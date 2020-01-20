Netrality Data Centers Appoints Amber Caramella as Chief Revenue Officer

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netrality Data Centers today announced that Amber Caramella has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. In this new role, Caramella will be responsible for Netrality’s revenue generation strategy and execution, including overseeing sales, marketing, strategic alliances and channel partnerships.



“We are thrilled for Amber to join the Netrality team,” said Gerald Marshall, Chief Executive Officer at Netrality. “Amber's wealth of industry knowledge is the perfect complement to our C-suite as we venture forward on an aggressive path of growth, both organic and via acquisition.”

Prior to joining Netrality, Caramella served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Zayo, where she built the company’s global data center vertical team. She brings vast industry experience, previously holding a variety of sales and leadership roles at Level 3 Communications (now CenturyLink), XO Communications and Allegiance Telecom.

"It's an exciting time to be joining the Netrality team,” said Caramella. “The organization is well positioned to increase market share and bring incremental value to its growing customer base. I look forward to contributing to its success.”

To learn more about Netrality Data Centers, visit www.netrality.com .

About Netrality Data Centers

Netrality owns and operates strategic interconnected data centers and meet me rooms, providing a mix of colocation, powered shell and wholesale data center solutions driven by fiber-dense, network-rich interconnection environments. Netrality today has six strategic data centers in five markets: 210 North Tucker and 900 Walnut in St. Louis, 1102 Grand in Kansas City, 1301 Fannin in Houston, 401 North Broad in Philadelphia and 717 South Wells in Chicago.

For Media Inquiries, contact:

Caitlin Boyd

212.317.1134

cboyd@netrality.com

www.netrality.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.