Caustic Soda Market To Reach USD 59.24 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

Caustic Soda Market Size – USD 36.17 Billion in 2018, CAGR of 5.5%, Caustic Soda Industry Trends – High consumption of aluminum and textiles in the APAC region.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global caustic soda market is forecast to reach USD 59.24 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Caustic soda is a substance used as an ingredient or in the production of dozens of household products such as detergents, body soap, and drain cleaners. Caustic soda is a simple man-made chemical compound and comprises of one oxygen (O), one sodium (Na), and one hydrogen (H) atom, which is why it’s also known as sodium hydroxide, NaOH.

Caustic soda is a solid at room temperature, but since it readily dissolves in water, it is usually sold and transported as a solution of different variety concentrations. When the market product is mixed with water or an acid, the resultant is a strong exothermic reaction where heat is released, and is used as a source of energy to trigger other chemical processes.

In many lye-related chemical reactions, caustic soda gives up its sodium, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms to help form new chemical compounds. In conditions where a corrosive substance is required, like for a drain blockage, caustic soda helps to dissolve the organic materials but will leave the polyvinyl chloride pipes intact. It is also used in the production of ice cream, soft drinks, and food dye. The corrosive and toxic properties of caustic soda disappear in these processes, such as the case with soap above.

China's pulp and paper industry is modern and highly mechanized, and the labor is significantly cheap. Owing to the government afforestation initiatives, forest cover is increasing in the region. With a thriving pulp and paper industry, along with a growing demand from other end users, the consumption of caustic soda is expected to rise in China in the coming years.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Caustic soda is a common name for NaOH (sodium hydroxide) and is also known as lye. The demand for the type of product is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The membrane cell process has intrinsic ecological advantages over the two older methods, as it does not use mercury or asbestos. It is the most energy-efficient process and is incredibly safe to operate, and it produces a consistently high quality of caustic soda.

Industrial grade caustic soda are not completely pure. It contains impurities and is used in commercial and industrial purposes. It is not suitable to be used in any food products and can be used for many science fair projects.

Caustic soda finds its significant application in the pulp & paper industry. It is used mainly for digesting wood to make wood pulp and also as a bleaching agent to neutralizing bleached pulp and paper. Caustic soda is used for deinking of waste papers.

APAC dominated the market for caustic soda. China leads the consumption demand in caustic soda. Moreover, the country is the largest pulp and paper producing nation as a result of the large forest reserves.

Key participants include Dow Chemical Company, Tata Chemicals Limited, FMC Corporation, PPG Industries, Tosoh Corporation, Nirma Limited, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Ineos Group Limited, Formosa Plastics Corporation, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), among others.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Caustic Soda market on the basis of type, manufacturing process, grade, applications, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Lye

Flake

Others

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Membrane Cell

Diaphragm Cell

Others

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Reagent Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Alumina

Food, Pulp, and Paper

Organic Chemicals

Inorganic Chemicals

Textiles

Steel/Metallurgy-Sintering

Soap and Detergents

Water Treatment

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany UK

Asia Pacific China India South-east Asia

Latin America Brazil

MEA

