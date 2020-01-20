Clinical Trial Packaging Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Global Clinical Trial Packaging Market 2020-2024 The analyst the global clinical trial packaging market, and it is poised to grow by USD667. 92 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing approval of novel drugs. Also, the advent of AI in clinical research is anticipated to boost the growth of the global clinical trial packaging market as well.



Market Segmentation

This global clinical trial packaging market is segmented as below:

End-users

• Pharmaceutical companies

• Organizations



Geographic segmentation

• Asia

• Europe

• North America

• ROW



Key Trends for global clinical trial packaging market growth

This study identifies advent of AI in clinical research as the prime reason driving the global clinical trial packaging market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global clinical trial packaging market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global clinical trial packaging market, including some of the vendors such as Bilcare Ltd., Caligor Coghlan Pharma Services, Corden Pharma International GmbH, Mawdsley-Brooks & Co. Ltd., PCI Pharma Services, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Sentry BioPharma Services, Sharp, The WestRock group and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

