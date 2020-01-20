Global Coal Market 2020-2024 The analyst the global coal market, and it is poised to grow by USD 66. 3 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Coal Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05840298/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global coal market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand and advances in the mining industry.



Market Segmentation

This global coal market is segmented as below:

Type

• Bituminous and sub-bituminous

• Anthracite

• Others



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW



Key Trends for global coal market growth

This study identifies advances in the mining industry as the prime reasons driving the global coal market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global coal market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global coal market, including some of the vendors such as Anglo American Plc, Arch Coal Inc., BHP, China Coal Energy Co. Ltd., China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Glencore Plc, JSC Siberian Coal Energy Co., NLC India Ltd. and Vale SA.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05840298/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.