Witness a premiere in Canada

QUEBEC, CANADA, January 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Follow Charlie’s case, a 15-years-old boy who will be able to receive an prosthesis which will enable him to walk. All of this made possible with the help of Dr. Glavas and our personalized orthopedics. The episode, from the TV show Découverte, is available online on Radio-Canada.

The surgery took place in spring 2019, at the CHU de Sainte-Justine, on the patient's left leg, after having been diagnosed at a young age with meningococcemia. In Charlie's case, this unfortunately resulted in a two-foot amputation.

After multiple surgeries, Dr. Glavas contacted us to find a complete solution for his patient. We therefore carried out a 3D surgical planning, including a personalized orthopedic implant designed specifically for Charlie, the tools, counting a neurovascular protector for adolescents as well as the cutting guide. All of this was made possible thanks to our unique 3D software developed by our engineering team here in Quebec City.

The first operation was a success, Dr. Glavas and the patient were very pleased with the results:

“I saw the patient today, he’s doing well. He’s really happy with the surgery and so am I.” Dr. Glavas, May 28th 2019.

The next step for Charlie is an operation on his second leg. This is scheduled for January 21st, 2020.

