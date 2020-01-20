Technical Safety BC announces the appointment of three new Board Directors

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technical Safety BC is pleased to welcome Angela Wesley, Ken Tourand, and Neil Cumming to its Board of Directors for a three-year term effective January 7, 2020.





“Technical Safety BC has an important and ambitious mandate of advancing technical safety in British Columbia,” said Board Chair George Abbott. “To that end, we seek to be an example of how to model the integration of technology and humanity in everything we do. Our Board gains strength from different experiences, skill sets, and ways of knowing and being. I’m thrilled to welcome these newest members and excited for their contributions as we work together to advance technical safety in British Columbia.”



Angela Wesley started Wes-Can Advisory Services in 1992 — a consultancy which provides advisory and facilitation services to First Nations and other governments throughout British Columbia in the areas of strategic planning, land management, community development, communications, community engagement, and capacity building. She has extensive board experience, having been appointed to the BC Treaty Commission by the Province of BC in December 2018; serving as President/Chair of the HFN Group of Businesses since 2010; and Director of the BC Land Title and Survey Authority since September 2017. Angela also has extensive experience working within First Nations and between First Nations and governments. She represents signatories to the Maa-nulth Treaty; served as legislative chairperson for the Huu-ay-aht First Nations; and was land claims manager for the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council in Port Alberni. Angela has a certificate in aboriginal governance from the University of Arizona, and has held the Institute of Corporate Directors Director designation since 2016.



Ken Tourand is President and CEO of the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology (NVIT), BC’s Indigenous public post-secondary institution. Prior to taking on this role in 2010, he worked in a variety of senior management and leadership roles with NVIT, where he has worked since 1995. Ken serves on the board of directors for the BC Association of Institutes and Universities and is past chair of the Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICAN) Indigenous Advisory Committee where he led a national committee responsible for development of a national Indigenous protocol for post-secondary institutions. He currently sits as an Advisory member for the BC Aboriginal Business Awards. Ken has an undergraduate degree in business administration from Simon Fraser University and a Master of Arts in leadership and training from Royal Roads University. Ken resides in Merritt.



Neil Cumming is a civil engineer and business leader with extensive technical, managerial, and leadership experience. He is the current President of Celeritas Consultants Ltd. and past President and CEO of Levelton Consultants Ltd. Neil has been active with a number of business practice and technical committees with the Canadian Standards Association, the American Concrete Institute, Engineers and Geoscientists BC, and the Canadian Construction Documents Committee. He was a Director of the Consulting Engineers of BC (now ACEC-BC) from 2001-05, and served as President in 2003-04. He was a Technical Safety BC board director from 2016-2019. Neil resides in Richmond.

Technical Safety BC would like to thank outgoing directors Brenda Eaton, Geordie Henderson, and Ian Banks for their contributions to safety and good governance.





