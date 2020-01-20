Harbortouch Named Top Performer in the Winter 2020 Point of Sale Software (POS) Customer Success Report

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harbortouch has been named a Top Performer in the Point of Sale Software (POS) category for the Winter 2020 Customer Success Report published by FeaturedCustomers. FeaturedCustomers is the leading customer success content marketing platform for B2B business software & services helping potential B2B buyers make informed purchasing decisions through vendor validated customer success content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos.FeaturedCustomers evaluated all the potential Point of Sale Software (POS) companies on its platform for possible inclusion in the report. Only 25 companies met the criteria needed for being included in the Winter 2020 Point of Sale Software (POS) Customer Success Report. Harbortouch earned a Top Performer award in the category.The Customer Success Report is based on the curation of authenticated case studies, testimonials, and videos from across the web, telling a complete story of vendors in the Point of Sale Software (POS) space through real customer experiences. Rankings are determined by multiple factors including the total number of customer success content, social media and market presence, vendor momentum based on web traffic and search trends, and additional data aggregated from online sources and media properties.Top Performer - The Top Performer designation is awarded to vendors with significant market presence and enough customer success content to validate their vision. Top Performers’ products are highly rated by their customers but have not achieved the customer base and scale of a Market Leader. Highly rated by customers, Harbortouch consistently publishes high quality, vendor produced customer success content and curates quality customer references from multiple third-party sites.The full report, along with Harbortouch ’s profile, is available for you to download here:Harbortouch* is a leading national supplier of point of sale (POS) systems, serving thousands of businesses across the nation. The company offers an unprecedented free point of sale program that supplies a full-featured POS system to restaurants and retail businesses with no up-front costs. Professional installation and onsite training are included with every order and award-winning customer service and technical support are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In addition to offering state-of-the-art POS systems, Harbortouch also delivers a full range of merchant services.About FeaturedCustomers:FeaturedCustomers, the world’s only customer reference platform for B2B business software & services, helps potential B2B buyers research and discover business software & services through vendor validated customer reference content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos. Every day their platform helps influence the purchasing decisions of thousands of B2B buyers in the final stages of their buying cycle from Fortune 500 companies to SMB’s. For more information, visit their website*.Harbortouch* - https://www.harbortouch.com/ their website* - https://www.featuredcustomers.com/



