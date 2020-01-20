Joffrey Long, Private Money Expert Witness, Leads Forms and Documents Discussion

Joffrey Long

Joffrey Long Leads California Mortgage Association Hard Money Loan Documents Discussion

Getting the correct forms, loan documents and checklists from the experts in private money / hard money lending is critical.” — Joffrey Long

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California Mortgage Association will present the "Forms and Documents Focus Group," an exclusive round-table discussion for CMA Members. ( www.CaliforniaMortgageAssociation.com ) Joffrey Long, a member of the board of directors and education committee of CMA will moderate the session.Mr. Long explained that "getting the correct forms, loan documents and checklists from the experts in private money / hard money lending is critical."Prominent attorneys, experts, and practitioners in private money lending, loan servicing, and trust deed investments will lead the discussions, designed to facilitate interaction regarding origination of and improvement of forms, documents, checklists, disclosures, notices and other documents used in hard money lending and loan servicing.The session will begin at 10:15am on Thursday, January 23 at the Fashion Island Hotel in Newport Beach, CA. The seminar begins with an opening reception on Wednesday evening and continues through Friday afternoon.The California Mortgage Association includes, among its members, practitioners in private money lending, attorneys, trustees, loan servicers, real estate brokers, investors in trust deeds, and hard money lending experts.



