programs.”One example of how ConsumerMedical programs work is especially meaningful to Schaul. It’s of a client’s employee diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer whose treatment recommendation was a radical double mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation. Because the individual’s employer offered ConsumerMedical’s Second Opinion program, the employee was able to get additional clinical guidance from physician-led teams on her treatment. The ConsumerMedical clinician quickly noted from the patient’s chart she had renal failure, and chemo can be fatal for those patients. The patient’s provider was informed and that notice may well have saved her life.“While I have been involved in the industry for many years, working for a company with programs that can save lives and make a true impact has always been incredibly meaningful and important,” said Schaul. “Not only do we offer a comprehensive solution that includes Surgery Decision Support, Expert Medical Opinion and Medical/Treatment Decision support for any all conditions, but we also have the ability to identify the best possible providers in a network or region. All this is “quarterbacked” by our incredible team of Nurse and Physician Allies who support members throughout their entire journey keeping their mental and behavioral health top of mind. These elements make a real difference to plan sponsors in terms of outcomes, engagement, and costs.”Schaul received her Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Spanish from Arizona State University. She is a life-long resident of Dallas where she is also active in many professional organizations.About ConsumerMedicalConsumerMedical is a leading clinical advocacy, decision support and expert second opinion company serving over four million individuals through some of the nation’s largest employers, health plans and private exchanges. The company has been serving patients and payers for more than 24 years. As a Medical Ally, ConsumerMedical guides participants throughout their healthcare journey with compassionate, high-touch support and deep clinical expertise. ConsumerMedical offers a fully integrated suite of solutions including Medical Decision Support, Surgery Decision Support, Expert Medical Opinion, Claims Advocacy and more, helping individuals and families navigate the healthcare system while improving outcomes and reducing costs. ConsumerMedical’s results have been validated continuously by independent actuaries. www.consumermedical.com



