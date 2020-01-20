Joffrey Long, Private Money Expert Witness, Leads Forms and Documents Discussion
Joffrey Long Leads California Mortgage Association Hard Money Loan Documents Discussion
Mr. Long explained that "getting the correct forms, loan documents and checklists from the experts in private money / hard money lending is critical."
Prominent attorneys, experts, and practitioners in private money lending, loan servicing, and trust deed investments will lead the discussions, designed to facilitate interaction regarding origination of and improvement of forms, documents, checklists, disclosures, notices and other documents used in hard money lending and loan servicing.
The session will begin at 10:15am on Thursday, January 23 at the Fashion Island Hotel in Newport Beach, CA. The seminar begins with an opening reception on Wednesday evening and continues through Friday afternoon.
The California Mortgage Association includes, among its members, practitioners in private money lending, attorneys, trustees, loan servicers, real estate brokers, investors in trust deeds, and hard money lending experts.
Joffrey Long
Southwest Bancorp
+1 818-635-1777
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.