Xebec Welcomes Mr. Brian Levitt as Advisor to its Board of Directors

Mr. Levitt is the current Chairman of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and has been an independent director on TD's Board since December 2008. In addition to being Chairman of TD, he also serves as director of Domtar Corporation and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation.

He is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Imasco Limited, during the time one of Canada’s largest consumer goods and services companies.

Furthermore, Mr. Levitt served as Chairman of the Board of Domtar Inc. (predecessor of Domtar Corporation) from 2004 to 2007.

Mr. Levitt is Chair Emeritus of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and is Vice-Chair of the Board of the C.D. Howe Institute as well as Chancellor of Bishop’s University. In 2015, Mr. Levitt was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada.

Lastly, Mr. Levitt holds a law degree from the University of Toronto, where he also completed his Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Civil Engineering.

Quotes:

“I am very excited to be joining the Xebec team and to have the opportunity to help Xebec scale up through its next stages of development. Xebec’s know-how and proprietary technologies relating to renewable natural gas and hydrogen production have demonstrated that they can make a real difference to the ability of gas utilities and energy providers to contribute to the transition to low carbon energy solutions.”

– Brian Levitt

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Brian Levitt as an advisor to our Board. His addition brings significant legal, commercial and financial know-how and experience to Xebec. As the company continues to grow and expand, the need for more experienced and seasoned senior executives and non-executives increases as well. We’re honoured to have Brian join our organization.”

– Kurt Sorschak, Chairman, President and CEO, Xebec Adsorption Inc.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. is a global provider of gas generation, purification and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy and renewables marketplace. Its customers range from small to multi-national corporations and governments looking to reduce their carbon footprints. Headquartered in Montreal (QC), Xebec designs, engineers and manufactures innovative and transformative products, and has more than 1,500 customers worldwide. With two manufacturing facilities in Montreal and Shanghai, as well as a sales and distribution network in North America, Europe, and Asia, Xebec trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XBC. For additional information on the company, its products and services, visit Xebec at xebecinc.com .

Cautionary Statement

